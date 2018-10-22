Halloween Celebration at AMNH

Curious George, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Franny K. Stein, Little Critters, and Miffy are among the characters who will greet costumed children as they arrive at the American Museum of Natural History to celebrate Halloween. With more than 30 Museum halls open for the event, guests are invited to wander among “ferocious” dinosaurs, “eerie” elephants, and the “mysterious” universe for trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, and fun with roaming cartoon characters, stilt-walkers, and balloon artists. There will also be live performances and presentations by David Grover and Grover’s Gang, The Magic of Robert Austin, BIG NAZO Intergalactic Creature Band, FunikiJam’s Baby Likes to Rock!, Gazillion Bubble Show Appearances, Louie Miranda & His Band, and Big Apple Circus. amnh.org

image: timeout.com