This Honey Leches French Toast Will Change Your Brunch Game
Delight the whole family when you whip up this Honey Leches French Toast for summertime brunch
Looking for a yummy way to switch up the family brunch game on these last few summer weekends? Try this recipe for Honey Leches French Toast Chef Rob Corliss and the National Honey Board. Add seasonal berries for a dose of fruity flavor!
YIELD: Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
For Honey Leches Mixture:
- 2 T-blueberry honey
- 1/4 cup-evaporated milk
- 1/4 cup-lite Thai coconut milk
- 3-large eggs
- 1 tsp.-pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp.-ground cinnamon
For Berry Garnish:
- 1/2 cup-fresh raspberries
- 1/2 cup-fresh blueberries
- 1/2 cup-fresh strawberries, sliced
For Hot Honey:
- 1/2 cup-blueberry honey
- 1/2 tsp.-cayenne pepper
For Pound Cake:
- 8-small slices of pre-made pound cake
- vegetable spray
DIRECTIONS
For Honey Leches Mixture:
Place 2 T blueberry honey, evaporated milk, coconut milk, eggs, vanilla extract and cinnamon in a mixing bowl and whisk to evenly combine. Keep chilled.
For Berry Garnish:
Place the raspberries, blueberries and strawberries in a mixing bowl and lightly toss to evenly combine. Keep chilled.
For Hot Honey:
Place 1/2 cup blueberry honey in a small mixing bowl. Add cayenne and whisk to evenly combine. Keep warm, so the hot honey is very pourable.
Pre-heat an electric griddle to 375°F.
Prepare the pound cake. Arrange pound cake slices, side by side, flat, in a casserole dish or a pan with sides. Pour the honey leches mixture over and around the pound cake slices and soak for 1 minute.
Lightly coat the pre-heated electric griddle with vegetable spray. Remove pound cake slices from the honey leches mixture, allowing any liquid to drain off (discard any remaining liquid), then place each slice on the hot griddle.
Griddle the pound cake slices approximately 2 minutes on each side, to golden, crispy, and hot throughout.
To serve, place 2 griddled overlapping pound cake slices on a plate (4 plates total). Top each with approximately 1/4 cup of the mixed berries and then drizzle each with approximately 2 T of the warm hot honey.
Serve and enjoy!
TIP
You can also use a large non-stick sauté pan, over medium-high heat, on your stove-top to griddle the French toast vs. an electric griddle. If your homemade pound cake recipe calls for one cup of sugar, you can replace it with only a 1/2 cup of honey. Reduce any liquid by 1/4 cup, add 1/2 tsp. baking soda, and reduce oven temp by 25°F.
