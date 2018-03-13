Celebrate the grand opening of Tot Squad Service Center in NYC on March 24 with help from Mommybites

Mommybites is hosting a spectacular grand opening for Tot Squad Service Center! Join in on the family-friendly event on March 24 from 12pm-4pm at buybuy Baby in Chelsea (7th Avenue and 25th Street)! Bring the entire family out for kids’ activities and tons of swag from Bugaboo among many more of our favorite brands!

Not to mention the first 50 RSVPS get a FREE, yes FREE, stroller cleaning, so RSVP as soon as you can! In addition to the cleaning, there are some amazing raffle prizes that include a free car seat or stroller from Diono and beautiful bundles from The Honest Co.

Make your Saturday one full of free gifts, clean strollers, and just a fun time with Tot Squad! To learn more about Tot Squad, visit thetotsquad.com!