Win Tickets to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

In partnership with TADA! Youth Theater (tadatheater.com), we’re giving away 10 pairs of tickets to see The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show here in NYC! This wonderful puppet show inspired by author/illustrator Eric Carle is returning to New York in September and this time in Union Square at the DR2 Theatre, after it sold out last time it was in town. The timeless classic has made its way off the page and onto the stage. This fun and entertaining show is something you and the little ones will be sure to enjoy. Each pair of tickets is valued at $100. The show runs from September 28 through February 4 and the prize will be based on availability.

To enter to win, fill out the form below:



Name * First Last

Zip Code * ZIP / Postal Code

Number of Children * 1 2 3 4

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Email *

How did you hear about us? *

CAPTCHA

Deadline to enter is Friday, September 22nd at 11:59pm ET. See Official Rules

About The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show: The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by author/illustrator Eric Carle has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 selling more than 43 million copies worldwide. Eric’s well-known books captivated readers with his iconic colorful hand-painted tissue paper collage illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing generations of children to a bigger, brighter world – and to their first experience of reading itself. The timeless classic has made its way off the page and onto the stage. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically acclaimed production of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” features lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle stories; 10 Little Rubber Ducks; Brown Bear, Brown Bear; The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show – The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Learn more at www.hungrycaterpillarshow.com

About TADA! Youth Theater: TADA! provides young people from different backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspire them to be creative, learn, and think differently. TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training & positive youth development program for the Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through TADA!’s high-quality work young people’s self-confidence and creativity are enhanced. They also develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving – skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life. Learn more at www.tadatheater.com.