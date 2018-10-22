Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (October 26-28)
Trolls: The Experience
These toys are nothing like you remember from your own childhood! Head over to see Trolls: The Experience and become immersed in DreamWorks’ Trolls’ world. Sing, dance, and more at this interactive performance heading to NYC. trollstheexperience.com
image: popsugar.com
Day of the Dead NYC
This weekend-long event commemorates and honors those lost with classic festivities. In the East Yard of St. Mark’s, you’ll find a variety of activities and events, including a marketplace, altar building, live music performances, art workshops, and even more. Be sure to bring the whole family all three days; check the website to see all the different times and events. manoamano.us
Beauty and the Beast
Ages 6 and up will be enthralled by this retelling inspired primarily by the original French fable—Disney lovers, be aware! Six actor-musicians will take kids through the tale with a Jazz Age–inspired score. Check the website for specific times; some days have more than one performance. newvictory.org
Ghouls & Gourds
This year’s Ghouls & Gourds festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden will be one for the books. Festivities will include games, arts and crafts, live musical performances, Author Avenue, featuring signings and readings by local children’s authors and illustrators, and, of course, the annual Halloween costume parade for all ages, featuring giant puppets and massive drums. bbg.org
image: explorebk.com
Halloween Celebration at AMNH
Curious George, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Franny K. Stein, Little Critters, and Miffy are among the characters who will greet costumed children as they arrive at the American Museum of Natural History to celebrate Halloween. With more than 30 Museum halls open for the event, guests are invited to wander among “ferocious” dinosaurs, “eerie” elephants, and the “mysterious” universe for trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, and fun with roaming cartoon characters, stilt-walkers, and balloon artists. There will also be live performances and presentations by David Grover and Grover’s Gang, The Magic of Robert Austin, BIG NAZO Intergalactic Creature Band, FunikiJam’s Baby Likes to Rock!, Gazillion Bubble Show Appearances, Louie Miranda & His Band, and Big Apple Circus. amnh.org
image: timeout.com
Is This A Dagger?
This performance, designed just for kids ages 8 and up, is sure to entertain with its US premiere. Andy Cannon, a Scottish children’s storyteller, will lead the way through the tale of “Macbeth.” There are several performance times, as well as one relaxed performance. lincolncenter.org
Children's Fall Festival at Queens County Farm Museum
Spend the Sunday before Halloween at the Queens County Farm Museum’s Children’s Fall Festival. The afternoon will feature games, bounce houses, the ConEdison Ecology booth, pig races, live country music, a Haunted House, pony and hay rides, and much more. All are encouraged to come dressed in costume! queensfarm.org
Obake Family Day
Experience the richness of Japan’s fall festivals and the thrill of Halloween through an adventure of family-friendly fun and learning. Activities for the day include a Japanese haunted house, a live Foley sound effects performance and a screening of spooky animated short films, a variety of arts and crafts, photo opportunities and more. Remember to wear your costume! japansociety.org
Halloween Pumpkin Flotilla
Head to Central Park for a costume parade, pumpkin carving demos, spooky stories, and a pumpkin flotilla on the Harlem Meer. Click here for pumpkin flotilla rules and guidelines. centralparknyc.org
image: spoilednyc.com
Historical Hallowe'en Family Party
Families can gather at the New-York Historical Society for a magical Halloween. Learn Victorian tales, make crafts, and snack on some candy, of course! Plus, as a bonus, you’ll get admission to the Harry Potter History of Magic exhibit. nyhistory.org