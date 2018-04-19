National Volunteer Week 2018 is April 15-21! Get the whole family involved with these organizations that welcome volunteers of all ages.

City Parks Foundation

Slightly older children (ages 8 and up) are welcome to volunteer at the City Parks Foundation! Join the “It’s My Park” project and help beautify a park near you by picking up trash, removing trail debris, planting flowers, and other outdoor tasks. City Parks Foundation also organizes customized projects for children of all ages, especially if they’re working with their parents. They simply require that at least one adult supervises every five kids. City Parks Foundation, 830 5th Avenue, 212-360-1399, cityparksfoundation.org.

NYC Parks

The last day of National Volunteer Week is also Earth Day! Celebrate them both at once with the Friends of St. James Park. Activities will include recycling projects, gardening and tree care, and general cleanup. Free, 11am-3pm, April 21. St. James Recreation Center, 2530 Jerome Avenue, the Bronx, 718-367-3657, nycgovparks.org.

New York Cares

One of New York’s largest volunteer organizations, New York Cares plans and manages 1,600 volunteer events every month. Although many of these events are geared toward adult volunteers, they also have a number of family-friendly volunteer opportunities! Events range from crocheting and knitting blankets for New Yorkers with disabilities to sing-alongs at senior centers. New York Cares, 65 Broadway, 19th floor, 212-228-5000, newyorkcares.org.

The Birthday Giving Project

Help Family-to-Family give other children in need a birthday party! Kids can fill shoe boxes with all the supplies necessary for a fun party, like cake mix, frosting, birthday candles, and decorations. They can choose the age and gender of the child they’d like to donate to and even include a postcard for the child (or parents) to write back. Depending on the amount of boxes being donated, Family-to-Family will either tell where to ship them or give you an address of a food pantry or shelter in your area so you can deliver them yourself. Family-to-Family, P.O. Box 255, Hastings-On-Hudson, New York, 914-478-2641, family-to-family.org.

Citymeals on Wheels

Citymeals on Wheels welcomes volunteers of all ages! Kids can even deliver meals as long as they’re accompanied by an adult. (The exceptions are the Friendly Visiting and Senior Chat programs, for which volunteers must be at least 16 to participate.) Opportunities include delivering meals to local senior centers and creating cards to brighten someone’s day! Citymeals on Wheels, 355 Lexington Avenue, 212-687-1234, citymeals.org.

DOROT

They need volunteers to keep senior citizens engaged in the community, eliminating feelings of isolation. Bring the family to a Family Circle event so the kids can make a gift for an older person, then visit with them for about 45 minutes. You can also visit a senior citizen on their birthday or make cards for them from home! DOROT, 171 West 85th Street, 212-769-2850, dorotusa.org.

Greenpoint Church

Although the programs at Greenpoint Church are geared towards older volunteers, they accept kids not yet in high school as long as they’re accompanied by an adult. Volunteer in their food pantry or soup kitchen to help feed hungry New Yorkers. Greenpoint Church, 136 Milton Street, Brooklyn, 718-383-5941, greenpointchurch.org.