Today, Warby Parker is releasing their first-ever kids’ frames at all their New York City locations. The 12-week pilot program lets kids try on the collection and buy their favorites—they can be shipped home or picked up in-store!

Warby Parker-wearing parents will find the frames familiar—they’re scaled-down versions of existing adult ones. The two sizes offered are Jr., for ages 8 and up, and Jr. Jr., for glasses wearers 4-7. All pairs cost $95.

And they’re not just stylish. Every pair purchased during this 12-week pilot program supports Warby Parker’s Pupils Project program, which provides free vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses for kids at the city’s community schools.

For more information, visit warbyparker.com!