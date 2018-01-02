Valentine’s Day Gifts For Moms & Dads
Our guide to the most luxurious Valentine’s Day gifts for the deserving parents in your life
Show your parenting partner some love this Valentine's Day with gifts for moms & dads that say: "I appreciate that time last week when you talked our toddler down from having a very loud public tantrum!"
Compartes Strawberry Shortcake Chocolate Bar
Compartes Strawberry Shortcake Chocolate Bar, $9.95, compartes.com
Sugarfina Valentine’s Day Candy Cubes
Sugarfina Valentine’s Day Candy Cubes, $7.50-8.50 (Small Candy Cube) & $20 (Large Candy Cube), sugarfina.com
Dannijo Charity Cuff
Dannijo Charity Cuff, $220, dannijo.com
Izola XO Brass Cufflinks
Izola XO Brass Cufflinks, $25, izola.com
Laura Geller Color Luster Lip Gloss
Laura Geller Color Luster Lip Gloss in Berry Smoothie, $19, laurageller.com
Mark and Graham Tie Bar Gift Set
Mark and Graham Tie Bar Gift Set in Blake: Red-Navy, $49, markandgraham.com
Kobo Candles Bourbon 1792 Pure Soy Candle
Kobo Candles Bourbon 1792 Pure Soy Candle, $45, kobocandles.com
Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey
Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey (Set of 3) from Kaufmann Mercantile, $39.99, kaufmann-mercantile.com
Kronaby Sweden Rose Gold Carat Watch
Kronaby Sweden Rose Gold Carat Watch, $595, kronaby.com
Jonathan Adler Kissing Giraffe Needlepoint Throw Pillow
Jonathan Adler Kissing Giraffe Needlepoint Throw Pillow, $165, jonathanadler.com