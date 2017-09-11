Weekend Planner: 10 Events To Enjoy With The Family (September 15-17)
Everything you and the kids will love doing this weekend!
91st Annual Feast Of San Gennaro
For the past 91 years, almost a million people from around the world have filled the historic streets of Little Italy to celebrate San Gennaro, the Patron Saint of Naples. The 11-day festive celebration features religious processions, parades, the world famous cannoli eating competition, musical entertainment and mouthwatering food that reflect Italian heritage. If you can make it on September 19, there will be a mass at the Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood followed by a procession where the Statue of San Gennaro is carried through the streets of Little Italy.
Photo: baruch.cuny.edu
Submerge: NYC Marine Science Festival At Pier 26 In Hudson River Park
This Saturday head over to Hudson River Park for a splash of science in the city at the Submerge: NYC Marine Science Festival! Families can enjoy a whole day of educational fun with hands-on activities, arts and crafts, interactive demonstrations, live music, catch-and-release fishing, scuba diving shows, kayaking, and more. Noted experts will also be giving a variety of talks on relevant topics.
Photo: partnerproductions.com
Brooklyn Book Festival: Children's Day At Metrotech Commons
The Brooklyn Book Festival claims the distinction of being NYC’s largest free literary festival—and the day prior to Sunday’s festivities is dedicated to all things kid-lit. The fest’s Children’s Day will feature acclaimed kids’ authors like Maira Kalman and Kevin Sherry, in addition to theatrical performances, an “Illustrator Smackdown,” workshops, picture book and young readers stages, and a concert from Laurie Berkner. This event will take place rain or shine.
Photo: brooklynbookfestival.org
6th Annual Photoville In Brooklyn Bridge Park
Brooklyn Bridge Park is hosting the sixth annual Photoville! This nine-day event will feature exhibitions, presentations, and panels on all things photography. A food and beer garden catered by Smorgasburg will also be available to fulfill your foodie dreams while you explore the event.
Photo: photoville.com
Morningside Lights 2017
Who would have thought that making a lantern could be a team activity? Join a lantern workshop where you can make a lantern for someone else to finish, or pick up where someone else has left off. There are daily workshops and activities which coincide with a step in the lantern-making process. The finished product will be presented at the Morningside Lights procession as part of the Friends of Morningside Park’s annual Common Ground Festival.
Photo: Arts Initiative on Flickr
Worlds Fair Nano At Brooklyn Expo Center
Get a taste for the future at The Worlds Fair Nano at Brooklyn’s Expo Center. The two day event will feature talks, tech, and even food from the greatest innovators in the world.
Photo: worldsfairusa.com
New York Philharmonic: “Star Wars: A New Hope” In Concert At Lincoln Center
New York Philharmonic presents “Star Wars: A New Hope” in concert at Lincoln Center September 15-16 at 8pm. The orchestra will be performing John Williams Oscar-winning scores from the film live.
Photo: nyphil.org
Taste Of Gramercy Neighborhood
Foodies of all ages can enjoy the Taste of Gramercy Neighborhood at Irving Place as they celebrate their fifth year anniversary. The annual event provides a delectable array of edibles from local restaurants and businesses around the Gramercy area. As in previous years, all net proceeds will be donated to the healthy meals programs at local public schools and any leftover food will be contributed to the Bowery Mission to feed the homeless.
Photo: tasteofgramercy.org
Southwest Brooklyn Fall Festival
Visit the annual Southwest Fall Festival to celebrate the best of Red Hook, Carroll Gardens at the heart of the Columbia Waterfront. Families can taste the local cuisine, examine the work of Brooklyn artists and artisans, shop, and enjoy live performances and fun activities for the kids all while exploring this vibrant borough.
Photo: swbfallfest.com
37th Annual Antique Motorcycle Festival At Queens County Farm Museum
Head to the Queens County Farm Museum as they celebrate their 37th Annual Antique Motorcycle Festival where families can view unique models of vintage motorcycles that have been out of production for more than 10 years. There will be music, farmhouse tours, food, and hayrides for the entire family to enjoy!
Photo: fairfieldcounty.kidsoutandabout.com