Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (April 28-30)

"Nivelli's War" at New Victory Theatre

From now through May 7, see Nivelli’s War at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown. Called “a magic, cinematic, almost dreamlike experience that everyone can enjoy” by PastieBap, Nivelli’s War takes place at the end of World War II and is centered around a young evacuee from Frankfurt named Ernst. Finding himself alone and far from home, he crosses paths with the mysterious Mr. H, who leads young Ernst on an adventure “fraught with danger, hunger, and uncertainty” to bring the boy back home. Told with the help of an original music score and impressive stage effects, this play based on a true story is an inspiring work of art. Recommended for ages eight and up. (Friday)



Photo: newvictory.org