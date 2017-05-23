Weekend Planner: Celebrate The Holiday Weekend At These Great Events (May 26-29)
Mamapalooza Outdoor Extravaganza + Family Fun Day on Governors Island + Fleet Week 2017, and more!
-
16th Annual Mamapalooza Outdoor Festival in Riverside Park
Moms deserve the best, so The Motherhood Foundation’s annual Mamapalooza Festival is the perfect way to celebrate mothers everywhere! The music-and art-filled festival at Pier 1 in Riverside Park will include family concerts, kids activities, food vendors, and much more! This year’s theme is “SING OUT SISTER.” (Sunday)
Photo: mamapalooza.wordpress.com
-
Family Fun Day on Governors Island
Join Governors Island for its annual Family Fun Day this Sunday! The afternoon will feature live performances from Tim Kubart and the Space Cadets, The Story Pirates, Mario the Magician, the Shinbone Alley Stilt Band, and Loony Toony the Clown. There will also be face painting, puppet making, and much more. Food will be available from Blue Marble, People’s Pops, Renegade Lemonade, Sabrett, and Perfect Picnic. (Sunday)
Photo: govisland.com
-
Fleet Week 2017 at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum will be hosting exciting activities for all ages during Fleet Week. Bring the kids and watch the ships arrive, meet former NASA astronauts, take part in the memorial day celebration, and enjoy live music. There is something for everyone during this week of festivities. Prices, locations, and times vary, see website for details. (Friday-Monday)
Photo: intrepidmuseum.org
-
DanceAfrica 2017 Baazar at BAM
This Memorial Day weekend, the Brooklyn Academy of Music will host its annual DanceAfrica Bazaar! The outdoor market will feature more than 150 vendors selling African, Caribbean, and African American wares. Clothing, crafts, and food will also be available for purchase. (Saturday-Monday)
Photo: bam.org
-
Family Day at BRIC House
This Saturday, enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly activities during Family Day at BRIC House. BRIC’s Teaching Artists will lead children in digital animation workshops, screen printing, and bookmaking! Visitors can also tour the gallery’s new student exhibition and television studios. (Saturday)
Photo: bricartsmedia.org
-
“Dynamic H2O” Exhibit at the Children's Museum of Manhattan
Kids can make a splash at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan’s annual outdoor summer exhibit, “Dynamic H2O.” From opening day on May 27 through the month of September, “Dynamic H2O” brings to life the amazing story of New York City’s water supply, and features a 16-ft interactive water table that allows children to investigate the path of NYC’s water. The exhibit also explores the water cycle, allowing kids to cause rain with the press of a button, as well as experiment with water flow, pressure, and even plumbing! (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: cmom.org
-
The Lower East Side Festival of the Arts
Whether you enjoy fine art, dance, theater, or music, you can find it all at the 22nd annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, presented by Theatre for the New City. This years theme “Art V Tyranny,” shines a light on the importance of the arts in our lives and the forces that challenge them. With vendors, food, activities for kids, and lots of art, the festival is sure to have something for everybody. (Friday)
Photo: theaterforthenewcity.net
-
Songs For Extraordinary People at National Sawdust
What could be more interesting than a show inspired by extraordinary people for extraordinary people? Michael Hearst, an author and composer, along with his five-piece band, will be performing a concert at National Sawdust with songs about characters such as Larry Walters, who used 45 balloons to fly and Marie Curie, who discovered radium. This quirky concert is sure to be an interesting and informative night for all in attendance. (Saturday)
Photo: nationalsawdust.org
-
Queens Book Festival's Children & Youth Day: Pure Imagination at LIC Landing
The Queens Book Festival is back and this year they have a special day just for children and young adults. They have a lineup full of some of the best youth writers and illustrators like Anna Raff and Aram Kim. This event will introduce children to the many genres of the literary world. The festival will have book signings, panel discussions, and other entertainment and activities. (Saturday)
Photo: queensbookfestival.nyc.
-
“Noah's Beasts: Sculpted Animals From Ancient Mesopotamia” Exhibit at the Morgan Library & Museum
Incredible sculptures of animals originating from the ancient Near East can now be seen on display in the exhibit “Noah’s Beasts: Sculpted Animals From Ancient Mesopotamia” at the Morgan Library and Museum. Known for their expressions, durability, and materials, these sculptures have withstood the test of time and serve as a reminder of the connection between the natural and spiritual worlds. Museum times vary see website for details. (Friday-Monday)
Photo: themorgan.org