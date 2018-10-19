National Chocolate Day is October 28, and to celebrate we found delicious and out-of-the-box recipes to whip up in no time right at home!

It’s National Chocolate Day, a personal favorite of ours, and what better way to celebrate than to indulge yourself with as many delicious treats as you can? What’s great is that the possibilities are endless; you could make cookies, cakes, crisps—whatever your heart desires. But of course, time is always of the essence in New York City. Many of these recipe times vary depending on what you’re in the mood for, or even what your schedule will allow. Ranging from a quick three-minute fudge to a 2.5 hour vegan chocolate tart, you’re bound to have a delicious weekend.

These amazing truffle recipes will make your mouth water. Don’t you just want to take a bite out of them?

Now, what if you’re in a bit of a time crunch but you just have to have some chocolate? This three-minute/three-ingredient fudge recipe will satisfy any craving fast.

Dare I say it, lava cakes are one the best desserts in the world. Yes, even the ones that you can order with your Dominos pizza. This fun recipe will show you how to create that same crunchy/gooey treat in your own kitchen!

This flourless cake is something new, tasty, and fun to make at home. There’s even a flourless chocolate whiskey cake that you could make, too!

Peppermint patties are always an exciting take on the chocolate-mint combo. Although it seems a bit intimidating to make at home, this recipe (#40 on the list!) is simple and fool-proof.

You can make some of your favorite store-bought chocolate bars right at home, like these tasty chocolate-caramel bars.

This new take on the pound cake would be the perfect snack to pair with an afternoon cup of coffee. This dish has all of the things we love about pound cake—its rich texture, the way it melts in your mouth—with the addition of bittersweet chocolate.

If you’re in the mood for something a bit fancier and fitting for this cold weather that’s set in, this French hot chocolate recipe may be more up your alley. Inspired by the hot chocolate that the cook encountered in Paris, this drinking chocolate will warm you right up.

This vegan chocolate tart is a bit more lavish in ingredients and directions, but this unique mix of flavors and textures is great if you wanted to try something new this fall season. It will surely keep you warm during these cold months.

We can’t get over these chocolate quinoa crisps! These no-bake cookies are easy to make and are a slightly healthier take on the Crunch bar. Soo good!

And last, but not least, you cannot fail with a super soft chocolate chip cookie. This amazing recipe will yield a dozen cookies that will absolutely melt in your mouth. It’s a classic, it’s easy to make, and you can’t go wrong with it.