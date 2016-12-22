Weekend Planner: Celebrate The Holidays With These Great Events (December 23-25)
Hanukkah Family Day at Museum of the City of New York, Christmas Caroling Under The Arch in Washington Square Park, and more!
Building Wonderlands At The Children's Museum Of Manhattan
For a month, the entire lower level of the museum will be transformed in to a construction paradise! Featuring over 5,000 Tegu magnetic blocks and KEVA planks, the possibilities are endless. Your kids can make whatever they want: spaceships, skyscrapers, science labs, cars, cranes or castles. Free with museum admission. (Friday)
Photo: cmom.org
Friday Afternoon Movie: “The Secret Life Of Pets” At Aguilar Library (East Harlem)
With the weather getting cold outside, spend the afternoon with your little ones at the library watching “The Secret Life of Pets.” This animated comedy tells the story of how animals that live in a Manhattan apartment building spend their day and the adventures that they encounter along the way. With Kevin Hart playing a rebellious bunny, this comedy is sure to have the family laughing all day. (Friday)
Photo: nypl.org
Santa's Corner At Bank Of America Winter Village In Bryant Park
Santa will be visiting midtown New York, so don’t miss him! Come take a picture with old Saint Nick, either with your own phone/camera, or have it done by the elves and download it from their Flickr page. The elves will be handing out postcards and coloring supplies so kids can write last-minute letters to Santa! There will be special events on the first and last days of his visit too. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: wintervillage.org
Butterfly Conservatory At The American Museum Of Natural History
Walk through the recently re-opened butterfly wonderland at the American Museum of Natural History this winter, back by popular demand! This annual exhibit features a myriad of butterflies that flutter around you as you stroll through the conservatory. Museum staff will be on hand to answer questions, and if you’re lucky you can catch a staff member feeding a butterfly sugar water! (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: amnh.org
“Kids And Yiddish” At The Museum Of Jewish Heritage
Bring the whole family to see Kids And Yiddish, a cherished holiday tradition. Families are treated to a greatest hits concert with cast members from the past ten years as well as new and upcoming young performers. Skillfully fusing Yiddish words and phrases with English, this dynamic musical performance is sure to create a memorable, fulfilled experience for the entire family. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: nytf.org
Christmas Caroling Under the Arch In Washington Square Park
Celebrate Christmas Eve with some traditional carols in the famous Washington Square Park. The Rob Susman Brass Quartet will accompany all of the singers in this joyful welcoming of Christmas. Songbooks will be handed out, but don’t worry–it will feature all of your favorite classics! (Saturday)
Photo: Rich Mitchell/Flickr
Hanukkah Family Day At Museum of the City of New York
Welcome the Festival of Lights with a tour through the museum’s collection of Jewish and Hanukkah-related artifacts. Learn about the holiday and eat a traditional Hanukkah snack while you create a menorah before the holiday begins. Families and children are more than welcome! (Saturday)
Photo: mcny.org
Oran Etkin Family Concert At The Jewish Museum
Oran Etkin combines traditional Jewish music such as klezmer with jazz and African rhythms to create a fun and memorable style all his own. Welcome Hanukkah with a song, and don’t be afraid to get up and dance! (Sunday)
Photo: http://thejewishmuseum.org/
Lighting Of The World's Largest Menorah At Grand Army Plaza In Manhattan
Celebrate Hanukkah with the lighting of one of the world’s largest menorahs at Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan. Weighing 4,000 pounds, the lighting of this 32-foot tall menorah will begin on Saturday, December 24 and end on Saturday, December 31. The menorah will illuminate Grand Army Plaza for a little over a week. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: nycgovparks.org
December 25 At The Museum At Eldridge Street
Are you looking for something to do during Chanukah? If so, bring the whole family to Eldridge Street for a viewing of the classic silent Yiddish film His People, a story about an immigrant family living in the Lower East Side. The 1925 film will be accompanied by an original score created and performed live by saxophonist Paul Shapiro and his sextet. Afterwards, the family can tour the Eldridge Street Synagogue, and enjoy self-guided scavenger hunts, art activities, and a Chanukah candle lighting ceremony. (Sunday)
Photo: eventbrite.com