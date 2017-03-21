Weekend Planner: Everything Families Need To Do This Weekend (March 24-26)
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” at MSG + Mummies Exhibit at AMNH + Macy’s Flower Show
PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Kids can become a part of the PAW Patrol Cheer Team and participate in one of the PAW Patrol’s many adventures at “PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue!” Join Ryder and the pups, Rocky, Marshall, Chase, Rubble, and the rest of the gang on their action-packed adventure as they rescue missing Mayor Goodway. With lively music, special effects, traditional theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall, families will watch in amazement as these pups come to life. Kids will love being transported to popular locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay.
Photo: theateratmsg.com
“Mummies” Exhibits at American Museum of Natural History
Mummies have long been a fascination in society, and if you’ve ever wanted to see one–now is the time. The American Museum of Natural History, presents a 10-month long exhibit, that is sure to pique the interest of both young and old. Find out about the mummification process, their identity when they walked the Earth, hands-on touch tables, and a lot more. (Now-January 7)
Photo: amnh.org
Macy's Flower Show: "Carnival" At Macy's Herald Square
What better way to welcome spring than by stopping by Macy’s Department Store to view their iconic annual Flower Show? Bring the whole family and open your senses to an amazing experience. See the stunning blossoms and extravagant, colorful displays while enjoying entrancing aromas as you walk through hundreds of gorgeous flower arrangements contributed from gardens all over the country. Plus, there will be special events throughout the show including live music, kid-friendly activities, and seminars. Families have two weeks to check out this vibrant event!
Photo: macys.com
2017 Biennial Family Opening at The Whitney Museum
Every two years, the Whitney Museum of American Art hosts an exhibition displaying contemporary American works, and this Saturday the Museum is inviting families to celebrate its 2017 Biennial opening. Guests will have the chance to see the different ways in which artists respond to pressing modern social and political issues, and families can participate in a Whitney Kids Tour, as well as take part in a collaborative art project that allows them to experiment with provided materials while drawing inspiration from presented works. (Saturday)
Photo: Carrie Moyer/whitney.org
Exceptional Expressions at The Morgan
This Saturday, Poets House is collaborating with the Morgan Library and Museum to provide a creative writing workshop for kids ages 8 to 14. The workshop will begin with a 30-minute exhibition exploration that allows students to engage in beloved writer Emily Dickinson’s life and work alongside poet, author, and Brooklyn College professor Matthew Burgess. A 90-minute writing and art-making activity will follow where children will have the chance to create works of their own. The Exceptional Expressions workshop was inspired by the Morgan’s exhibit, “I’m Nobody! Who are you? The Life and Poetry of Emily Dickinson,“ which runs through May 28. Advanced tickets are required. (Saturday)
Photo: poetshouse.org
2017 NYC Teen Author Festival
Meet young adult authors at the 10th NYC Teen Author Festival. Genres present will range from feminism, difficult characters, panel readings, personal essays, and everything in between; teen authors will be present to showcase their work and interact with others. Events will be hosted at different venues throughout NYC, so be sure to see website for details! Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and each event is free! (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: bunburyinthestacks.com
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band At Symphony Space
Called "the face of kindie music" by the Washington Post, Latin Grammy winner Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band can be seen this Saturday at Symphony Space. Musical married couple Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis create and perform whimsical, indie sounds that have been praised by critics everywhere and have inspired countless dance parties nation-wide. (Saturday)
Photo: symphonyspace.org
"Anastasia: The Broadway Musical" At The Broadhurst Theatre
Take a journey to the past during the new Broadway musical "Anastasia!" Inspired by the animated Twentieth Century Fox film, the show follows Anya, a mysterious orphan without a past. With the help of a conman and an ex-aristocrat, Anya makes her way through Russia to locate her family. Featuring a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, this production will dazzle ages 7 and up.
Photo: anastasiabroadway.com
Herstory Day At The Museum Of The City Of New York
This Sunday, join the Museum of the City of New York for Herstory Day! This all-ages celebration will honor NYC women who currently work to preserve and archive their own histories. The day will feature quilt-making workshops, screen-printing sessions, and a pop-up archive and presentation by The Lesbian Herstory Archives. Pre-registration is recommended.
Photo: mcny.org
InsightALT: "Sherlock Holmes & The Case Of The Fallen Giant" At Merkin Concert Hall
The game's afoot this Sunday at Merkin Concert Hall! The greatest fictional detective and his trusted friend Watson will solve a new mystery during this opera presented by the American Lyric Theater. Featuring a libretto by E.M. Lewis, this original performance will enchant audiences of all ages.
Photo: kaufmanmusiccenter.org