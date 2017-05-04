The Ultimate Guide To Where To Shop For Kids In NYC
Our Executive Editor Shares Insider Insight Into Her Favorite Local Shopping Spots
Drafting a shopping list may sometimes be a daunting task when it comes to kids’ clothes, toys, and gear, but deciding where to shop needn’t be! Let the following guide serve as your road-map to great local retailers in a variety of family-centric categories. Plus, I’ve curated special Editor’s Picks to let you in on what’s new and cool at some of my personal faves that I’ve come across in my four years covering shopping, style, and product trends for New York Family.
BOOKSTORES
Bank Street Bookstore, bankstreetbooks.com
Barnes & Noble, barnesandnoble.com
Books of Wonder, booksofwonder.com
La Librairie des Enfants, lalibrairiedesenfants.ny
Mysterious Bookshop, mysteriousbookshop.com
The Strand, strandbooks.com
Editor’s Pick: La Librairie des Enfants
New to the UES this past year, this book shop and library is bilingual and oh-so-charming. They have books for sale and for loan through their Library Membership (both monthly and annual packages are available), and they also offer a thematic reading program called Les Petites Histoires, based on French albums selected from the best French publishers of children literature. –MW
CANDY
CuRious Candy, curiouscandy.com
Dylan’s Candy Bar, dylanscandybar.com
It’s Sugar, itsugar.com
Max Brenner, maxbrenner.com
See’s Candy, sees.com
The Sugar Factory, sugarfactory.com
Sugarfina, sugarfina.com
The Sweet Shop NYC, thesweetshopnyc.com
Vosges, vosgeschocolate.com
Editor’s Pick: Sugarfina
This buzzworthy candy store finally hit NYC this past year and it’s just about the chicest and sweetest thing ever! Head to their three Manhattan stores for gourmet candies for both kids and adults (think: PB&J caramels for the kiddies, rosé gummies for mama, and single malt scotch cordials for dad). –MW
CLOTHES & SHOES
ADRIAN EAST, adrianeast.com
Babesta Threads, babesta.com
Bit’z Kids, bitzkidsnyc.com
Bonpoint, bonpoint-boutique.com
Caramel Baby & Child, caramel-shop.co.uk
Catimini, shopcatimini.com
The Children’s Place, childrensplace.com
crewcuts at J.Crew, jcrew.com
Geometry Kids, geometrykids.com
giggle, giggle.com
Green Stones & Cie, greenstonesnyc.com
Harry’s Shoes For Kids, harrys-shoes.com
Ibiza Kidz, ibizakidz.com
Lester’s, lesters.com
My Little Sunshine, mylittlesunshinenyc.com
Naturino, naturino.com
The Pink Chicken, pinkchicken.com
Pink Olive, pinkolive.com
Polarn O. Pyret, polarnopyretusa.com
Ralph Lauren Children’s, ralphlauren.com
Rockets of Awesome, rocketsofawesome.com
Rosie Pope Baby, rosiepope.com
Smoochie Baby, smoochiebaby.com
Space Kiddets, spacekiddets.com
Sprout SF, sproutsanfrancisco.com
Stoopher & Boots, stoopherandboots.com
Tip Top Shoes, tiptopshoes.com
Yoya, yoyanyc.com
Editor’s Pick: The Pink Chicken
This boho-preppy clothing line for babies, kids (baby through age 6),
and women by local mom and designer Stacey Fraser celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and they continue to thrive with a Madison Avenue location and one out East in Amagansett. Alongside their style-savvy picks for moms and little girls, they also launched Blue Rooster for boys last year making it a one-stop shop for family-friendly fashion. –MW
CRAFT SUPPLIES
Blick Art Materials, dickblick.com
The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
The Ink Pad, theinkpadnyc.com
Lion in the Sun, lioninthesunps.com
Michael’s, michaels.com
Paper Presentation, paperpresentation.com
The Paper Source, papersource.com
Pink Olive, pinkolive.com
Editor’s Pick: Pink Olive
Though Pink Olive (which has locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn) doesn’t offer the massive art supply selection that a big chain like Michael’s or Blick does, it has a very special curated touch and selection of unique crafting items that makes it a delight to visit. Neon colored pencils, Washi tape adorned with dancing pugs, and unicorn-shaped confetti can all be procured at their Manhattan and Brooklyn locations! –MW
FURNITURE
ABC Carpet & Home, abchome.com
Babesta Cribz, babesta.com
Bograd Kids, bogradkids.com
Casa Kids, casakids.com
DwellStudio, dwellstudio.com
Iglooplay, iglooplay.com
IKEA, ikea.com
Restoration Hardware Baby & Child, rhbabyandchild.com
Restoration Hardware Teen, rhteen.com
Resource Furniture, resourcefurniture.com
Target, target.com
Editor’s Pick: ABC Carpet & Home
Design-savvy parents certainly know ABC for their otherworldly selection of grown-up home furnishing options, but their children’s section is just as dreamy. Whether you’re looking to install a neon pink swing in your playroom or furnish a nursery in understated birch tones, ABC is the place to go. –MW
MARKETS
Artists & Fleas, artistsandfleas.com
The Brooklyn Flea, brooklynflea.com
Chelsea Market, chelseamarket.com
Fulton Stall Market, fultonstallmarket.com
GreenFlea Market, greenfleamarkets.com
Editor’s Pick: The Brooklyn Flea
The Brooklyn Flea has all the makings for a day of family fun—cool treasures to explore for all ages (mom and dad can scope out all kinds of thrifted wares while the kids check out the selection of toys and nostalgic memorabilia from Dan’s Parents House) as well as a solid rotation of food vendors (a bar for mom and dad; ample Instagram-worthy sweets for little ones) for when snack time rolls around. –MW
MATERNITY & NURSING CLOTHES
A Pea In The Pod, apeainthepod.com
Clementine Consignment, clementineconsignment.com
Destination Maternity, destinationmaternity.com
Encore Maternity, encorematernity.com
FitBump, fitbump.com
Motherhood Maternity, motherhood.com
Rosie Pope Maternity, rosiepope.com
Seraphine, seraphine.com/us
The Upper Breast Side, upperbreastside.com
Wild Was Mama, wildwasmama.com
Yummy Mummy, yummymummy.com
Editor’s Pick: Seraphine
With a prime SoHo location, this import from across the pond (Kate Middleton was a fan during both her pregnancies) passes the ultimate maternity style test: Would you want the clothes equally as much even if you weren’t expecting? The answer is a big “yes” across the board here. –MW
NURSERY & BABY GEAR
Albee Baby, albeebaby.com
Allyn Howard, allynhoward.com
Babesta, babesta.com
Babies“R”Us, babiesrus.com
Behr’s Superstore, behrsfurniture.com
Bellini, bellini.com
buybuy BABY, buybuybaby.com
Flying Squirrel, flyingsquirrelbaby.com
giggle, giggle.com
Lullaby Baby, lullabybaby.com
Mini Jake, minijake.com
NessaLee Baby, nessaleebaby.com
Restoration Hardware Baby & Child, rhbabyandchild.com
Sprout SF, sproutsanfrancisco.com
Wee Babe, weebabe.com
Wild Was Mama, wildwasmama.com
Editor’s Pick: nessaleebaby.com
This pick may require a journey to the exotic wilds of New Jersey, but it’s 100 percent worth the trip. Owner and nursery designer Vanessa Antonelli has styled the nurseries of famous names like Ali Fedotowsky, Lacey Chabert, and Angela Simmons (to name a few) and her instincts when it comes to nursery trends are spot-on. –MW
TOY STORES
Acorn, A Brooklyn Toy Shop, acorntoyshop.com
American Girl Place, americangirl.com
Dinosaur Hill, dinosaurhill.com
The Disney Store, disneystore.com
Flying Squirrel, flyingsquirrelbaby.com
giggle, giggle.com
The LEGO Store, stores.LEGO.com
Lulu’s, luluskidscuts.nyc
Mary Arnold Toys, maryarnoldtoys.com
Norman & Jules, normanandjules.com
Piccolini, piccolininyc.com
Pink Olive, pinkolive.com
Smoochie Baby, smoochiebaby.com
Sprout SF, sproutsanfrancisco.com
Teich Toys & Books, teichdesign.com
Toys“R”Us, toysrus.com
Westside Kids, westsidekidsnyc.com
Editor’s Pick: Norman & Jules
This Park Slope, Brooklyn, toy store is a wonderland of every whimsical, eco-chic, and educational-but-fun toy you could imagine. Owned by a Brooklyn couple (parents themselves), this store offers what is sure to be a welcome relief from any playthings involving a charger, a screen, or a wealth of batteries. –MW
Mia Weber is the executive editor of New York Family.
