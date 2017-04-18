Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (April 21-23)

"In A Pickle" at BAM

Beginning this Saturday, Oily Cart will present “In A Pickle” at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Inspired by Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale, this theatrical performance will take audiences on a sensory adventure. Geared for ages 2 through 5, this production tells the tale of a shepherdess who discovers a lost baby and must journey over land and sea to return the child to its family. Several of the performances will be “relaxed performances.” During these shows, modifications such as the maintaining of moderate house lighting, the lowering of sound volume, the allowance of audience vocalization and movement, and the elimination of blackouts will be in effect. (Saturday-Sunday)



Photo: bam.org