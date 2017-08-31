39 Ways To Help People Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Ever since Hurricane Harvey touched down in Houston and along the Gulf Coast last weekend, causing thousands of people and families to be displaced, a number of fatalities, and indescribable damage to countless communities, people all over the country have been asking what they can do to help those in need. While we may not be close enough to volunteer and lend a helping hand, there are still plenty of ways that families in NYC can contribute to Harvey relief efforts right now that can make a world of difference.

Donate, Donate, Donate

You may not be able to get to Houston or the other affected areas to help, but your dollars can go a long way in helping the volunteers that are there provide shelter, food, clothing, and other necessities to hurricane victims.

Blood Drives

If you are looking for more things to donate on top of money, consider stopping by a local blood drive.