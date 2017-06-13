Weekend Planner: Activities For Families To Enjoy This Weekend (June 16-18)

Lisa Loeb with the Knights in Prospect Park

Jam out with the kids while listening to the musical talents of acclaimed singer-songwriter, Lisa Loeb, accompanied by the Brooklyn based orchestra The Knights. Loeb, who first achieved success with her hit single “Stay,” has gone on to write children’s songs and books as well starting the Camp Lisa Foundation, which helps economically challenged children attend summer camp. BRIC’s annual children’s concert is sure to be a treat for the whole family. (Saturday)



Photo: bricartsmedia.org/ Juan Patino