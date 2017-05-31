Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing In NYC This Weekend (June 2-4)

15th Annual Drums Along The Hudson Festival in Inwood Hill Park

This year, the city’s only open-air pow-wow will honor Yvonne Wakim-Dennis and Irma LaGuerre, the founder and director of Nitchen, Inc, and the Children’s Cultural Center of Native America. Singer-songwriter Rhonda Ross will also be honored. Featuring the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, this Native American festival will include festivities such as storytelling, arts and crafts, food, an Environmental Tent, live dance and drumming performances, and, for the third consecutive year, a World Market Tent. Hosted by Sandra Bookman. This event will be held rain or shine. (Sunday)



Photo: drumsalongthehudson.org