Weekend Planner: Everything Families Can Do Together (May 5-7)
“Old Turtle And The Broken Truth” + Children’s Book Weekend on Governors Island + Spring Sheep Shearing at Queens County Farm Museum
"Old Turtle And The Broken Truth" At The Dorothy Strelsin Theatre in Midtown
In the mood for a musical this weekend? Families with children ages 6 and up can catch the NYC premiere of "Old Turtle and the Broken Truth" beginning this Friday at the Dorothy Strelsin Theatre. Based on the book by Douglas Wood and produced by Rebel Playhouse, this theatrical production tells the folktale-like story of a truth that falls from the sky and breaks into two pieces. When the villagers can only find one of the halves, Little One goes on a journey to piece together the whole truth. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: rebelplayhouse.org
Children's Book Weekend On Governors Island
Take the ferry over to Governors Island this weekend for Children's Book Weekend! This two-day event will feature 14 authors who will read from their books at the Empire State Center for the Book's pop-up site in Nolan Park. Participating authors include Jeff Baron, Melanie Hope Greenberg, and Elizabeth Upton. There will also be autograph sessions and featured books for sale. Don't forget to bring a blanket to sit on during the readings! (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: govisland.com
Spring Sheep Shearing At Queens County Farm Museum
Join the Queens County Farm Museum for its annual Spring Sheep Shearing this Saturday! All ages can watch as the Farm's sheep get a haircut in anticipation of summer. There will also be wool spinning demos, live country music, arts and crafts for children, hayrides, and food for purchase from local food trucks. (Saturday)
Photo: queensfarm.org
Sandsational! In Riverside Park
Help Riverside Park ready their many playgrounds for the spring and summer months. Volunteers will help transport fresh sand via family bucket brigade to their local sandbox. Kids’ shovels and pails will be provided. (Saturday)
Photo: riversideparknyc.org
Identification Day At The American Museum Of Natural History
Head over to the American Museum of Natural History on Saturday to have your rocks, shells, feathers, insects, bones, and other natural artifacts identified during Identification Day. The museum’s scientists and historians will assess your specimens and provide certificates of identification to visitors. Please note: Gemstones are excluded and appraisals will not be given. (Saturday)
Photo: amnh.org
"Peter Rabbit Tales" At NYU Skirball Center For The Performing Arts
"The Tale Of Peter Rabbit" has been the childhood memory for countless number of children for the past century or so. In celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary author Beatrix Potter, the Enchantment Theater Company is bringing back the latest edition of the all-time classic to the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. Do not miss on this opportunity to relive some of the your best childhood enchantment. (Saturday)
Photo: nyuskirball.org
"Ami and Tami" At The Blue Building
Two siblings, tired of their overbearing parents, plan an escape to the woods. As the fascinating story begins to unfold, the siblings will lead and guide the audience onto a magical tour within the Blue Building's different settings. You will experience the most surreal feeling as you take a walk across the rooms, seeing amazing creatures surround you. (Sunday)
Photo: loveskids.com
16th Annual Irish Arts Center NYC Dance Festival In Riverside Park
New Yorker will flock to the Hudson River this weekend to celebrate Irish history, culture, and enjoy Irish dance performances carried out by some of the finest dance groups in the city. There will be plenty of chances for families to participate in workshops and music sessions. (Sunday)
Photo: irishartscenter.org
Joanie Leeds "Brooklyn Baby" CD Release Concert At The Atrium at City Point
Everybody is welcome to celebrate the release of the new album of Joanie Leeds' "Brooklyn Baby" and a following concert this Sunday at the Atrium at City Point. The full band of the Nightlights will be in attendance as Leeds will be joined by Brooklyn local vocalist, composer and musician Amelia Robinson. The concert is totally kids friendly. (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com
"The Little Red Lighthouse And The Great Gray Bridge" At New York Historical Society
Adapted from the 1942 children's book, "The Little Red Lighthouse and The Great Gray Bridge" is a heartwarming and timeless tale that tells the story of a Little Red Lighthouse who felt useful and needed--until the Great Gray Bridge was built. While the musical adaption of this beloved book will feature added scenes and new historical touches, as well as charming characters and exciting music, the story's simple but important message remains the same. Catch this wonderful performance that has been described as “a children’s musical that’s for grown-ups, too.” (Saturday)
Photo: nyhistory.org