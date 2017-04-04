Weekend Planner: Events That Families Will Love This Weekend (April 7-9)

The Breman Town Musicians at Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts

Take your kids to a unique musical that is sure to enchant even the youngest of minds. The Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Brenman Town Musicians,” a musical adapted from a popular Soviet cartoon. Kids can follow the adventures of the Troubadour, a handsome but lowly musician who travels around the countryside with his troupe of animal friends. When a princess falls in love with the Troubadour and runs off with the troupe, chaos follows. But as in any fairy tale, true love wins in the end. Please note that the The Brenman Town Musicians is performed in Russian and there are no English subtitles. (Saturday)



Photo: brooklyncenter.org