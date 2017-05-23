Weekend Planner: Celebrate The Holiday Weekend At These Great Events (May 26-29)

The Lower East Side Festival of the Arts

Whether you enjoy fine art, dance, theater, or music, you can find it all at the 22nd annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, presented by Theatre for the New City. This years theme “Art V Tyranny,” shines a light on the importance of the arts in our lives and the forces that challenge them. With vendors, food, activities for kids, and lots of art, the festival is sure to have something for everybody. (Friday)



Photo: theaterforthenewcity.net