Weekend Planner: Activities For Families To Enjoy This Weekend (June 16-18)
NYC Kids Fest + Adventures NYC + The Mermaid Festival
-
NYC Kidsfest in Morningside Park
This annual festival celebrates multi-cultural arts specifically for children and families! Kiddos will enjoy fun activities like face painting and art workshops while being entertained by live musical performances! Some notable show-stoppers include Uptown Social Club, a rendition of “The Frog Prince,” and the NY Arabic Orchestra. The rain date for this event is Sunday, June 25. (Sunday)
Photo: facesbyderrick.com
-
Adventures NYC in Central Park
Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! Explore the great outdoors with Adventures NYC, a day of extreme outdoor fun put on by the NYC Parks Department. Head to Central Park to participate in a variety of outdoor sports. There will be rock climbing, mountain biking, yoga obstacle races, zip lining, outdoor survival training, and more. (Saturday)
Photo: nycgovparks.org
-
The Mermaid Parade on Coney Island
A harbinger of summer, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade is the largest art parade in the country! The parade combines ocean myths and seaside kitsch into a fun-loving procession of more than 3,000 revelers from all five boroughs. (Saturday)
Photo: coneyisland.com
-
Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival at the Museum at Eldridge Street
Honor the Jewish, Chinese, and Puerto Rican cultures of the Lower East Side at the Museum at Eldridge Street’s annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival. Enjoy klezmer and bomba music, Hebrew and Chinese scribal art, Puerto Rican mask-making, Mah Jongg games, yarmulke making, and of course, kosher egg rolls, egg creams, and empanadas! (Sunday)
Photo: eventbrite.com
-
2017 Taste of Jewish Culture Street Festival
Grab a bite of Jewish culture this Sunday during the 2017 Taste of Jewish Culture Festival! Organized by The Workmen’s Circle, this tasty fest will feature Jewish style food from some of NYC’s finest eateries including Fletcher’s Brooklyn BBQ, Sweet Chili NYC, Destination Dumplings, Zaro’s Bakery, Bulldog Burgery, and many others. Dads can also receive a free egg cream or pickle pop in honor of Father’s Day! Plus be sure to stick around for kid’s activities and performances from Frank London’s Klezmer Brass All-Stars and Golem. (Sunday)
Photo: circle.org
-
Cartoon Secret Speakeasy at the Museum of Interesting Things
The Museum of Interesting Things is hosting a Father’s Day secret speakeasy featuring vintage 16mm cartoons and animation. Beatles cartoons will also be on display to celebrate the anniversary of Sgt. Pepper, as well as items from the museum’s “Toys and Animation” collection. (Sunday)
Photo: eventbrite.com
-
“MakerYard” Visiting Exhibit at Brooklyn Children's Museum
Be sure to visit the Brooklyn Children Museum’s latest exhibit, “Makeryard!” Inspired by adventure playgrounds, the exhibit puts children’s motor skills and imagination to test as they build and invent new creations using ordinary materials. They must use their creativity to turn cardboard, tape, fabric, string, and other recyclables into something inventive individually or as a group. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: brooklynkids.org
-
“The World is Sound” Exhibit at The Rubin Museum
Learn to listen with your whole body at “The World is Sound” exhibit at The Rubin Museum! This exhibition explores different dimensions of sound and how its used in Tibetan Buddhism. Works by more than 20 artists will juxtapose works of contemporary sound artists to encourage discussion on how people think and listen. Admission is required to the museum. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: rubinmuseum.org
-
Lisa Loeb with the Knights in Prospect Park
Jam out with the kids while listening to the musical talents of acclaimed singer-songwriter, Lisa Loeb, accompanied by the Brooklyn based orchestra The Knights. Loeb, who first achieved success with her hit single “Stay,” has gone on to write children’s songs and books as well starting the Camp Lisa Foundation, which helps economically challenged children attend summer camp. BRIC’s annual children’s concert is sure to be a treat for the whole family. (Saturday)
Photo: bricartsmedia.org/ Juan Patino
-
Bronx Zoo Treetop Adventure at The Bronx Zoo
Climb your way to the top at the Bronx Zoo Treetop Adventure! Treetop Adventure features seven rope climbing courses of all skill levels and a zipline that runs over 400 feet over the Bronx River. Each two-hour climbing course consist of obstacles such as rope bridges, tight rope walks, ladders, swinging elements, and more. The zipline experience is a two-way river crossing experience traveling 50 feet above the river. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: bronxzootreetop.com