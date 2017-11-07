9 Deliciously Easy Kid-Friendly Turkey Day Treats To Make With Your Kids

Popcorn Turkey Treat Bags

As a party favor for kids joining your Thanksgiving meal or for your kids to give out at school, these turkey treat bags are a fun little gift. All it takes to make the turkeys is to fill the fingers of a clear disposable glove with different colored M&M's, fill the hand with popped popcorn, and tie off the thumb finger with a twist tie to top it all off. Add on some construction paper eyes and beak and you've got yourself a turkey!



Photo: Life is Poppin