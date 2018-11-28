This Honey Breakfast Cake Is Perfect For The Holidays

Grease 2 large loaf pans with butter. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, place flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, 1 tsp. ginger powder, ground cloves, allspice, 1 1/2 cup granulated sugar, light brown sugar and the zest from one orange and whisk together.

In a separate, medium bowl, place canola oil, 1 cup honey, eggs, vanilla extract and 1/2 cup fresh orange juice – measuring the oil before the honey, as that will make it easier for the honey to glide out of the measuring cup – and whisk well.

Combine the two mixtures and stir with a strong whisk. Add warm coffee and whisk until the ingredients are thoroughly combined and smooth.

Pour the batter into the two prepared pans. Finish the cakes with the oat/almond topping. Place in the oven. Bake until the cake can be poked with a knife in the center and it comes back clean, around 50 minutes – 1 hour.

While the cakes are baking, make the cake glaze. Place 1/3 cup granulated sugar, 1/3 cup orange juice, 1/3 cup honey, 1 tsp. ginger powder and zest from one orange into a sauce pot and bring to a boil, stirring until the liquids are combined.

Remove cakes from the oven and make a number of pokes on the surfaces of the cake with a knife. Pour the glaze on top equally between the two cakes, using a brush if needed to push around the glaze into all parts of the top of the cake.

Set the cakes aside and let cool. Once cooled, remove from the loaf pans and cut. Enjoy immediately after cooled, or place cut pieces in the fridge to last a few days longer and individually wrapped in the freezer to last up to 3 months.

When you’re ready to enjoy, toast cake in a toaster oven for a quick on-the-go breakfast.

Tips

Chef Jessica recommends using glass or metal loaf pans around 5.25 x 9 x 2.75″ in size.

You can use an electric mixer to combine the wet and dry mixes, but you don’t need it.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Jessica Koslow, made for the National Honey Board.