Oh-So-Sweet Valentine’s Day Gifts For Kids
Make sure your kiddos feel the love this Valentine’s Day with these heart-happy gift picks
Valentine's Day is coming right up! Show your little ones just how much you love them with the cutest V-Day gifts in the game!
Freshly Picked LUV FP Moccs
Freshly Picked LUV FP Moccs, $60, freshlypicked.com
7 A.M. Voyage Heart Backpacks
7 A.M. Voyage Heart Backpacks, 7amenfant.com
GAIA Empowered Women Valentine's Day Exclusive "Alice" Mini Heart Purse
GAIA Empowered Women Valentine’s Day Exclusive “Alice” Mini Heart Purse, from Maisonette, $44, maisonette.com
Cheree Berry Paper Scratch-Off Valentine's Day Cards
Cheree Berry Paper Scratch-Off Valentine’s Day Cards, $30 each, chereeberrypaper.com
you are loved journal
you are loved journal, from the Pink Olive, $18, pinkolive.com
J.Crew Kids' "love first" T-shirt
J.Crew Kids’ “love first” T-shirt (from the new crewcuts everyday line), $39.50, jcrew.com
Paper Source Whale Valentine Card Kit
Paper Source Whale Valentine Card Kit, $19.95, papersource.com
Mini Hearts Vintage Paper Garland
Mini Hearts Vintage Paper Garland, from ABC Carpet & Home, $24, abchome.com
Dylan’s Candy Bar Valentine’s Day 2018 Tackle Box
Dylan’s Candy Bar Valentine’s Day 2018 Tackle Box, $26, dylanscandybar.com
Land of Nod Wonderland Ace of Hearts Sham
Land of Nod Wonderland Ace of Hearts Sham, $19.97, landofnod.com
Minted Kiss Emoji Classroom Valentine's Cards
Minted Kiss Emoji Classroom Valentine’s Cards, $14 for 15, minted.com
Max Brenner Chocolates- First Aid Chocolate Gift Box
Max Brenner Chocolates- First Aid Chocolate Gift Box, $44.90, amazon.com