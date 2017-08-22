Weekend Planner: Every Event For Families This Weekend (August 25-27)

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

This Saturday, Net Generation will present Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the US Open in honor of the tennis icon. This annual event, which is the largest single-day tennis and entertainment event in the world, will feature live music by Sofia Carson, Jack & Jack, Why Don’t We, and more. Plus, kids will have the amazing opportunity to watch Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal–two of the top men’s players in the world–duke it out in fun exhibition matches and skills competitions! Before the stadium show, beginning at 1pm, little tennis stars can enjoy free tennis activities on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center starting at 9:30am.



Photo: arthurashekidsday.com