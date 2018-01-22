Weekend Planner: The Best Family-Friendly Events Of The Weekend (January 26-28)

Best of Family Music Showcase at Symphony Space

Looking for new music for the kiddos? Come on over to Symphony Space to discover the best in children’s music. There, the family will spend the morning listening to Grammy artists nominated for Best Children’s Album. The event highlights Gustafer Yellowgold, Justin Roberts, Lisa Loeb, and Alphabet Rockers and will be hosted by Sirius XM’s Kenny Curtis and Mindy Thomas, the co-host of Wow in the World . The event also accommodates children on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities. (Saturday)



Photo: Todd Rosenberg via symphonyspace.org