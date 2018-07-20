Top 10 Best Bug Sprays For Kids

Planning some outdoor family fun? Stay bite-free all summer long with our picks for the best bug sprays and insect repellents for kids and parents alike

It’s summer, which means a lot of fun outdoors. But this also means dealing with the buzzing menace of mosquitoes. The CDC recommends using either DEET or Picaridin bug repellent sprays in addition to covering exposed skin if you are going to an area known to have mosquitoes. Make sure you check out all of their tips so you can enjoy all the outdoor fun you can handle!

To make sure your kiddos stay bite-free all summer long, we have assembled our top bug spray picks that are perfect for both kids and adults on the go this summer.

Best Bug Sprays For Kids: