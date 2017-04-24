Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (April 28-30)
Street Games at Thomas Jefferson Park + Run For The Wild at The Bronx Zoo + Spring Family Fair at The Morgan Library and Museum
10th Annual Street Game in Thomas Jefferson Park
Head to Harlem this Saturday, when NYC Parks and the Walt Disney Company will host the 10th Annual Street Games in Thomas Jefferson Park! The Street Games event re-introduces old-school city games to kids. Participants can join rousing games of stick ball, street hockey, ultimate frisbee, wheelchair basketball, and more! Local radio stations will spin jams throughout the day and kids will enjoy live performances by a hip-hop break dancer, a yo-yo master, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem. (Saturday)
Photo: dnainfo.com
Run For The Wild 5K and Family Fun Run at The Bronx Zoo
Run for your favorite animal at this year’s Run for the Wild 5K and Family Fun Run/Walk in the Bronx Zoo. Families with children of all ages can also participate in pre-and post-race activities such as face painting, warm-up stretches, and sea lion feedings. Admission to the zoo is free for the day with separate race registration fee. (Saturday)
Photo: norwoodnews.org
Spring Family Fair at The Morgan Library & Museum
Join The Morgan Library & Museum this Sunday for its annual Spring Family Fair! This year’s seasonal celebration will focus on the library’s two current exhibits, “I’m Nobody! Who are you? The Life and Poetry of Emily Dickinson” and “Treasures from the National Museum of Sweden: The Collections of Count Tessin.” The afternoon will feature arts and crafts workshops, family film screenings, a 19th-century photo shoot, and more. (Sunday)
Photo: themorgan.org
“Wild Kratts Live!” at The Beacon Theatre
Join the real-life stars of PBS’ Emmy-nominated “Wild Kratts” in a theatrical animal adventure! Martin and Chris Kratt will create an authentic on-stage “Wild Kratts” adventure, where they’ll learn fun and interesting facts about the animals that they encounter while trying to save the day. (Sunday)
Photo: hits931fm.com
Sakura Matsuri 2017 at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens
Join the Brooklyn Botanic Garden for their annual cherry blossom festival! Sakura Matsuri celebrates the spring blossoming of the cherry trees, and you can witness the true beauty of spring unfold! Bring the whole family to participate in this jam-packed two-day festival that offers more than 60 events representing both traditional and modern Japanese culture. Come out and enjoy the beautiful scenery of pink-and-white petals, bands playing traditional songs, dance performances, and so much more! (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: bbg.org
"Nivelli's War" at New Victory Theatre
From now through May 7, see Nivelli’s War at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown. Called “a magic, cinematic, almost dreamlike experience that everyone can enjoy” by PastieBap, Nivelli’s War takes place at the end of World War II and is centered around a young evacuee from Frankfurt named Ernst. Finding himself alone and far from home, he crosses paths with the mysterious Mr. H, who leads young Ernst on an adventure “fraught with danger, hunger, and uncertainty” to bring the boy back home. Told with the help of an original music score and impressive stage effects, this play based on a true story is an inspiring work of art. Recommended for ages eight and up. (Friday)
Photo: newvictory.org
“The Alice In Wonderland Follies” at The Schimmel Center
Join Alice on her adventures through Wonderland during the New York Theatre Ballet’s production of “The Alice In Wonderland Follies” at Pace University’s Schimmel Center. Drawing on several different dance forms, from Irish Step to African Juba, this fun and child-friendly ballet is a must-see. (Sunday)
Photo: schimmelcenter.org
“Hilary Knight's Stage-Struck World” Exhibit
Journey into the life of Hilary Knight (illustrator of the classic “Eloise”), and his love and appreciation of the world of theater. This free exhibit, running until September 1 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, will span his works and experiences. His most recent works will be included, as well as original artwork for posters, set designs, costumes, and illustrations from Vanity Fair, where he is a contributing editor. This exhibit is open to all. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: theplazany.com
Tribeca Film Festival Celebrates Aladdin's 25th Anniversary
As the beloved Disney film “Aladdin“ turns 25, join the Tribeca Film Festival for their screening of the classic children’s movie on Saturday, April 29. As an added bonus, attendees will also be treated to a vocal performance of the film’s soundtrack by Brad Kane, who voiced Aladdin’s songs in the original movie. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. (Saturday)
Photo: http://movies.disney.com
Brooklyn Folk Festival at St. Ann's Church
Join in the fun at the annual Brooklyn Folk Festival at St. Ann’s Church this Friday through Sunday. Presented by the Jalopy Theatre and School of Music, this three-day festival celebrates down home music and cultural diversity as it showcases the best in both American and international folk music. With over 40 bands, workshops, and film screenings offered, this event is perfect for families with children of all ages. All seating is general admission and children 5 and under are free. (Friday)
Photo: newyorker.com