Weekend Planner: Events That Families Will Love This Weekend (April 7-9)
Circus 1903 + Easter Egg Hunt at Carl Schurz Park + Freedom Art Jam
-
Circus 1903 At The Theater At Madison Square Garden
Come one, come all to Circus 1903 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden! This show runs April 5-16 and provides spectacular entertainment for all ages! Set in the beginning of the 20th century, Circus 1903 turns the typical circus on its head by featuring lifesize puppet elephants. From astonishing acrobatics and awe-inspiring aerialists, to heart-stopping high-wire feats, you won’t want to miss this thrilling, brand new show the whole family will love. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: theateratmag.com
-
Easter Egg Hunt In Carl Schurz Park
Celebrate Easter and the arrival of spring during Carl Schurz Park’s annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday. Kids will receive their own egg-collecting bags and participate in an egg hunt. Little egg hunters ages 3 and under can search for eggs in the toddler area on the Oval Lawn. There will also be photo ops with the Carl Schurz Bunny. Hunts will begin at 11:10am and run continuously every 20 minutes until 1pm. Rain date is Sunday, April 9. (Saturday)
Photo: carlschurzparknyc.org
-
Freedom Art Jam At The Jewish Museum
Join the Jewish Museum for their annual Passover bash, featuring art, music, and dancing! Rock out to jams from Vered and the Babes, create a musical instrument, contribute to a massive Seder plate sculpture, explore the Museum’s galleries, and more. (Sunday)
Photo: thejewishmuseum.org
-
NYRR Spring Youth Run 2017 In Central Park
This Sunday, ages 7-18 are invited to the New York Road Runners' Spring Youth Run in Central Park. Runners will race 1.7 miles to the finish line at West Drive and 68th Street. And although winning isn't everything, the top three boys and girls in their respective age groups will receive finisher medals! Pre-registration is required. (Sunday)
Photo: nyrr.org
-
Annual Shearing Of The Heather Celebration In Fort Tryon Park
Fort Tryon Park is hosting its Annual Shearing of the Heather Celebration this Saturday! All ages are welcome to watch as the Park's Heather Garden staff and members of the Northeast Heather Society trim the area's heather. There will also be face painting, a scavenger hunt, flower-themed crafts, and more. (Saturday)
Photo: forttryonparktrust.org
-
New York Tartan Day Parade
Celebrate Scottish heritage and pride! Join the National Tartan Day New York Committee as they march in the 19th Annual New York Tartan Day Parade. Bring the entire family to cheer the parade participants on as the New York Tartan Day Parade moves up 6th Avenue. The Parade starts at 2pm at West 45th Street and marches up 6th Avenue to 55th Street. Line-up is at 1pm and will be on the side streets near 6th Avenue and West 45th street. Register online if you want to be in the parade! (Saturday)
Photo: nyctartanweek.org
-
The Breman Town Musicians at Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts
Take your kids to a unique musical that is sure to enchant even the youngest of minds. The Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Brenman Town Musicians,” a musical adapted from a popular Soviet cartoon. Kids can follow the adventures of the Troubadour, a handsome but lowly musician who travels around the countryside with his troupe of animal friends. When a princess falls in love with the Troubadour and runs off with the troupe, chaos follows. But as in any fairy tale, true love wins in the end. Please note that the The Brenman Town Musicians is performed in Russian and there are no English subtitles. (Saturday)
Photo: brooklyncenter.org
-
On The Shoulders of Giants Family Matinee at BRIC
Join the Knights, a collective of adventurous musicians dedicated to transforming the orchestral experience, for a family-friendly edition of their April concert! The entire family will enjoy this concert that features a full orchestral program honoring classic artists such as Schubert, Mozart, Haydn, Stravinsky, and Philip Glass alongside Brooklyn composers. (Sunday)
Photo: Sarah Small/bricartsmedia.org
-
Egyptian Cultural Festival at CMA
Take your kiddos to the Children’s Museum of the Arts for a celebration of Egyptian culture with the Egyptian Celebration Company. Kids will enjoy hands-on workshops and performances inspired by Egyptian artistic traditions. Young artists will sculpt, paint, and design while learning about Ancient Egyptian culture and history through fun arts and craft workshops. Workshops include: Collaborative Pyramids, Mythological Hybrid Masks, Animals Native to Egypt and much more. Order your tickets online today! (Sunday)
Photo: cmany.org
-
“Gruff!” at The Peoples Improv Theater
What better way is there for kids to learn about the important issues surrounding global warming and climate change than with a subversive puppet musical about goats? Kids will follow this family-friendly story of a young goat named Gruf, whose goat world has transformed into a toxic junkyard at the hands of the elder goats, and is on a quest to make the world green again. “Gruff! The Musical” is an interactive production that will have kids and even the kids at heart intrigued and on their feet. (Sunday)
Photo: thepit-nyc.com