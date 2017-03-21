Weekend Planner: Everything Families Need To Do This Weekend (March 24-26)

Exceptional Expressions at The Morgan

This Saturday, Poets House is collaborating with the Morgan Library and Museum to provide a creative writing workshop for kids ages 8 to 14. The workshop will begin with a 30-minute exhibition exploration that allows students to engage in beloved writer Emily Dickinson’s life and work alongside poet, author, and Brooklyn College professor Matthew Burgess. A 90-minute writing and art-making activity will follow where children will have the chance to create works of their own. The Exceptional Expressions workshop was inspired by the Morgan’s exhibit, “I’m Nobody! Who are you? The Life and Poetry of Emily Dickinson,“ which runs through May 28. Advanced tickets are required. (Saturday)



Photo: poetshouse.org