The Rink at Rockefeller Offers New Ways to Enjoy Ice Skating

Take a look at these unique VIP packages available at The Rink at Rockefeller this holiday season for new and fun ways to enjoy New York City with the family.

Temperatures just dropped in New York City, making it the perfect weather to go ice skating! The holiday season in NYC is a great excuse to do all of the touristy activities you usually wouldn’t—the Rink at Rockefeller has some great offerings!

This package at The Rink promises the perfect New York City evening during the holidays. Enjoy guaranteed orchestra seating for the classic Christmas Spectacular, along with access to the rink from the VIP Igloo, where you can enjoy hot chocolate and holiday cookies to warm you up. And if you’d like to go all out, you can also get a three-course dinner at one of the rink-side restaurants with a beautiful view of Rockefeller Center.

Imagine surprising your kids to an early morning trip to the ice skating rink and a visit from Santa! Sit down for a lovely family breakfast where they will pull out all the stops—brioche french toast, applewood-smoked bacon and sausage, freshly squeezed juices, and even a charcuterie table. You can even personalize your experience a bit more with your choice of venue, from the Sea Grill to the Rock Center Cafe, where kids can even get something magical called the “Candy Bar Experience.”

If you’re in the process of planning the perfect day this winter season, where better to start or end it than at the Rink at Rockefeller? With these reservations, you can skip the line and go skating at 7am or skate at The Rink until the stroke of midnight.

If you’re in the mood for a lovely afternoon tea and skating session, this VIP reservation promises a 3:30pm reservation at Rock Center Cafe, where you can eat an assortment of tea sandwiches and gourmet teas from Harney & Sons. It also includes admission to the rink afterwards.

From January though April, stop by The Sea Grille or the Rock Center Cafe to satisfy your appetite with these three-course meals of celebrity-fare dining. Reservations include general admission access to the rink prior to your dinner reservation, as well as skate rentals.

If you purchase season passes, you can enjoy The Rink all winter long! You get your own permanent locker, unlimited skating time, discounted private lessons, and more. This is definitely a great offer for anyone with a deep passion for ice skating and could be a great holiday gift to your loved one.