25 Ways To Help People Affected By Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma may still be tearing its way through the Florida, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start donating towards relief efforts now
Just weeks after watching Hurricane Harvey devastate parts of Texas, the country is gathering it’s strength to deal with another intense storm. Hurricane Irma spent most of last week ravaging the Caribbean, causing flooding, power outages, and deaths in the British and US Virgins Islands, Cuba, Puerto Rico, St. Martin, Haiti, and many more places just south of the United States. One of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded, Irma is still making its way through Florida and Georgia. While we may not be close enough to volunteer and lend a helping hand, there are still plenty of ways that families in NYC can contribute to Irma relief efforts right now that can make a world of difference.
Donate, Donate, Donate
- GlobalGiving
- Direct Impact Fund
- The American University of Antigua
- Unicef
- Oxfam America
- American Red Cross
- American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
- Best Friends Animal Society
- South Florida Wildlife Center
- Save the Children
- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy
- The Salvation Army
- Samaritan’s Purse
- National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
- AmeriCares
- Direct Relief
- Catholic Relief Services
- Heart to Heart International
- Volunteer Florida
- SPCA International
- Catholic Charities
Know Where You’re Sending Your Money
Before giving money to a charity, make sure to check its credentials to avoid scammers. Websites like Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or Better Business Bureau are helpful, though keep in mind that some smaller charities may not be included in their databases.
Blood Drives
If you are looking for more things to donate on top of money, consider stopping by a local blood drive.
