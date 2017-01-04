Weekend Planner: Every Great Event Happening This Weekend (January 6-8)
Mulchfest 2017 + NYC Broadway Week Tickets Go On Sale + “Oh Boy!” At New Victory
-
40th Annual Three Kings Day at El Museo del Barrio
Celebrate Three Kings Day at El Museo del Barrio during its annual Three Kings Day Parade. There will be music, dancing, live camels, magnificent puppets, and much more. In honor of the parade’s 40th anniversary, the museum will celebrate the lives of individuals who have made major contributions to the Latino community. The parade begins at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends at 115th Street and Park Avenue. Afterward, enjoy live concerts and free admission to the museum’s galleries. Pre-registration is required for parade marchers. (Friday)
Photo: elmuseo.org
-
“Oh Boy!” at The New Victory Theater
Paris’ Théâtre du Phare will make its U.S. debut with its production of “Oh Boy!” this Friday at The Duke on 42nd Street. This one-man play tells the story of three orphaned children who meet their older, estranged half-brother Balthazar. Will he change his ways to become their guardian? Find out during this English-translated performance based on the book Marie Aude-Murail. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Runs weekends through Sunday, January 15. Tickets start at $25. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: newvictory.org
-
2-For-1 Tickets For NYC Broadway Week Go On Sale
Here’s your chance to see a Broadway show for half the price! Beginning on January 5th, families can save a little bit of money by taking advantage of 2-for-1 ticket sales to see their favorite kid-friendly performances from January 17 to February 5, 2017. Visit website for participating shows and showtimes. (Saturday)
Photo: nycgo.com
-
Les Parfaits Inconnus at Symphony Space
Get ready to experience Montreal’s Les Parfaits Inconnus at Symphony Space this Saturday! Live music accompanies this circus troupe’s act which is filled with juggling, acrobatics, balancing, and comedy. The show centers around a family of traveling circus performers whose camp on the town’s outskirts becomes the stage for their many talents. (Saturday)
Photo: symphonyspace.org
-
Family Art Project: Create Your Year-Hello 2017! At Wave Hill
Introduce your family to the power of visualization! Reflecting on who you want to be in 2017, what adventures you want to go on, and whose lives you want to touch, families can create their vision for 2017, and take home a hanging calendar. Dream big! (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: wavehill.org
-
MulchFest 2017
Dispose of your Christmas tree the eco-friendly way during the Parks Department’s MulchFest 2017. You can drop off your tree to have it chipped into mulch for city parks and gardens at select locations throughout the five boroughs. Families can also take home their mulch for their backyards or street trees. For a list of sites visit nycgovparks.org. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: nycgovparks.org
-
“The Sleeping Beauty” Ballet at Master Theater
All ages will be entranced by “The Sleeping Beauty” Ballet at the Master Theater in Brooklyn. This production presented by the New York Children’s Dance Theater features the music of Tchaikovsky with choreography by Anna Fateeva-Kazantseva. More than 130 young dancers will take the stage to bring this classic ballet from 1890 to life. (Sunday)
Photo: mastertheater.com
-
Teddy Bear Tea at The Mount Vernon Hotel Museum
Enjoy high tea with your favorite stuffed animal or doll! After meeting Mrs. Woodhull, the proprietor’s wife, kids can imagine that they are living in the 1830s and role play daily activities at the Mount Vernon Hotel during that time. This is sure to be an unforgettable experience for your little ones—and their teddy bears! Registration required. (Sunday)
Photo: mvhm.org
-
Prehistoric Ocean Dwellers at AMNH
You’ve heard about the Tyrannosaurus Rex, but do you know about the Plesiosaurs? Learn about the Plesiosaurs and other mighty prehistoric marine animals and how they are related to modern ocean dwellers at this family-friendly science festival. There, families can participate in hands-on activities, meet scientists, and enjoy dynamic performances. (Sunday)
Photo: amnh.org
-
Stam-Pede At Symphony Space
Prepare for an electrifying experience! Stam-Pede is a dance extravaganza of five celebrated percussive dance companies that will entertain families with their dazzling footwork. From dynamic Irish dancing to innovative body percussion and explosive tap dancing, families will be mesmerized by the precision of percussive dance while enjoying an afternoon of spectacular dance patterns. (Sunday)
Photo: symphonyspace.org