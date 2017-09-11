Weekend Planner: 10 Events To Enjoy With The Family (September 15-17)

91st Annual Feast Of San Gennaro

For the past 91 years, almost a million people from around the world have filled the historic streets of Little Italy to celebrate San Gennaro, the Patron Saint of Naples. The 11-day festive celebration features religious processions, parades, the world famous cannoli eating competition, musical entertainment and mouthwatering food that reflect Italian heritage. If you can make it on September 19, there will be a mass at the Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood followed by a procession where the Statue of San Gennaro is carried through the streets of Little Italy.



Photo: baruch.cuny.edu