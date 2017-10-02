Weekend Planner: 10 Great Events For Families This Weekend (October 6-8)
Every local event that families will love visiting this weekend!
The Happy Racers At Lincoln Center
The Happy Racers will be performing at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium! The kindie rock trio will perform tracks from their “Sidewalk Chalk” EP and their debut album “Ready Set Go.” Fan favorites include “Lovabye Dragon” and “I Can Do Anything.”
Photo: lincolncenter.org
CMOM Comic Con At The Children's Museum Of Manhattan
Join the Children’s Museum of Manhattan for its weekend long Comic Con event. Indulge your children’s interest in comic books and superheroes with events like “Cue the Theme Music! Superheroes in Training” and “Caped Crusaders.” Due to limited space, some events will require sign-up an hour before the event or for you to get tickets an hour before the event.
Photo: nycgo.com
8th Annual Harlem Harvest Festival
Come up to Harlem for an re-imagined state fair! There will still be fresh produce and harvest food, but with a slight twist! Local restaurants will be on hand to serve their food alongside the farm fresh fare. A Kids Corner will have games, arts and crafts and pumpkin carving. There will also be music pumping and performances on display.
Photo: eventbrite.com
Story Pirates At Symphony Space
Symphony Space will open the new season of its Just Kidding family series with the Story Pirates! The Pirates are coming to plunder children’s minds and incorporate their ideas on the spot in this hilarious, interactive show. It’ll be hard to control your laughter as the Story Pirates translate kids’ creativity to the stage—think monsters and tomatoes with super powers. In this silly and surprising performance, you won’t know what’s coming next.
Photo: symphonyspace.org
Little Red Lighthouse Festival In Fort Washington Park
Bring your family to the Little Red Lighthouse Festival in Fort Washington Park to enjoy food, music, and storytelling. The festival celebrates Manhattan’s only lighthouse which has inspired two children’s books. Children can also attend a fishing clinic, go on a tour of the lighthouse with the Urban Park Rangers, and enjoy a host of other activities.
Photo: nycgovparks.org
“Treasure Island” At The Player's Theatre
“Treasure Island” amazed audiences in New York with its off-Broadway debut in 2009. Now back by popular demand, enjoy the pirate musical that audiences loved. Watch as the hit book transforms into a musical before your eyes. Come an hour early for the arts workshop, and follow along as kids learn about the themes of the original book while creating a pirate art souvenir.
Photo: goldstar.com
“Edna The Stomper” At The Tank
Follow Edna the Stomper as she finds her place in the family while stomping everywhere. Enjoy this musical complete with songs, some “puny” monster puppets, and stomps, of course. Learn a few life lessons about self worth and creative expression from this heartfelt tale. Come for the show but stay for the dance workshop that immediately follows every show. The musical will be showing on Saturdays at 10am and Sundays at 2pm.
Photo: newyork.carpediem.cd
“Kid Frankenstein The Musical” At The Theater At Blessed Sacrament
Right in time for the spooky month of October, The Theater at Blessed Sacrament is putting on their rendition of Frankenstein. “Kid Frankenstein The Musical” follows Frankie Steiner in his unexpected creation for the annual robotics competition. The musical performance is the perfect way to get your family in the Halloween spirit.
Photo: vitaltheatre.org
National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey In Times Square
Experience the ocean without ever leaving the city. National Geographic is taking guests underwater in an immersive entertainment experience. The interactive show will take you through the Pacific Ocean and uncover all of it’s creatures like you’ve never seen them before.
Photo: timeout.com
“FOLD: Golden Venture Paper Sculptures” Exhibit At Museum Of Chinese In America
History as told through paper art. The exhibit features the traditional Chinese Paper Sculptures made by Chinese Immigrants detained in Rockaway Beach after leaving their country by ship. Visit the Museum of Chinese In America to experience their lives through their work.
Photo: newyork.carpediem.cd