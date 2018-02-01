The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Spa Treat

Ah Valentine’s Day–it’s a holiday where parents everywhere perhaps dream of flowers, chocolates, and champagne. But let’s be real: Most NYC moms and dads would glad pass on the bouquets and sweets in favor of some much-needed luxury in an oh-so-serine spa setting.

Enter Haven Spa!

Located on the ever-chic Mercer Street (250 Mercer Street, between West 3rd and 4th Streets) right by Washington Square Park, Haven offers an oasis of relaxation and pampering that makes it a great setting for a unique Valentine’s Day experience for busy parents. Their menu of services offers a variety of swoon-worthy treatments, and they have several packages on offer that are particularly suited to a Valentine’s Day spa experience: The Couple’s Massage (Swedish or Deep Tissue massage), the Spoil Me (Haven’s half day of indulgence, including a Remedy facial therapy, one hour Swedish massage, Haven Foot Renaissance, a Classic European Manicure, and a $15 credit towards any item in the boutique), and the Treat Me (a 30 minute Swedish massage, an Escape facial, a Classic European manicure, a Classic European pedicure, and a $10 credit towards any item in the boutique).

We gave the Treat Me a whirl recently and it proved to be the perfect mid-winter beauty pick-me-up. At three hours in length, this indulgent spa package is the perfect amount of time for mama (or dad, or both parents together!) to spend some quality time outside the apartment and away from the kiddos without having to head out of the city or re-arrange her whole schedule. Spa guests can check in early to enjoy the steam room and comfy lounge (which is stocked with refreshing beverages and yummy snacks); trust us, three hours later you’ll emerge as a whole new parents, ready to take on every spill, tantrum, and homework question!

The 30-minute Swedish massage is the perfect way to get your body to really let go of any and all toddler-related stress. You’ll come away after your half-hour session feeling both stimulated and soothed as your muscles relax and your circulation kicks into higher gear.

Similarly, the Escape Facial brings about a range of sensations (get ready for skin to tingle a little) that will result in a glowing and nourished visage. Because there are no extractions involved, it’s easy to go from the spa to whatever your day requires next after this brightening treatment.

Finally, what mama doesn’t love a high-quality mani and pedi? Treat your nails to a makeover and some R&R–Haven offers a lovely selection of polishes from top brands like Deborah Lippmann, Zoya.

To learn more and to book your perfect Valentine’s Day spa day, visit havenspa.nyc!