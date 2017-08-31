39 Ways To Help People Affected By Hurricane Harvey
There are plenty of ways to help the families of Texas and Louisiana affected by this catastrophic hurricane.
Ever since Hurricane Harvey touched down in Houston and along the Gulf Coast last weekend, causing thousands of people and families to be displaced, a number of fatalities, and indescribable damage to countless communities, people all over the country have been asking what they can do to help those in need. While we may not be close enough to volunteer and lend a helping hand, there are still plenty of ways that families in NYC can contribute to Harvey relief efforts right now that can make a world of difference.
Donate, Donate, Donate
You may not be able to get to Houston or the other affected areas to help, but your dollars can go a long way in helping the volunteers that are there provide shelter, food, clothing, and other necessities to hurricane victims.
- The Greater Houston Community Foundation
- GlobalGiving
- United Way of Greater Houston
- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy
- GoFundMe
- The Salvation Army
- Send Relief and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief
- Samaritan’s Purse
- Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County
- Feeding Texas
- Houston Food Bank
- Galveston Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- Corpus Christi Food Bank
- Southeast Texas Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley
- Brazos Valley Food Bank
- Central Texas Food Bank
- San Antonio Food Bank
- Portlight Strategies
- Save the Children
- Texas Diaper Bank
- The SPCA of Texas
- Austin Pets Alive!
- Houston Humane Society
- Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
- L.G.B.T.Q. Disaster Relief Fund
- National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
- AmeriCares
- Catholic Charities
- Direct Relief
- Matthew 25: Ministries
- Salvation Army
- YouCaring
Blood Drives
If you are looking for more things to donate on top of money, consider stopping by a local blood drive.