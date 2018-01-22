Weekend Planner: The Best Family-Friendly Events Of The Weekend (January 26-28)
Winter Jam in Central Park, Best of Family Music Showcase at Symphony Space, Winter Carnival in Bryant Park, and more!
New York Boat Show at the Javits Center
Boat enthusiasts and the casually curious alike will enjoy the New York Boat Show with its eye-popping display of yachts, fishing boats, kayaks, cruisers, and more. Plus, stock up on fishing gear and the latest marine electronics. (Wednesday-Sunday)
Photo: nyboatshow.com
Winter Carnival in Bryant Park
Celebrate winter during Bryant Park’s Fourth Annual Winter Carnival. All ages are invited to participate in an eclectic mix of outdoor seasonal activities including ice skating lessons, puppet shows for kids, a Skating Showcase featuring Johnny Weir, curling lessons, a Cozy Sweater Pup Meet-Up, and more. Plus be sure to attend the Silent Disco, an outdoor dance party where dancers will be provided with headphones to boogie down to DJ music. Food and beverages will be available for a fee. (Beginning Friday)
Photo: Angelito Jusay via bryantpark.org
Family Travel Pavilion at the New York Times Travel Show at the Javits Center
Dreaming about escaping NYC, but don’t know where to go? Head to the Family Travel Pavilion for the latest family-friendly destinations and services, including exploring an RV and customized camper van. What’s more, Camp Cody will host competitions and kid-friendly activities. And Fitter International, Inc. will host a “Fun Zone” where families can test out fun products that strengthen and stretch their bodies. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: nyttravelshow.com
Winter Jam in Central Park
Enjoy a free afternoon of winter activities this Saturday in Central Park! Winter Jam activities include arctic golf, snowshoeing, live ice sculpting, sledding, the Taste of NY Winter Market, and more. All ages and abilities welcome. The rain date for this event is Saturday, February 3. (Saturday)
Photo: centralpark.com
Best of Family Music Showcase at Symphony Space
Looking for new music for the kiddos? Come on over to Symphony Space to discover the best in children’s music. There, the family will spend the morning listening to Grammy artists nominated for Best Children’s Album. The event highlights Gustafer Yellowgold, Justin Roberts, Lisa Loeb, and Alphabet Rockers and will be hosted by Sirius XM’s Kenny Curtis and Mindy Thomas, the co-host of Wow in the World . The event also accommodates children on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities. (Saturday)
Photo: Todd Rosenberg via symphonyspace.org
Winter Blast at the National Museum of the American Indian
Take the family’s game night up a notch and learn how to play Native games from throughout the Western Hemisphere. The afternoon showcases such games as Inuit Yo-Yo (a toy/game invented and played by Native Arctic people to enhance dexterity), High Kick (this Arctic game/challenge is played in various ways from one-foot to two-foot challenges), and Hoop and Pole (traditionally played on the Plains, the hoop-throw game improves hand-eye coordination). (Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
Spooktacular: Monster Metropolis at the Queens Museum
Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean the spooktacular fun has to end. Back with its annual spooky family fundraiser, the Queens Museum is hosting a super fun costume party featuring live music, face painting, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, performances, raffles, and yummy treats for all ages. The family is sure to have a Boo-tiful time! (Saturday)
Photo: Aram Kim via queensmuseum.org
Broadway Playhouse: Leonard Bernstein at Merkin Concert Hall
Ages 4 through 11 are invited to Merkin Concert Hall this Sunday to hear the music of Leonard Bernstein. Part of the Broadway Playhouse series, this interactive concert will explore many of Bernstein’s classic songs which have become American Songbook standards. Featured songs include Broadway hits such as “New York, New York” and “America.” (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com
New Year's Celebration: Oshogatsu at Japan Society
In honor of the Japanese New Year, Japan Society is hosting its annual Oshogatsu celebration this Sunday. Stop by for an afternoon filled with traditional Japanese entertainment and activities like rice-pounding workshops, calligraphy sessions, kite making, games, live taiko drumming, and storytelling. Light Japanese meals, snacks, and refreshments will be available for purchase from BentOn Cafe. (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com
Crazy for Knishes! at the Museum at Eldridge Street
Join author Joanne Oppenheim at this special reading of her new children’s book, "The Knish War on Rivington Street," which was inspired by real-life events that sparked a culinary war in the Lower East Side in 1916. Oppenheim will also discuss the role children played in the knish war and sign copies of her book. What’s more, you’ll get to sample a knish from Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery. (Sunday)
Photo: eldridgestreet.org