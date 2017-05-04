The Ultimate Guide To Where To Shop For Kids In NYC

Drafting a shopping list may sometimes be a daunting task when it comes to kids’ clothes, toys, and gear, but deciding where to shop needn’t be! Let the following guide serve as your road-map to great local retailers in a variety of family-centric categories. Plus, I’ve curated special Editor’s Picks to let you in on what’s new and cool at some of my personal faves that I’ve come across in my four years covering shopping, style, and product trends for New York Family.

BOOKSTORES

Bank Street Bookstore, bankstreetbooks.com

Barnes & Noble, barnesandnoble.com

Books of Wonder, booksofwonder.com

La Librairie des Enfants, lalibrairiedesenfants.ny

Mysterious Bookshop, mysteriousbookshop.com

The Strand, strandbooks.com

Editor’s Pick: La Librairie des Enfants

New to the UES this past year, this book shop and library is bilingual and oh-so-charming. They have books for sale and for loan through their Library Membership (both monthly and annual packages are available), and they also offer a thematic reading program called Les Petites Histoires, based on French albums selected from the best French publishers of children literature. –MW

CANDY

CuRious Candy, curiouscandy.com

Dylan’s Candy Bar, dylanscandybar.com

It’s Sugar, itsugar.com

Max Brenner, maxbrenner.com

See’s Candy, sees.com

The Sugar Factory, sugarfactory.com

Sugarfina, sugarfina.com

The Sweet Shop NYC, thesweetshopnyc.com

Vosges, vosgeschocolate.com

Editor’s Pick: Sugarfina

This buzzworthy candy store finally hit NYC this past year and it’s just about the chicest and sweetest thing ever! Head to their three Manhattan stores for gourmet candies for both kids and adults (think: PB&J caramels for the kiddies, rosé gummies for mama, and single malt scotch cordials for dad). –MW

CLOTHES & SHOES

ADRIAN EAST, adrianeast.com

Babesta Threads, babesta.com

Bit’z Kids, bitzkidsnyc.com

Bonpoint, bonpoint-boutique.com

Caramel Baby & Child, caramel-shop.co.uk

Catimini, shopcatimini.com

The Children’s Place, childrensplace.com

crewcuts at J.Crew, jcrew.com

Geometry Kids, geometrykids.com

giggle, giggle.com

Green Stones & Cie, greenstonesnyc.com

Harry’s Shoes For Kids, harrys-shoes.com

Ibiza Kidz, ibizakidz.com

Lester’s, lesters.com

My Little Sunshine, mylittlesunshinenyc.com

Naturino, naturino.com

The Pink Chicken, pinkchicken.com

Pink Olive, pinkolive.com

Polarn O. Pyret, polarnopyretusa.com

Ralph Lauren Children’s, ralphlauren.com

Rockets of Awesome, rocketsofawesome.com

Rosie Pope Baby, rosiepope.com

Smoochie Baby, smoochiebaby.com

Space Kiddets, spacekiddets.com

Sprout SF, sproutsanfrancisco.com

Stoopher & Boots, stoopherandboots.com

Tip Top Shoes, tiptopshoes.com

Yoya, yoyanyc.com

Editor’s Pick: The Pink Chicken

This boho-preppy clothing line for babies, kids (baby through age 6),

and women by local mom and designer Stacey Fraser celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and they continue to thrive with a Madison Avenue location and one out East in Amagansett. Alongside their style-savvy picks for moms and little girls, they also launched Blue Rooster for boys last year making it a one-stop shop for family-friendly fashion. –MW

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKLY SCOOP A curated selection of the best of New York Family’s print and online content in your inbox each week, including parenting, education, lifestyle, and family fun coverage for parents of toddlers to tweens. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

CRAFT SUPPLIES

Blick Art Materials, dickblick.com

The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com

The Ink Pad, theinkpadnyc.com

Lion in the Sun, lioninthesunps.com

Michael’s, michaels.com

Paper Presentation, paperpresentation.com

The Paper Source, papersource.com

Pink Olive, pinkolive.com

Editor’s Pick: Pink Olive

Though Pink Olive (which has locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn) doesn’t offer the massive art supply selection that a big chain like Michael’s or Blick does, it has a very special curated touch and selection of unique crafting items that makes it a delight to visit. Neon colored pencils, Washi tape adorned with dancing pugs, and unicorn-shaped confetti can all be procured at their Manhattan and Brooklyn locations! –MW

FURNITURE

ABC Carpet & Home, abchome.com

Babesta Cribz, babesta.com

Bograd Kids, bogradkids.com

Casa Kids, casakids.com

DwellStudio, dwellstudio.com

Iglooplay, iglooplay.com

IKEA, ikea.com

Restoration Hardware Baby & Child, rhbabyandchild.com

Restoration Hardware Teen, rhteen.com

Resource Furniture, resourcefurniture.com

Target, target.com

Editor’s Pick: ABC Carpet & Home

Design-savvy parents certainly know ABC for their otherworldly selection of grown-up home furnishing options, but their children’s section is just as dreamy. Whether you’re looking to install a neon pink swing in your playroom or furnish a nursery in understated birch tones, ABC is the place to go. –MW

MARKETS

Artists & Fleas, artistsandfleas.com

The Brooklyn Flea, brooklynflea.com

Chelsea Market, chelseamarket.com

Fulton Stall Market, fultonstallmarket.com

GreenFlea Market, greenfleamarkets.com

Editor’s Pick: The Brooklyn Flea

The Brooklyn Flea has all the makings for a day of family fun—cool treasures to explore for all ages (mom and dad can scope out all kinds of thrifted wares while the kids check out the selection of toys and nostalgic memorabilia from Dan’s Parents House) as well as a solid rotation of food vendors (a bar for mom and dad; ample Instagram-worthy sweets for little ones) for when snack time rolls around. –MW

MATERNITY & NURSING CLOTHES

A Pea In The Pod, apeainthepod.com

Clementine Consignment, clementineconsignment.com

Destination Maternity, destinationmaternity.com

Encore Maternity, encorematernity.com

FitBump, fitbump.com

Motherhood Maternity, motherhood.com

Rosie Pope Maternity, rosiepope.com

Seraphine, seraphine.com/us

The Upper Breast Side, upperbreastside.com

Wild Was Mama, wildwasmama.com

Yummy Mummy, yummymummy.com

Editor’s Pick: Seraphine

With a prime SoHo location, this import from across the pond (Kate Middleton was a fan during both her pregnancies) passes the ultimate maternity style test: Would you want the clothes equally as much even if you weren’t expecting? The answer is a big “yes” across the board here. –MW

NURSERY & BABY GEAR

Albee Baby, albeebaby.com

Allyn Howard, allynhoward.com

Babesta, babesta.com

Babies“R”Us, babiesrus.com

Behr’s Superstore, behrsfurniture.com

Bellini, bellini.com

buybuy BABY, buybuybaby.com

Flying Squirrel, flyingsquirrelbaby.com

giggle, giggle.com

Lullaby Baby, lullabybaby.com

Mini Jake, minijake.com

NessaLee Baby, nessaleebaby.com

Restoration Hardware Baby & Child, rhbabyandchild.com

Sprout SF, sproutsanfrancisco.com

Wee Babe, weebabe.com

Wild Was Mama, wildwasmama.com

Editor’s Pick: nessaleebaby.com

This pick may require a journey to the exotic wilds of New Jersey, but it’s 100 percent worth the trip. Owner and nursery designer Vanessa Antonelli has styled the nurseries of famous names like Ali Fedotowsky, Lacey Chabert, and Angela Simmons (to name a few) and her instincts when it comes to nursery trends are spot-on. –MW

TOY STORES

Acorn, A Brooklyn Toy Shop, acorntoyshop.com

American Girl Place, americangirl.com

Dinosaur Hill, dinosaurhill.com

The Disney Store, disneystore.com

Flying Squirrel, flyingsquirrelbaby.com

giggle, giggle.com

The LEGO Store, stores.LEGO.com

Lulu’s, luluskidscuts.nyc

Mary Arnold Toys, maryarnoldtoys.com

Norman & Jules, normanandjules.com

Piccolini, piccolininyc.com

Pink Olive, pinkolive.com

Smoochie Baby, smoochiebaby.com

Sprout SF, sproutsanfrancisco.com

Teich Toys & Books, teichdesign.com

Toys“R”Us, toysrus.com

Westside Kids, westsidekidsnyc.com

Editor’s Pick: Norman & Jules

This Park Slope, Brooklyn, toy store is a wonderland of every whimsical, eco-chic, and educational-but-fun toy you could imagine. Owned by a Brooklyn couple (parents themselves), this store offers what is sure to be a welcome relief from any playthings involving a charger, a screen, or a wealth of batteries. –MW

Mia Weber is the executive editor of New York Family.

Save

Save