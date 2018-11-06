2018 Veterans Day Events For Families
On November 11, people from all around the country will gather to celebrate Veterans Day and pay homage to America’s servicemen and women. To do our part to honor the veterans, we have put up a list of exciting events and activities that will help kids learn more about the history and significance of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day Parade
On November 11, make sure to see the nation’s largest and most prominent Veterans Day event―the Veterans Day Parade! The parade will take place on 5th Avenue at 11:15am and will involve approximately 25,000 participants, including veterans, military, and their families. The parade’s Opening Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place in Madison Square Park.
Intrepid Museum
Join the Intrepid Museum to honor our nation’s military service members at the museum’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony. The event is completely free to the military and will attract hundreds of veterans and service people, including former crew members of the USS Intrepid. Pier 86, West 46th Street.
The Great War: Commemorating 100 Years
In celebration of Veterans Day, DCINY presents the US premiere of Paul Mealor’s Requiem: The Souls of the Righteous and Patrick Hawes’ The Great War. Each piece will be conducted by its composer, and performed by the distinguished singers and orchestra. This performance will take place on the Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. 8:30pm, 881 7th Avenue.
Free IMAX Movie Screening of Dunkirk
Veterans Advantage and IMAX are hosting a free screening of the World War II drama “Dunkirk.” The event is open for active duty military, veterans, and their families. 5pm, AMC Loews, 312 West 34th Street.
Veterans Day Concert
On November 11, Stephen Josephs, a flutist and composer, will perform at Voelker Orth Museum with his ensemble to bring veterans an afternoon of spirited music. To honor the women and men who have served our country in the military, veterans will be admitted free to the concert. 2pm, 149-19 38th Avenue, Queens.
Veterans Village
Make sure to drop by this public street fair featuring shopping displays, food, musical performances, and booths. 12pm, 53rd Street & 6th Avenue.
To Honor Fallen Heroes: Conversation With The Author
On Veterans Day, James E. Haas will discuss his most recent book, “To Honor Fallen Heroes.” During his talk, Haas will discuss how a small Queens town and its residents were affected by World War I and what challenges they had to face while serving in the navy, marine corps, and the merchant marines. 2:30pm, 143-35 37th Avenue, Queens.
Salute to Service at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum
To celebrate Veterans Day, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum will host Salute to Service, a tribute honoring our country’s veterans and the families and communities that support them. Throughout our tribute, veterans will receive free museum admission and half-price museum tickets for two family members during the tribute. Ticketing for Salute to Service will be available at a dedicated ticket table at the museum entrance. 9am, 180 Greenwich Street.