Top 10 Best Bug Sprays For Kids
Planning some outdoor family fun? Stay bite-free all summer long with our picks for the best bug sprays and insect repellents for kids and parents alike
It’s summer, which means a lot of fun outdoors. But this also means dealing with the buzzing menace of mosquitoes. The CDC recommends using either DEET or Picaridin bug repellent sprays in addition to covering exposed skin if you are going to an area known to have mosquitoes. Make sure you check out all of their tips so you can enjoy all the outdoor fun you can handle!
To make sure your kiddos stay bite-free all summer long, we have assembled our top bug spray picks that are perfect for both kids and adults on the go this summer.
Best Bug Sprays For Kids:
-
Nantucket Spider Summer Camp - Bug Repellent for Kids
Designed especially for kids and toddlers, Nantucket Spider Summer Camp’s bug spray is crafted in the USA from essential oils from herbal plants, without any harmful chemicals. It is DEET-free and citronella-free. $12.99, nantucketspider.com
-
Erbaviva Children's Buzz Spray
Made of a combination of organic and biodynamic oils, Erbaviva’s bug spray is a true all-natural solution to pesky biters. It uses no harsh chemicals or synthetics so you know it will be safe on your skin. Enjoy the citrusy aroma as you enjoy the outdoors with no bother from buzzing bugs. $21, erbaviva.com
-
Babyganics Natural Insect Repellent
Another option for parents who want to protect their children naturally, this bug spray from Babyganics. It is made from plant-based ingredients and contains no DEET, artificial fragrances or dyes. There is a naturally pleasant smell of peppermint, rosemary and geranium. The non-greasy formula won’t be an annoyance to your kids, and it lasts for hours. $17.08, babyganics.com
-
Rocky Mountain Oils Bug Away Essential Oil Blend
This blend is part of RMO’s Kids Line Collection–the roll-on comes pre-diluted at a two percent dilution and is safe to apply topically on children who are 2 years or older. It has a strong citrus aroma that is followed by a fresh earthy, woody tone, and it uses Citronella to repell biting insects. $14.95, rockymountainoils.com
-
Burt’s Bees Herbal Insect Repellent
This natural bug spray is made from rosemary, lemongrass, and other essential oils. It creates a barrier between your family and the bugs! It also has a strong citronella smell, which can be an annoyance for sensitive noses. It leaves no sticky residue and can rubbed all the way in to your skin. $8, burtsbees.com
-
Badger Balm Anti-Bug Balm Tins
This USDA certified organic balm is great for the whole family. It uses all-natural, organic ingredients such as cedar, lemongrass and citronella to repel bugs. It can also soothe and soften skin with its base of extra virgin olive and castor oils. Plus, the cute tins are super-easy to tote around. $5.99 for .75 oz, $9.99 for two oz, badgerbalm.com
-
Avon Skin So Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535 Expedition Aerosol Spray SPF 28
Not only does this DEET-free insect repellent keep you and your kiddos big bite-free, but it also features SPF 28 so you can protect from UV rays at the same time. $16, avon.com
-
Fairy Tales Bug Bandit
This bug spray’s main ingredient is lemon eucalyptus oil, which is as powerful as some DEET sprays against bugs but with none of the chemicals. It is proven to repel insects for over three hours and is effective for kids over the age of 3. While it is gluten, dairy and nut-free, it does contain soy. $13.95, fairytaleshaircare.com
-
OFF! Family Care Insect Repellent III (Tropical Fresh)
Whether you are hanging out in the park, in your backyard or playing ball on the court, this spray from OFF! is great for a family on the go. It lasts up to two hours so it’s only for shorter times outdoors. It has a light tropical fragrance and can be sprayed on clothing for additional protection. $5.49, off.com
-
Jāsӧn Quit Bugging Me! Insect Repellant Spray
This spray is non-greasy and made of a light oil formula. It will keep all the bugs away, from gnats and horseflies to mosquitoes and biting flies. It activates quickly once rubbed on for easy get-up-and-go. It is recommended to reapply every two hours. $10.70, jason-personalcare.com