Weekend Planner: 10 Great Events For Families This Weekend (October 6-8)

“Edna The Stomper” At The Tank

Follow Edna the Stomper as she finds her place in the family while stomping everywhere. Enjoy this musical complete with songs, some “puny” monster puppets, and stomps, of course. Learn a few life lessons about self worth and creative expression from this heartfelt tale. Come for the show but stay for the dance workshop that immediately follows every show. The musical will be showing on Saturdays at 10am and Sundays at 2pm.



Photo: newyork.carpediem.cd