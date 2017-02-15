Ultimate Stroller Giveaway
We’re giving away amazing strollers from our 2017 Stroller Guide to 30 lucky winners
In celebration of our annual Guide to the Best Strollers of 2017, and to announce our upcoming Baby Shows in May (the Anaheim Baby Show and the New York Baby Show), we’re giving away 30 amazing strollers from some of the top brands featured in our Stroller Guide.
Here’s how the Ultimate Stroller Giveaway works: 30 lucky winners will receive a new stroller. We are giving away 10 strollers in three rounds. The giveaway dates are listed below.
Round 1: Friday, April 7, 2017
Round 2: Friday, July 7, 2017
Round 3: Friday, October 6, 2017
Strollers available to win in the giveaway include:
BOB Stroller Strides Fitness Stroller
Evenflo Pivot Modular Stroller
Family Media will select the stroller brand given to each winner.
