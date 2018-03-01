Win Tickets to the WeBop Jazz Family Concert

Three lucky winners will each receive a family four-pack of tickets to see a Jazz for Young People interactive family concert with composer, arranger, and pianist Mary Lou Williams. This event will be on Saturday, March 24th at 1pm at the Rose Theater. Performances will be hosted by Grammy Award-nominee Catherine Russell and feature an all female big band led by drummer LaFrae Sci. Each family four-pack of tickets is valued at $100.

To enter via email address, fill out the form below:

Name * First Last

Zip Code * ZIP / Postal Code

Number of Children * 1 2 3 4

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Email *

How did you hear about us? *

CAPTCHA

Want more chances to win? Enter via Facebook, click HERE!

Deadline to enter is Sunday, March 18 at 11:59pm. See Official Rules

About WeBop Jazz Family Concert :Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Jazz for Young People series continues with an hour-long, interactive celebration of composer, arranger, and pianist Mary Lou Williams. Families will learn the inspiring tale of a young woman who realized her dreams through determination, imagination, incredible talent, and a famously big heart. To celebrate Mary Lou Williams paving the way for women in jazz, these performances will be hosted by Grammy Award-nominee Catherine Russell and feature an all female big band led by drummer LaFrae Sci. Performances run Saturday March 24th at 1pm & 3pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.