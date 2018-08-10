This Honey Leches French Toast Will Change Your Brunch Game

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

For Berry Garnish:

For Hot Honey:

For Pound Cake:

A monthly round-up of stories at the intersection of sports and children and family, covering important news and trends in sports, physical activity, and wellness, along with the scoop on local events, leagues, and resources.

For Honey Leches Mixture:

Place 2 T blueberry honey, evaporated milk, coconut milk, eggs, vanilla extract and cinnamon in a mixing bowl and whisk to evenly combine. Keep chilled.

For Berry Garnish:

Place the raspberries, blueberries and strawberries in a mixing bowl and lightly toss to evenly combine. Keep chilled.

For Hot Honey:

Place 1/2 cup blueberry honey in a small mixing bowl. Add cayenne and whisk to evenly combine. Keep warm, so the hot honey is very pourable.

Pre-heat an electric griddle to 375°F.

Prepare the pound cake. Arrange pound cake slices, side by side, flat, in a casserole dish or a pan with sides. Pour the honey leches mixture over and around the pound cake slices and soak for 1 minute.

Lightly coat the pre-heated electric griddle with vegetable spray. Remove pound cake slices from the honey leches mixture, allowing any liquid to drain off (discard any remaining liquid), then place each slice on the hot griddle.

Griddle the pound cake slices approximately 2 minutes on each side, to golden, crispy, and hot throughout.

To serve, place 2 griddled overlapping pound cake slices on a plate (4 plates total). Top each with approximately 1/4 cup of the mixed berries and then drizzle each with approximately 2 T of the warm hot honey.

Serve and enjoy!