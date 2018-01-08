Weekend Planner: The Best Family Events In NYC This Weekend (January 12-14)
Don’t miss these events coming this weekend!
-
6th Annual Black Comic Book Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Learn all about the rich history of black comic book artists and their work at the 6th Annual Black Comic Book Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. This fest will feature film screenings, panel discussions, arts and crafts workshops for kids, and much more. Expect an action-packed day! Pre-registration is required. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: eventbrite.com
-
"A Sick Day for Morris McGee" at the New 42nd Street Studios
Brave the winter chill and head to the New 42nd Street Studios for a show that’s sure to warm the family’s hearts. Based on the award-winning book by Phillip C. Stead, the play is about a young boy who gets the sniffles and is unable to care for his animal friends at the zoo. With a runtime of 50 minutes and charming puppetry set to original music created for little ones, this show is bound to be a crowd pleaser. (Beginning Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
"The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats" at St. Luke's Theatre
Four stories by famed children’s author Ezra Jack Keats are brought to life this winter in a show just for kids. Celebrating the joys and wonder of being a kid in the city, the play explores the excitement of a fresh snowfall, whistling for the first time, and the wonderment of discovering a special treasure. Through live action, humor, shadow puppets, and singing, the show promises to be a super fun experience for the whole entire family. (Beginning Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
"Undesirable Elements" at The Duke on 42nd Street
If you’re not shy about seeing the lives of real people unfold before you, then head to The Duke to see “Undesirable Elements,” celebrating its 25th anniversary. The play amplifies the voices of seven people who are coming of age in New York City. Through bold honesty and refreshing vulnerability, the audience learns about their victories, distant dreams, and conflicts. With the right mix of humor and drama, this eye-opening play is not to be missed! (Beginning Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
Oran Etkin: Timbalooloo SoHo Space Grand Opening Celebration Concert at City Winery
Join Oran Etkin as he debuts his first flagship Timbalooloo SoHo space for a musical grand opening extravaganza that will allows families and their children to boogie to the beat and celebrate his new studio. The space will allow Etkin to continue to introduce children from all over New York City to the power of music and song. This opening will kick off into high gear with Etkin’s notable jazz quintet with his friends Clara Net and her mother Big Mama Tuba with a fun interactive concert for the kids in which classical instruments come to life and talk through music and harmonize. The concert will end with an official ribbon cutting ceremony of the SoHo space! (Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
Breaking Silence: Dr. King and the "Beyond Vietnam" Speech at the New-York Historical Society
Many people are familiar with Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. But have you ever heard his “Beyond Vietnam” speech? In conjunction with its groundbreaking exhibition, “The Vietnam War: 1945-1975,” the New-York Historical Society is hosting an event featuring the Reverend Richard Fernandez, one of the speech’s organizers and the director of the Clergy and Laity Concerned about Vietnam in 1967. The event also features acclaimed author Tonya Bolden and a clip from the Oscar-nominated documentary “Eyes on the Prize.” Ms. Bolden will also sign copies of her book M.L.K.: Journey of a King. Families are encouraged to purchase front row seats. (Saturday)
Photo: nyhistory.org
-
"Journey to Oz: A Wizard of Oz Story" at Symphony Space
This Saturday, journey to Oz with Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man! Ages 2 through 7 can participate in this interactive theatrical performance based on L. Frank Baum’s original stories. Audience members can sing, dance, and act with professional actors during this hour-long show. (Saturday)
Photo: symphonyspace.org
-
"Savoy! Dancing Through the Swing Era" at Flushing Town Hall
For an immersive dance experience, swing by Flushing Town Hall for “Savoy! Dancing Through the Swing Era.” The show follows Lillian Carlyle, an inspiring dancer, as she dances her way through the swing era. With upbeat music from legendary musicians such as Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman and electric dances like the Lindy Hop, the whole family will be singing along and bopping their head to the beat in no time. What’s more, senior participants will strut across the runway in a vintage fashion show. The super fun night culminates with a historic line dance, the Shim Sham. (Sunday)
Photo: flushingtownhall.org
-
Mayers Consulting All-Ages Music Showcase at Rockwood Music Hall
Families with children of all ages are invited to Rockwood Music Hall for the Mayers Consulting All-Ages Music Showcase! Part of the Association of Performing Arts Presenters Conference, this year’s show will feature top children’s music acts including Lard Dog & The Band of Shy, Billy Kelly, Falu’s Bazaar, The Pop Ups, Gustafer Yellowgold, Michael and the Rockness Monsters, and JoJo & The Pinecones. Tickets for the public will be sold at the door. (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
Rise Up and Sing 2 at ShapeShifter Lab
This Sunday, ShapeShifter Lab will host the second annual Rise Up and Sing concert. This all-ages sing-along will feature songs of unity, peace, and protest from different parts of the world. Musicians scheduled to perform include Elena Moon Park, Sonia De Los Santos, Colin Brooks, Akiko Hiroshima, and others. All proceeds will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center. (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com