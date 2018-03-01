Uptown World

Best of the East

CARNEGIE HILL

180 East 88th Street

180e88.com

One-hunred-eighty East 88th Street is one of the most anticipated new condo developments coming to the Upper East Side. This is a luxury 48-resident building with 2- to 4-bedrooms averaging $2,900 per square foot. The architecture is truly unique, with a façade composed of handmade, handset Kolumba brick from Danish brickmaker Petersen Tegl. The interiors feature vaulted ceilings ranging from 14-28 feet high. One of the nicest interior elements is the brass fixtures in the kitchens and baths. Building amenities include a children’s playroom, teen game room, partial basketball court, fitness center, wine room, and residents’ lounge.

Neighborhood Perks: Close to Whole Foods and Fairway, and equidistant to Central Park and Carl Shurz Park. It’s also close to transportation including the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains.

Carnegie Park

200 East 94th Street

carnegiepark.com

This building features a heated pool with lifeguard, a half-acre private park with a playground, and an incredible playroom. The lower level of the building features a fitness and yoga center, while the rooftop terrace is outfitted with a barbecue grill, ample seating, and panoramic views. There are currently several 2-bedrooms on the market in the building, and a 3-bedroom exclusive with private park views is expected this spring.

Neighborhood Perks: Cool neighborhood spots nearby include the Corner Café, which is known for its delicious bagels, and it is also near the amazing and prestigious Ballet Academy East and the Craft Studio, which is a fun place to kick back and get creative.

The Kent

200 East 95th Street

thekentnyc.com

This luxury condo development features 2- to 5-bedroom residences designed by interiors extraordinaire, Alexandra Champalimaud. Residents have access to an impressive array of family-friendly amenities, everything from a stroller valet (on call to seamlessly deliver strollers from a dedicated storage room), Camp Kent, an interactive indoor/outdoor play experience complete with a tree house, “campfire,” and picnic table, and a Sound Lounge envisioned by Lenny Kravitz, supporting budding musicians with a studio space to practice as well as a performance stage.

Neighborhood Perks: Close to several afterschool activities for kids, such as the Craft Studio, Ballet Academy East, and Steep Rock Bouldering.

EAST HARLEM

North Park Tower

1399 Park Avenue

1399park.com

Designed by Hill West Architects and Whitehall Interiors, the stunning glass and architectural-grade concrete tower honors Park Avenue’s historic pre-war architecture. This 23-story, 72-unit residence features stunning kid-friendly amenities such as a children’s playroom with a ball pit and rock climbing wall, state-of-the-art fitness center, lounge, and outdoor terrace. With light-filled rooms, high ceilings, acoustically engineered windows, and exquisite wide-plank oak flooring, each residence perfectly balances convenience and modernism.

Neighborhood Perks: Just steps from Central Park and Museum Mile, and directly above a privately managed public garden.

LENNOX HILL

The Charles

1355 1st Avenue

charlesnyc.com

The Charles is comprised of expansive, full-floor 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom residences, where each residence has its own private elevator landing foyer and service entrance. Each home is designed for seamless living and entertaining, featuring high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping city views, and white oak flooring, showcasing a spirit of volume, air, and light. Amenities include a lobby with 24-hour doorman and concierge service, children’s playroom, fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment from Technogym and Peloton, and private refrigerated storage for each residence.

Neighborhood Perks: The Charles is idyllically positioned with the natural beauty of the river to the East, and the world-class culture of 5th Avenue’s Museum Mile to the West. Lush parks, including Central Park, Carl Schurz Park, and John Jay Park, along with upscale shops, fine restaurants, some of New York City’s top schools, and an abundance of conveniences are all in very close proximity of The Charles.

YORKVILLE

20 East End Avenue

20eastend.com

Situated in the East End enclave of the Upper East Side, 20 East End Avenue is a boutique luxury condominium designed inside and out by the internationally renowned Robert A.M. Stern Architects. With sweeping city and river views, the building consists of 41 2- to 6-bedroom homes, including three triplex townhomes and two full-floor penthouses, along with a multitude of amenities, such as an expansive junior lounge. Designed for ages 7-18, the junior lounge includes multiple flat screen TVs, vintage arcade games, a foosball table, and the latest gaming consoles.

Neighborhood Perks: The neighborhood is home to two of the most prestigious all-girls private schools in the city and is a short walk from Carl Schurz Park to the East and Central Park to the West.

389 E. 89

389 East 89th Street

389e89.com

This 33-story tower offers spacious and light-filled interiors that capture classic Uptown living with a modern touch. The building is within short walking distance of Central Park to the West and Carl Schurz Park to the East and surrounded by excellent local restaurants, cultural institutions, and notable primary schools. There are 156 apartments in total in the form of lofts, 1-bedrooms, 2-bedrooms, and 3-bedrooms. An array of lifestyle amenities are offered, including 24-hour concierge/doorman, fitness center, lounge with adjacent private outdoor event space, children’s playroom, landscaped rooftop terrace, private storage, and bicycle storage.

Neighborhood Perks: Located a few blocks from 389 E. 89, Asphalt Green offers year-round sports, fitness, and aquatics programs for the entire family.

Citizen360

360 East 89th Street

citizen360.com

SHoP Architects’ Citizen360 offers naturally elegant residences and spa-inspired amenities by holistic designer Clodagh. Developed by Anbau, 2- to 4-bedroom residences offer a breathtaking new perspective on the Upper East Side’s Yorkville neighborhood with views of Midtown Manhattan and the East River. Amenities include a full-time doorman and concierge, a residents’ lounge with catering kitchen, a charming playroom with a stage, a fitness center by the Wright Fit, and limited automated on-site parking.

Neighborhood Perks: In addition to communal activities available to residents at the wide range of restaurants, fine food markets, and nightlife venues, there are recreational spaces abound with nearby Carl Schurz Park, the East River Promenade, Asphalt Green, and the 92nd Street Y.

The Easton

205 East 92nd Street

eastonnyc.com

For families interested in renting, the Easton has several family-friendly amenities, including a teen room with a game area, private homework stations, and a ballet room. There is also a state of the art Equinox gym on premises, a soundproofed musical room for the musically inclined to practice their instruments without disturbing the neighbors, and a pet grooming/daycare option for pet parents.

Neighborhood Perks: Proximity to the new Q train; close to important transportation which makes for a very comfortable lifestyle.

Best of the West

COLUMBUS CIRCLE

One Columbus Place

1 Columbus Place

onecolumbusplace.com

Standing 51 stories tall, the Brodsky Organization’s One Columbus Place features studios, 1-, and 2-bedroom residences. Most apartments feature a corner window in the main living space—allowing even more light in—as well as panoramic views in three directions, including those of Central Park and the Hudson River. Amenities include a BBQ and grilling area, 24-hour doorman, concierge and valet services, residents’ lounge with sun deck, apple seeds children’s playroom, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, bike room, laundry facilities, parking garage, and landscaped private outdoor spaces.

Neighborhood Perks: The opera, ballet, and the Philharmonic stages are just moments away at Lincoln Center, while neighboring Hell’s Kitchen and Time Warner Center offer some of the city’s most prominent and innovative new restaurants and shopping. Central Park and its unsurpassed accessibility to a plethora of activities is also minutes away.

606W57

606 West 57th Street

606w57.com

Designed by world-class architects Arquitectonia, with interiors by Rockwell Group, this building will have 1,028 units. Amenities include a club room/game room, basketball court, children’s activity room, dog grooming, screening room, yoga studio, rooftop lounge and terrace, and more. This new property is now pre-leasing studios and 1- to 3-bedroom rentals.

Neighborhood Perks: Offers the best of both worlds at the intersection of Hell’s Kitchen and the Upper West Side.

HARLEM

Circa Central Park

285 West 110th Street

circacentralpark.com

This Upper West Side residential development has an array of amenities perfect for inspiring the minds of youngsters. In addition to a children’s playroom and tween room, Circa has an environment that stimulates education, socialization, and fun—equipped with a gaming console and a wide selection of games that keep the heart healthy—as well as a study lounge outfitted with Mac computers to keep the red pens on the mark for writing “A+” only. With its enviable location, Circa offers a prime destination in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods.

Neighborhood Perks: Just steps away from various opportunities for families including 843 acres of Central Park, American Museum of Natural History, and the Children’s Museum.

LINCOLN SQUARE

The Chatsworth

344 West 72nd Street

thechatsworth.com

Spacious 1-5 bedroom homes as well as penthouses and townhouses are available in one of the few pre-war developments that offers a comprehensive amenity program to cater to all ages and lifestyles, including: A state-of-the art fitness center, children’s playroom, library, wine tasting room, business center, media room, yoga studio, and residential storage, as well as a private garden mews available to all residents.

Neighborhood Perks: Occupying a distinguished location at the corner of 72nd and Riverside Park, the Chatsworth is just moments away from the Hudson River waterfront, numerous transit options, fine dining, shopping, and some of the city’s best schools and cultural institutions such as Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

The Concerto

200 West 60th Street

brodsky.com

The Brodsky Organization’s 36-story Concerto showcases some of the most exceptional views in Manhattan from studios and 1- and 2-bedroom homes. Residents enjoy full-service amenities, such as concierge, doorman, garage, laundry facilities, storage, two complimentary fitness rooms, landscaped park, children’s playground, and a rooftop sun deck.

Neighborhood Perks: The neighborhood is home to a multitude of performing arts institutions, including The Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic, and the Juilliard School, to name just a few.

The Encore

175 West 60th Street

encoreapartments.nyc

Located at the corner of 60th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, Glenwood’s latest luxury building offers superior family living on the Upper West Side. The building includes a whimsical children’s playroom alongside studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes. Families can also feel safe with 24-hour doorman service. Just two blocks from Central Park, amenities include a children’s playroom, bike room, gym, swimming pool, storage area, and roof deck.

Neighborhood Perks: The Encore has direct access to the Central Park Zoo, ball parks, and more.

Hawthorn Park

160 West 62nd Street

glenwoodnyc.com

Glenwood’s Hawthorn Park is a striking 54-story property that includes 339 spacious homes. Residents enjoy access to a fully-furnished lounge with kitchen facilities, landscaped outdoor terrace, and a children’s playroom with custom hand-painted murals, along with many other amenities. Hawthorn Park is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, where Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts offers an array of options for art, entertainment, and culture.

Neighborhood Perks: The neighborhood is also known for its convenient location near both Central Park and the Hudson River, perfect for family outings and activities.

Waterline Square

One Waterline Square: 10 Riverside Boulevard | Two Waterline Square: 30 Riverside Boulevard | Three Waterline Square: 635 West 59th Street

waterlinesquare.com

Three soaring condominium towers—with river, park, and city views—are designed by three of the world’s most accomplished architects: Richard Meier, Kohn Pedersen Fox, and Rafael Viñoly. Waterline Square boasts over 100,000 square feet of lifestyle, sports, and leisure amenities that appeal to all ages, and features the first ever combined food hall, market, restaurant, and bar experience by Cipriani.

Neighborhood Perks: Waterline Square is perfectly positioned around a brand new, lush park where Midtown meets the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE

393 West End Avenue

393westendave.com

Known for its beautiful architecture, this building offers 1- to 4-bedroom residences that have been elegantly reimagined to reflect today’s modern design aesthetic. The building also features a new lobby with full-time doorman, redesigned residential corridors, kids’ playroom, resident lounge with billiards, a new gym, and landscaped roof terrace. With convenience to parks and recreation and proximity to transportation and entertainment, 393 West End Avenue is an ideal location for those looking to retreat to a quiet and elevated quality of life in just a few stops on the 1, 2, or 3 trains.

Neighborhood Perks: This culturally rich neighborhood offers several options for entertainment: Escape to Central Park, visit world-class museums, or walk to nearby Lincoln Center.

498 West End Avenue

Between West 83rd & 84th Streets

498wea.com

A development from Samson Management, this pre-war building is currently being converted into condos with grandly proportioned 3- to 5-bedroom homes with interiors expertly designed by CetraRuddy Architecture. The first 11 units just closed, but more are coming to market this fall and next year, including a penthouse. Residents can look forward to amenities like a fitness room and a children’s playroom.

Neighborhood Perks: The building is just one block from Riverside Park, giving residents easy access to bike paths, jogging trails, playgrounds, dog runs, and other outdoor activities along the scenic Hudson River. It’s also convenient to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan and West Side Montessori and close to entertainment, grocers, retail, restaurants, and transportation on Broadway.

The Astor

235 West 75th Street

theastor.com

One of the most prominent residential buildings on New York City’s Upper West Side, the Astor offers sprawling 1- to 5-bedroom condominium residences with grand proportions and gracious layouts. Residences have been reimagined by renowned design firm Pembrooke & Ives, offering the pedigree and elegance of a pre-war gem combined with a detailed restoration. The building is enhanced by a state-of-the-art fitness center, children’s playroom, 24-hour concierge, and viewing gardens overlooking Broadway.

Neighborhood Perks: The Astor is surrounded by some of the city’s most prestigious cultural institutions, museums, schools, and parks: The American Museum of Natural History, New York Children’s Museum, Jewish Community Center, Lincoln Center, the New York Historical Society, Riverside Park, and Central Park.

The Chamberlain

269 West 87th Street

thechamberlainnyc.com

The Chamberlain’s large homes include 2- to 5-bedroom residences, townhouses, and penthouses. The premises feature a private central garden and two floors of amenities, including a lounge, library, fitness center, children’s playroom, and a multi-purpose court, which boasts a basketball court and screening room capabilities.

Neighborhood Perks: Located on 87th Street just east of West End Avenue, the quintessential West Side address is surrounded by some of the finest schools, shopping, restaurants, cultural institutions, and parks.

The Laureate

2150 Broadway

This 20-story luxury condominium emulates a classic pre-war look, with a granite and limestone base and an extensive fenestrated paneling system. Highlights include inset Juliet balconies and a warm color palette, allowing the building to blend naturally with the existing fabric of the Upper West Side’s most iconic turn-of-the-century buildings. Floor plans capture the tradition of pre-war standards with modern-day improvements. Homes include large, energy-efficient, and sound-attenuated windows, as well as separate dining and lounging areas, oversized bathrooms, and eat-in kitchens with custom-designed faucets and hardware.

Neighborhood Perks: Nearby Lincoln Center hosts the New York City Ballet, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, and a number of other performing arts programs. The American Museum of Natural History, located in a pocket of Central Park, has over 45 exhibits and scientific collections, as well as a planetarium and library.