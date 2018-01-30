Warby Parker Drops Kids’ Frames Pilot Program In NYC
The cute new kids’ Warby Parker frames are scaled-down versions of adult styles, designed for two different age ranges.
Today, Warby Parker is releasing their first-ever kids’ frames at all their New York City locations. The 12-week pilot program lets kids try on the collection and buy their favorites—they can be shipped home or picked up in-store!
Warby Parker-wearing parents will find the frames familiar—they’re scaled-down versions of existing adult ones. The two sizes offered are Jr., for ages 8 and up, and Jr. Jr., for glasses wearers 4-7. All pairs cost $95.
And they’re not just stylish. Every pair purchased during this 12-week pilot program supports Warby Parker’s Pupils Project program, which provides free vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses for kids at the city’s community schools.
For more information, visit warbyparker.com!Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop