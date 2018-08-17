Waffles To Try For National Waffle Day
Breakfast and brunch lovers rejoice! August 24 is National Waffle Day, and here are 10 places in NYC where you can celebrate.
-
Petite Abeille
This Belgian restaurant serves many Belgian classics, not just waffles. But they do tend to dominate the weekend menu, and for a good reason too. The tartan tablecloths and Tintin decorations are sure to take you back in time. 401 East 20th Street, 212-727-1505, petiteabeille.com.
-
Wafels and Dinges
Wafels and Dinges was born in 2007 after Alfred II mandated the Belgian Ministry of Culinary Affairs to bring his authentic Liege and Brussels waffles to NYC. They definitely didn’t disappoint. Their yellow trucks are very well-known in Manhattan, and will satisfy any and every sweet-tooth. 15 Avenue B (and keep an eye out for their truck!), 212-510-7114, dinges.nyc.
-
Buvette
This beautiful gastrothèque is inspired by “European traditions that honor a history of craft and design where each delicious detail evokes a sense of story, place, and delight.” If you do end up visiting, you must try the waffle sandwich, which is a marriage between Belgian, French, and American cuisine, served with a sunny-side egg and gruyère cheese. 42 Grove Street, 212-255-3590, ilovebuvette.com.
-
Citizens of Chelsea
This Australian café serves delectable Belgian waffles. Breakfast in this establishment runs all day, so drop by and enjoy their Nutella powder, almonds, fresh fruit, raw berry compote, and maple syrup waffles whenever you’re in need of something sweet. 401 West 25th Street, 646-649-3079, citizensofchelsea.com.
-
Friend of a Farmer
For a sophisticated farm-to-table brunch experience, we recommend Friend of a Farmer. Their fruit waffles are as fresh as they are delicious. 77 Irving Place, 212-477-2188, friendofafarmer.com.
-
Sarabeth’s
A long-standing NYC classic, Sarabeth’s offers a delicious Belgian waffle that departs from the traditional berry and whipped cream combination. Instead, they do a coconut, mango, pineapple, and maple rum butter version that sounds delicious! 40 Central Park South, 212-826-5959, sarabethsrestaurants.com.
-
Root & Bone
If you are looking for a southern version of waffles, then look no further than Root & Bone. Whether you go for the sweet tea-brined fried chicken and buckwheat cheddar waffles or the waffle Benedict, you cannot go wrong. 200 East 3rd Street, 646-682-7076, rootnbone.com.
-
Sweet Chick
Another rustic eatery with American fare, Sweet Chick serves their waffles with ricotta instead of whipped cream. 178 Ludlow Street, 646-657-0233, sweetchick.com.
-
Clinton St. Baking Company
This award-winning spot has some amazing brunch items, and waffles are the star. They even let you have breakfast for dinner or host a private party! Can it get any better? 4 Clinton Street, 646-602-6263, clintonstreetbaking.com.