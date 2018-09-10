Planning To Take Your Kids To 9/11 Museum? Here’s What They Can Do:

We gathered a few exciting activities and lessons that will help you and your kids make the most of your visit to the 9/11 museum.

Tomorrow marks an unforgettable day in American history. It is the anniversary of the 9/11 attack that took away thousands of lives and completely changed our nation’s ideas of safety, responsibility, and awareness. There isn’t a family in the US that hasn’t been affected by the attack, so nowadays many parents decide to take their time and explain to their children what 9/11 is and how it impacted the world around us.

If you are one of such parents, then the 9/11 Memorial and Museum will become the best place for you and your children to learn more about 9/11 history and honor its victims. To help you make the most of your visit to the museum, we gathered a few activities and lessons that will educate your children about 9/11 and its global significance.

If you want your kids to discover the stories and symbolism behind the 9/11 Memorial and World Trade Center, you can sign up to participate in the 9/11 Memorial Art Cart. These free, self-guided explorations and activities are catered to children with different interests and skills and are written in the age-appropriate language.

For guests interested in creative writing and visual arts, the activities will include drawing, writing short stories, and poems as well as creating shape collages. For children ages 3 to 5, the exploration of the 9/11 Memorial will be based on sight, smell, sound, and touch. Other programs will introduce children to personal narratives of September 11 victims and engineering concepts behind skyscraper architecture.

Cover Stories: Remembering the Twin Towers on The New Yorker is a vivid exhibition that will take you and your kids on a journey through The New Yorker covers depicting the twin towers both before and after the attack. The exhibition will become a great way for your kids to learn the various creative ways in which American media portrayed the twin towers and how differently it documented the death and the revival of the attack site. In addition, each Saturday the museum will host drop-in activity stations meant to help kids explore the museum’s different artifacts and themes, and engage them into a conversation about 9/11.

You can find out more about the museum’s educational programs and event calendar at 911memorial.org.