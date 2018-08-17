Waffles To Try For National Waffle Day

Wafels and Dinges

Wafels and Dinges was born in 2007 after Alfred II mandated the Belgian Ministry of Culinary Affairs to bring his authentic Liege and Brussels waffles to NYC. They definitely didn’t disappoint. Their yellow trucks are very well-known in Manhattan, and will satisfy any and every sweet-tooth. 15 Avenue B (and keep an eye out for their truck!), 212-510-7114, dinges.nyc.