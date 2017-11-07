9 Deliciously Easy Kid-Friendly Turkey Day Treats To Make With Your Kids
These adorably sweet treats are the perfect way to get your kids in on the Thanksgiving fun!
Turkey day isn’t all about the main course. The sweet treats you munch on after the meal are what really take the cake–literally! Try out these fun and easy kid-friendly recipes to include your whole family in the Thanksgiving baking festivities. They look adorable, taste great, and are a breeze to make!
Chocolate Turtle Apple Slices
A reinvention of the classic caramel apple dessert comes in the form of these ooey-gooey chocolate caramel slices. The apple, sliced and put on a stick, is dipped into melted chocolate and then drizzled with pecans and caramel. This sweet-treat is easier to eat than a full caramel apple, making it perfect for little ones. Plus, it's way easier to eat!
Photo: Mom Loves Baking
Rice Krispie Turkey Legs
Kiddos will love this sweeter version of the Thanksgiving staple. The turkey leg is made from a pretzel rod with two mini marshmallows dipped into white chocolate. The rice krispie is then molded around the pretzel to create the "meat." This delicious and easy treat will be a hit at the kids table.
Photo: Kitchen Fun with my 3 Sons
Nutter Butter Turkey Cookies
These nutty gobblers are as cute as they are tasty and easy to make, so kids can help with making them while parents are getting the real turkey ready. The only steps needed in making these cookies are to top the Nutter Butters cookies with candy corn for the tail, a mini peanut butter cup for the head, and candy eyes. These can be attached to the cookie with melted down candy medallions.
Photo: I Heart Nap Time
Popcorn Turkey Treat Bags
As a party favor for kids joining your Thanksgiving meal or for your kids to give out at school, these turkey treat bags are a fun little gift. All it takes to make the turkeys is to fill the fingers of a clear disposable glove with different colored M&M's, fill the hand with popped popcorn, and tie off the thumb finger with a twist tie to top it all off. Add on some construction paper eyes and beak and you've got yourself a turkey!
Photo: Life is Poppin
Teepee Dirt Cups
Teach your kids a little history while bribing them with a little chocolate. This teepee dirt cup is easy to make, and delicious to eat. The cup is made from a variety of things including oreos, pudding, a waffle cone, and frosting. The individual cups make sharing a breeze.
Photo: I can teach my child
Acorn Donut Holes
Take an ordinary glazed donut hole and make a cute acorn treat kids will love. This easy recipe tops the donut hole off with nutella, sprinkles, and a pretzel stick. Don't overwhelm yourself with making extravagant treats at Thanksgiving when this simple recipe is available.
Photo: Mom Spark
Cinnamon Roll Turkeys
Who says Thanksgiving has to wait until dinner? Start your holiday off right with Cinnamon Roll Turkeys early in the morning. We all know how good the house smells when you make cinnamon rolls, but adding bacon is a total game changer. This recipe is simple and easy to make in the mornings for the kiddos.
Photo: I wash you dry
Mini Pumpkin Pie Pops
This bite-sized treats are an easier sell to little ones who aren't quite sure about a full slice of pumpkin pie. They also serve well as a smaller portion for those watching what they eat. Skip the whole pie and opt for these individual pops.
Photo: One Little Project
Chocolate Pilgrim Hats
Honor the nation's first settlers with these pint-sized chocolate pilgrim hats. At the bottom of a fudge-striped cookie, add enough icing and stick a mini peanut butter cup on it. For the "belt" add a little more icing to the peanut butter cup and press on an M&M. These treats are the perfect after dinner sweet (if you're not too stuffed!).
Photo: southernliving.com