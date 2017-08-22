On-Trend Backpacks For Every Style Of Student
We’ve rounded up the trendiest backpacks of the 2017 back-to-school season with ‘packs for all ages
Few school supplies command the attention that the backpack does! Every kid needs one that suits their age, style preferences, and academic needs. We've rounded up our faves for the 2017 back-to-school season, and we have your kiddo covered–whether they love animals, robots, the outdoors, or high fashion!
Parkland Meadow Backpack
Parkland Meadow Backpack in Glades, $47.99, parklandmfg.com
Pendleton Star Wars 40th Anniversary Backpack
Pendleton Star Wars 40th Anniversary Backpack, $159, pendleton-usa.com
STATE Bags Kane Backpack
STATE Bags Kane Backpack in Flatbush, $75, statebags.com
Herschel Heritage Backpack | Youth
Herschel Heritage Backpack | Youth in Taxi Grey, $49.99, herschel.com
Kipling Fast Small Kids Backpack
Kipling Fast Small Kids Backpack in Jeans True Blue, $69, kipling-usa.com
Lands' End School Uniform Kids Photo Real Backpack
Lands' End School Uniform Kids Photo Real Backpack in Stone Arch, $49, landsend.com
Accessorize Applique Panda Badge Backpack
Accessorize Applique Panda Badge Backpack, $39, us.accessorize.com
Land of Nod Teacher's Pet Backpack
Land of Nod Teacher's Pet Backpack, Whale, $11.97, landofnod.com
Skip Hop Zoo Little Kid Backpack
Skip Hop Zoo Little Kid Backpack in London Leopard, $20, skiphop.com
Wildkin Olive Kids Robots Handypak Backpack
Wildkin Olive Kids Robots Handypak Backpack, $31.99, wildkin.com
Kate Spade NY Back to School Backpack
Kate Spade NY Back to School Backpack in Bouganvillea, $128, katespade.com
J.Crew Kids' Striped Backpack
J.Crew Kids' Striped Backpack, $59.50, jcrew.com
Yoobi Classic Backpack
Yoobi Classic Backpack - Yoobi Totally Rad, $24.99, yoobi.com
L.L.Bean Deluxe Plus Book Pack
L.L.Bean Deluxe Plus Book Pack in Black Color Block, $49.95, llbean.com