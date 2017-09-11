25 Ways To Help People Affected By Hurricane Irma

Just weeks after watching Hurricane Harvey devastate parts of Texas, the country is gathering it’s strength to deal with another intense storm. Hurricane Irma spent most of last week ravaging the Caribbean, causing flooding, power outages, and deaths in the British and US Virgins Islands, Cuba, Puerto Rico, St. Martin, Haiti, and many more places just south of the United States. One of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded, Irma is still making its way through Florida and Georgia. While we may not be close enough to volunteer and lend a helping hand, there are still plenty of ways that families in NYC can contribute to Irma relief efforts right now that can make a world of difference.

Donate, Donate, Donate

Know Where You’re Sending Your Money

Before giving money to a charity, make sure to check its credentials to avoid scammers. Websites like Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or Better Business Bureau are helpful, though keep in mind that some smaller charities may not be included in their databases.

Blood Drives

If you are looking for more things to donate on top of money, consider stopping by a local blood drive.

