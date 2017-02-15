New York Family Magazine
    We’re giving away amazing strollers from our 2017 Stroller Guide to 30 lucky winners

     By Family Media

    In celebration of our annual Guide to the Best Strollers of 2017, and to announce our upcoming Baby Shows in May (the Anaheim Baby Show and the New York Baby Show), we’re giving away 30 amazing strollers from some of the top brands featured in our Stroller Guide.

    Want more chances to win? Enter via Facebook, click HERE!

    Here’s how the Ultimate Stroller Giveaway works: 30 lucky winners will receive a new stroller. We are giving away 10 strollers in three rounds. The giveaway dates are listed below.

    Round 1: Friday, April 7, 2017

    Round 2: Friday, July 7, 2017

    Round 3: Friday, October 6, 2017

    Strollers available to win in the giveaway include:

    Babyhome VidaPlus

     

     

    BABYZEN YOYO+

     

    BOB Stroller Strides Fitness Stroller

     

    Britax B-Ready Stroller

     

    Chicco BravoFor2

     

    Evenflo Pivot Modular Stroller

     

    OXO Cubby+

     

     

    Peg-Perégo Book For Two

     

    Quinny Zapp Flex

     

    Stokke Scoot

     

     

     

    Urbini Omni Plus

     

     

    Family Media will select the stroller brand given to each winner.

    To learn more about the entire Baby Show Series, click HERE.

    By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.

