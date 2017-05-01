Weekend Planner: Everything Families Can Do Together (May 5-7)

"Old Turtle And The Broken Truth" At The Dorothy Strelsin Theatre in Midtown

In the mood for a musical this weekend? Families with children ages 6 and up can catch the NYC premiere of "Old Turtle and the Broken Truth" beginning this Friday at the Dorothy Strelsin Theatre. Based on the book by Douglas Wood and produced by Rebel Playhouse, this theatrical production tells the folktale-like story of a truth that falls from the sky and breaks into two pieces. When the villagers can only find one of the halves, Little One goes on a journey to piece together the whole truth. (Friday-Sunday)



Photo: rebelplayhouse.org