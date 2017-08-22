Weekend Planner: Every Event For Families This Weekend (August 25-27)
Enjoy one of the last weekends of summer at some of these great events for the whole family.
Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
This Saturday, Net Generation will present Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the US Open in honor of the tennis icon. This annual event, which is the largest single-day tennis and entertainment event in the world, will feature live music by Sofia Carson, Jack & Jack, Why Don’t We, and more. Plus, kids will have the amazing opportunity to watch Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal–two of the top men’s players in the world–duke it out in fun exhibition matches and skills competitions! Before the stadium show, beginning at 1pm, little tennis stars can enjoy free tennis activities on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center starting at 9:30am.
Photo: arthurashekidsday.com
10th Annual South Slope Soap Box Derby
Watch the South Slope Soap Box Derby on Saturday, the culmination of KoKo NYC’s Soap Box Summer Workshop! Kids between the ages of 7 and 15 have built their own soap boxes throughout the summer. They’ll put their creations to the test during this annual neighborhood race.
Photo: kokonyc.org
41st Annual Brighton Jubilee
Enjoy the final days of summer during the 41st annual Brighton Jubilee! It’ll be a fantastic day at the beach where you can play in the waves and sand or stroll along the Riegelman Wooden Boardwalk. There will also be food stands aplenty to make sure you have enough calories to walk the three-mile boardwalk. This event will take place rain or shine.
Photo: brownstoner.com
Battle Of Brooklyn: Commemoration At Green-Wood Cemetery
Take a trolley into the past during this year’s Commemoration of the Battle of Brooklyn at Green-Wood Cemetery. The Battle of Brooklyn, the first battle of the American Revolution to be fought after the Declaration of Independence had been signed, took place in 1776. In memory of the battle, families can take a ticketed trolley tour of Green-Wood’s 478 luscious green acres, experience life during revolutionary-era New York through re-enactments and historical cooking demos, participate in the Battle of Brooklyn Parade, and take part in the closing ceremony. This event will take place rain or shine.
Photo: green-wood.com
Wash Day In Prospect Park
Head to Prospect Park this Sunday for Wash Day! Learn how people cleaned their clothes during the 19th century, and cool down while in the hot summer sun! Tubs, washboards, and bar soap will be provided.
Photo: prospectpark.org
Central Park Conservatory Film Festival
Watch spectacular films under the stars at the 2017 Central Park Conservatory Film Festival. As a beloved tradition, this year’s festival will continue featuring free outdoor screenings and will be traveling to different parks around the New York City area in honor of the Conservancy’s ongoing commitment to support our fellow city parks. The festival will also have DJ Spin Diesel who will be playing music before the movie begins at 8pm. Guests should arrive at 6:30pm at the Fifth Avenue and 124th street entrance at Marcus Garvey Park.
Photo: centralparknyc.org
Free Entrance Day At National Parks
Head to the park for a family picnic to celebrate the 100th birthday of our National Parks on Friday, August 25. Admission to all parks throughout the New York City area will be free. This is a great opportunity for people of all ages to visit their local park or explore a new one.
Photo: nps.gov
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show At Books Of Wonder
Visit Books of Wonder for their Saturday Storytime for The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. The show is puppet performance based on Eric Carle’s iconic children’s book. Kids and families can watch the hungry caterpillar devour food and transform into a beautiful butterfly. After the performance, children and their families can meet the cast, get their pictures taken, and get books signed by the performers.
Photo: booksofwonder.com
Indonesian Street Festival: The Spice Of The Islands
Be sure to visit the Indonesian Street Festival where families can learn more about Indonesian culture by experiening the sights, sounds, and smells of the exotic culture. The theme for this year’s festival is The Spice of the Islands in honor of 350 years of the Breda Treaty between England. The festival will feature authentic Indonesian cuisine from across the the archipelago, workshops for kids, entertainment, and prizes all afternoon for everyone.
Photo: isfnyc.com
Tinkering Weekend At New York Hall Of Science
Visit the New York Hall of Science for their Tinkering Weekend. Kids and adults can visit this free hands-on workshop where they can use recycled materials to build and create new things.
Photo: nysci.org