    • The Ultimate Guide To Where To Shop For Kids In NYC

    Our Executive Editor Shares Insider Insight Into Her Favorite Local Shopping Spots

     By Mia Weber

    Sugarfina

    Drafting a shopping list may sometimes be a daunting task when it comes to kids’ clothes, toys, and gear, but deciding where to shop needn’t be! Let the following guide serve as your road-map to great local retailers in a variety of family-centric categories. Plus, I’ve curated special Editor’s Picks to let you in on what’s new and cool at some of my personal faves that I’ve come across in my four years covering shopping, style, and product trends for New York Family.

    BOOKSTORES

    Bank Street Bookstore, bankstreetbooks.com
    Barnes & Noble, barnesandnoble.com
    Books of Wonder, booksofwonder.com
    La Librairie des Enfants, lalibrairiedesenfants.ny
    Mysterious Bookshop, mysteriousbookshop.com
    The Strand, strandbooks.com

    Editor’s Pick: La Librairie des Enfants
    New to the UES this past year, this book shop and library is bilingual and oh-so-charming. They have books for sale and for loan through their Library Membership (both monthly and annual packages are available), and they also offer a thematic reading program called Les Petites Histoires, based on French albums selected from the best French publishers of children literature. –MW

    CANDY

    CuRious Candy, curiouscandy.com
    Dylan’s Candy Bar, dylanscandybar.com
    It’s Sugar, itsugar.com
    Max Brenner, maxbrenner.com
    See’s Candy, sees.com
    The Sugar Factory, sugarfactory.com
    Sugarfina, sugarfina.com
    The Sweet Shop NYC, thesweetshopnyc.com
    Vosges, vosgeschocolate.com

    Editor’s Pick: Sugarfina
    This buzzworthy candy store finally hit NYC this past year and it’s just about the chicest and sweetest thing ever! Head to their three Manhattan stores for gourmet candies for both kids and adults (think: PB&J caramels for the kiddies, rosé gummies for mama, and single malt scotch cordials for dad). –MW

    Pink Chicken. Photo by Ben Rosenzweig

    CLOTHES & SHOES

    ADRIAN EAST, adrianeast.com
    Babesta Threads, babesta.com
    Bit’z Kids, bitzkidsnyc.com
    Bonpoint, bonpoint-boutique.com
    Caramel Baby & Child, caramel-shop.co.uk
    Catimini, shopcatimini.com
    The Children’s Place, childrensplace.com
    crewcuts at J.Crew, jcrew.com
    Geometry Kids, geometrykids.com
    giggle, giggle.com
    Green Stones & Cie, greenstonesnyc.com
    Harry’s Shoes For Kids, harrys-shoes.com
    Ibiza Kidz, ibizakidz.com
    Lester’s, lesters.com
    My Little Sunshine, mylittlesunshinenyc.com
    Naturino, naturino.com
    The Pink Chicken, pinkchicken.com
    Pink Olive, pinkolive.com
    Polarn O. Pyret, polarnopyretusa.com
    Ralph Lauren Children’s, ralphlauren.com
    Rockets of Awesome, rocketsofawesome.com
    Rosie Pope Baby, rosiepope.com
    Smoochie Baby, smoochiebaby.com
    Space Kiddets, spacekiddets.com
    Sprout SF, sproutsanfrancisco.com
    Stoopher & Boots, stoopherandboots.com
    Tip Top Shoes, tiptopshoes.com
    Yoya, yoyanyc.com

    Editor’s Pick: The Pink Chicken
    This boho-preppy clothing line for babies, kids (baby through age 6),
    and women by local mom and designer Stacey Fraser celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and they continue to thrive with a Madison Avenue location and one out East in Amagansett. Alongside their style-savvy picks for moms and little girls, they also launched Blue Rooster for boys last year making it a one-stop shop for family-friendly fashion. –MW

    CRAFT SUPPLIES

    Blick Art Materials, dickblick.com
    The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
    The Ink Pad, theinkpadnyc.com
    Lion in the Sun, lioninthesunps.com
    Michael’s, michaels.com
    Paper Presentation, paperpresentation.com
    The Paper Source, papersource.com
    Pink Olive, pinkolive.com

    Editor’s Pick: Pink Olive
    Though Pink Olive (which has locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn) doesn’t offer the massive art supply selection that a big chain like Michael’s or Blick does, it has a very special curated touch and selection of unique crafting items that makes it a delight to visit. Neon colored pencils, Washi tape adorned with dancing pugs, and unicorn-shaped confetti can all be procured at their Manhattan and Brooklyn locations! –MW

    FURNITURE

    ABC Carpet & Home, abchome.com
    Babesta Cribz, babesta.com
    Bograd Kids, bogradkids.com
    Casa Kids, casakids.com
    DwellStudio, dwellstudio.com
    Iglooplay, iglooplay.com
    IKEA, ikea.com
    Restoration Hardware Baby & Child, rhbabyandchild.com
    Restoration Hardware Teen, rhteen.com
    Resource Furniture, resourcefurniture.com
    Target, target.com

    Editor’s Pick: ABC Carpet & Home
    Design-savvy parents certainly know ABC for their otherworldly selection of grown-up home furnishing options, but their children’s section is just as dreamy. Whether you’re looking to install a neon pink swing in your playroom or furnish a nursery in understated birch tones, ABC is the place to go. –MW

    Pink Olive

    MARKETS

    Artists & Fleas, artistsandfleas.com
    The Brooklyn Flea, brooklynflea.com
    Chelsea Market, chelseamarket.com
    Fulton Stall Market, fultonstallmarket.com
    GreenFlea Market, greenfleamarkets.com

    Editor’s Pick: The Brooklyn Flea
    The Brooklyn Flea has all the makings for a day of family fun—cool treasures to explore for all ages (mom and dad can scope out all kinds of thrifted wares while the kids check out the selection of toys and nostalgic memorabilia from Dan’s Parents House) as well as a solid rotation of food vendors (a bar for mom and dad; ample Instagram-worthy sweets for little ones) for when snack time rolls around. –MW

    MATERNITY & NURSING CLOTHES

    A Pea In The Pod, apeainthepod.com
    Clementine Consignment, clementineconsignment.com
    Destination Maternity, destinationmaternity.com
    Encore Maternity, encorematernity.com
    FitBump, fitbump.com
    Motherhood Maternity, motherhood.com
    Rosie Pope Maternity, rosiepope.com
    Seraphine, seraphine.com/us
    The Upper Breast Side, upperbreastside.com
    Wild Was Mama, wildwasmama.com
    Yummy Mummy, yummymummy.com

    Editor’s Pick: Seraphine
    With a prime SoHo location, this import from across the pond (Kate Middleton was a fan during both her pregnancies) passes the ultimate maternity style test: Would you want the clothes equally as much even if you weren’t expecting? The answer is a big “yes” across the board here. –MW

    NURSERY & BABY GEAR

    Albee Baby, albeebaby.com
    Allyn Howard, allynhoward.com
    Babesta, babesta.com
    Babies“R”Us, babiesrus.com
    Behr’s Superstore, behrsfurniture.com
    Bellini, bellini.com
    buybuy BABY, buybuybaby.com
    Flying Squirrel, flyingsquirrelbaby.com
    giggle, giggle.com
    Lullaby Baby, lullabybaby.com
    Mini Jake, minijake.com
    NessaLee Baby, nessaleebaby.com
    Restoration Hardware Baby & Child, rhbabyandchild.com
    Sprout SF, sproutsanfrancisco.com
    Wee Babe, weebabe.com
    Wild Was Mama, wildwasmama.com

    Editor’s Pick: nessaleebaby.com
    This pick may require a journey to the exotic wilds of New Jersey, but it’s 100 percent worth the trip. Owner and nursery designer Vanessa Antonelli has styled the nurseries of famous names like Ali Fedotowsky, Lacey Chabert, and Angela Simmons (to name a few) and her instincts when it comes to nursery trends are spot-on. –MW

    Seraphine

    TOY STORES

    Acorn, A Brooklyn Toy Shop, acorntoyshop.com
    American Girl Place, americangirl.com
    Dinosaur Hill, dinosaurhill.com
    The Disney Store, disneystore.com
    Flying Squirrel, flyingsquirrelbaby.com
    giggle, giggle.com
    The LEGO Store, stores.LEGO.com
    Lulu’s, luluskidscuts.nyc
    Mary Arnold Toys, maryarnoldtoys.com
    Norman & Jules, normanandjules.com
    Piccolini, piccolininyc.com
    Pink Olive, pinkolive.com
    Smoochie Baby, smoochiebaby.com
    Sprout SF, sproutsanfrancisco.com
    Teich Toys & Books, teichdesign.com
    Toys“R”Us, toysrus.com
    Westside Kids, westsidekidsnyc.com

    Editor’s Pick: Norman & Jules
    This Park Slope, Brooklyn, toy store is a wonderland of every whimsical, eco-chic, and educational-but-fun toy you could imagine. Owned by a Brooklyn couple (parents themselves), this store offers what is sure to be a welcome relief from any playthings involving a charger, a screen, or a wealth of batteries. –MW

    Mia Weber is the executive editor of New York Family.

