Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing In NYC This Weekend (June 2-4)
World Science Festival + Scooper Bowl in Bryant Park + Drums Along The Hudson
World Science Festival's Ultimate Science Sunday at NYU Kimmel Center
Young scientists have to chance to exercise their growing creativity at the World Science Festival’s grand finale, the Ultimate Science Sunday celebration. An abundance of knowledge generated by the six-day fest culminates into a day full of everything from robot soccer to catapults and wind tunnels. Con Edison, presenter of Ultimate Science Sunday Science, and the World Science Festival will continue hosting cool science events throughout New York with City of Science, a series of events in each borough. (Sunday)
Photo: worldsciencefestival.com
Scooper Bowl New York in Brant Park
Did someone say all-you-can-eat ice cream?! Join the Jimmy Fund for the Scooper Bowl in Bryant Park! This three-day ice cream festival will feature ice cream from some of the nation’s finest brands including Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s, Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, Big Gay Ice Cream, Vice Cream, Graeter’s Ice Cream, and others. Proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund’s fight against cancer. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: bryantpark.org
15th Annual Drums Along The Hudson Festival in Inwood Hill Park
This year, the city’s only open-air pow-wow will honor Yvonne Wakim-Dennis and Irma LaGuerre, the founder and director of Nitchen, Inc, and the Children’s Cultural Center of Native America. Singer-songwriter Rhonda Ross will also be honored. Featuring the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, this Native American festival will include festivities such as storytelling, arts and crafts, food, an Environmental Tent, live dance and drumming performances, and, for the third consecutive year, a World Market Tent. Hosted by Sandra Bookman. This event will be held rain or shine. (Sunday)
Photo: drumsalongthehudson.org
Figment NYC Festival on Governors Island
Art lovers of all ages are invited to Governors Island this weekend for Figment NYC, a celebration of participatory arts and culture. View sculptures, paintings, installations, performances, technological innovations and more! Families can also participate in the artsy fun with workshops and games. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: govisland.com
Go Green! Brooklyn Festival in McCarren Park
Head to McCarren Park this Saturday for the Go Green! Brooklyn Festival. Now in its 10th year, the fest gathers together local businesses, artists, schools, and organizations to inform and entertain in an eco-friendly way. Fest-goers are welcome to enjoy fitness workshops, volunteer park clean-ups, an eco-market, food, art, and live music. (Saturday)
Photo: gogreenbk.nyc
Stars in the Alley in Shubert Alley
Come see your favorite Broadway productions, all together, and for free at “Stars in the Alley” in Shubert Alley. The concert will feature performances from 21 musicals, both new this season and long-running favorites, including the four nominees for the 2017 Best Musical Award. Other shows include “Aladdin,” “Anastasia,” “Cats,” “Chicago,” “Kinky Boots,” “Waitress,” and many more. (Friday)
Photo: playbill.com
Children's Book Festival at China Institute
Get your read on this National Children’s Day with The China Institute, who will be presenting a family-friendly book festival with some of the most beloved classic Chinese children’s stories. The festival, held in honor of International Children’s Day will be open to all ages and will feature a puppet show, movie, games, crafts, and more. Visit the website today to register! (Sunday)
Photo: chinainstitute.org
Pirate School at the Waterfront Museum
Come join Pirate School at the Waterfront Museum! Billy Bones the Good Pirate teaches kids how to laugh, talk, and sing like proper pirates as canons blow, and children learn the history of pirate lore. This crazy one-man vaudeville show, performed by comedian David Engel, teaches kids responsibility, confidence, and empathy, while preparing them to sail the seven seas. (Sunday)
Photo: tix.smarttix.com
World Science Festival: Science in the Square in Times Square
Learn about science as The World Science Festival comes to Times Square. Activities include a large LED wall illustrating the effects of global warming, climate talks, and a Sustainable Dance Floor. The centerpiece of the exhibition is “Holoscenes,” a performance-installation that takes place in a 12-ton glass aquarium to show the concerns of rising seas, intense floods, and droughts in the 21st century. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: worldsciencefestival.com
World Science Festival: The Great Fish Count
Top marine scientists and biologists lead attendees to explore the marine life and waterways at The Great Fish Count. Attendees can strap on a pair of waders and explore the underwater world at 17 locations throughout New York. For a list of all the locations, visit the website. (Saturday)
Photo: worldsciencefestival.com