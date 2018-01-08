Weekend Planner: The Best Family Events In NYC This Weekend (January 12-14)

Oran Etkin: Timbalooloo SoHo Space Grand Opening Celebration Concert at City Winery

Join Oran Etkin as he debuts his first flagship Timbalooloo SoHo space for a musical grand opening extravaganza that will allows families and their children to boogie to the beat and celebrate his new studio. The space will allow Etkin to continue to introduce children from all over New York City to the power of music and song. This opening will kick off into high gear with Etkin’s notable jazz quintet with his friends Clara Net and her mother Big Mama Tuba with a fun interactive concert for the kids in which classical instruments come to life and talk through music and harmonize. The concert will end with an official ribbon cutting ceremony of the SoHo space! (Saturday)



Photo: facebook.com