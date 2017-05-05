The Ultimate Guide To Kids’ Classes

14th Street Y: The 14th Street Y offers an array of classes for ages 4 months to 18 years. This community center located on the East Side in Gramercy offers a number of programs for families with kids of all ages. For babies and toddlers, classes are offered in movement, art, and music. Ages 3-12 can sign up for activities like baseball, soccer, ballet, and martial arts. There are also children’s swim, tumbling, and gymnastics classes, as well as courses for children with special needs. 14streety.org

92Y: This special gem on the Upper East Side offers so much for families and kids of all ages, including a nursery school, early childhood programs, and a parenting center. Afterschool classes in dance, art, music, aquatics, and sports are offered for all ages. Additionally, the 92Y’s Parenting Center has been a supportive community for new parents and expecting families for over 35 years. 92Y.org

Advantage QuickStart Tennis: At Advantage QuickStart Tennis, players use smaller racquets on smaller courts with slower-bouncing balls, making tennis fun from day one! No experience or equipment needed. Classes and camps are customized for boys and girls ages 4 and up. advantagetennisclubs.com

apple seeds: Each renowned apple seeds facility features a state-of-the-art indoor playground, up to 100 different children’s classes per week, unique birthday party packages, and an award-winning summer camp. apple seeds is a clean, safe, and fun space where parents and caregivers can bring their little ones to play, learn, and just hang out! appleseedsplay.com

Applause New York: Applause’s mission is to bring a love and appreciation of the performing arts to all of their students, ages 0-18 years. They hope that by exposing children to the performing arts, they will become the next generation of adults who will contribute to the arts. They strive for excellence in each of their divisions, by creating an environment that is safe, supportive, rigorous, and rewarding. applauseny.com

The Art Farm in the City: The Art Farm is an eco-friendly facility which teaches children about nature, animals, and how to better care for our planet through caring, loving, and being in the company of live animals. Their USDA-licensed indoor petting zoo has a wide variety of animals including bunnies, chinchillas, guinea pigs, lizards, turtles, birds, and more. They offer programs for children ages 6 months to 8 years. theartfarms.org

Asphalt Green: Active kids can head to this sports center on the Upper East Side and in Battery Park City for all their swimming, fitness, and sports needs. All ages can sign up for gymnastics, flag football, martial arts, soccer, baseball, and more. asphaltgreen.org

Atlantic Acting School: Boasting famous alumni like Felicity Huffman and Jessica Alba, this acting school gets kids and teens started with a variety of afterschool and summer programs. Kids get an introduction to writing, acting, storytelling, and improvisation. Kids in pre-K through Kindergarten create stories through play and improvisational exercises, while older students learn the Practical Aesthetics technique created by David Mamet and William H. Macy. All classes culminate with a performance. atlanticactingschool.org

Book Nook: Children ages 6 months to 7 years can experience Book Nook’s warm and welcoming environment—which promises to create a place to learn that little ones will love. Located on the Upper West Side, this program teaches your children responsibility and developmental skills, starting at a young age. booknooknyc.com

Chelsea Piers: Sports enthusiasts of all ages love this Chelsea complex, which features classes in every sport imaginable, including golf, baseball, basketball, football, dance, and gymnastics. Also on the menu: Ice hockey and ice skating at the Sky Rink, fitness classes, soccer, tennis, and rock climbing. chelseapiers.com

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA): Professional teaching artists lead age-appropriate classes in fine art and media making at CMA in Tribeca. Multi-sensory WeeArt classes for babies up to age 5 develop fine and gross motor skills. Kids up to age 15 can sign up for afterschool classes like drawing, sculpting, photography, animation, and filmmaking. A more intensive teen program helps students build portfolios. cmany.org

Citibabes: With a new location in Tribeca, Citibabes offers age-appropriate classes for kids ages 2 months to 6 years. Their preschool enrollment begins 11 months before the official start of the school year. Kids can also enroll in enriching classes focusing on science, art, cooking, music, ballet, and creative movement. Combination classes for babies and toddlers are also offered. citibabes.com

The Coding Space: The Coding Space’s classes are entirely project-based and focused on students learning critical thinking and problem solving skills while picking up the hard skills of coding. Students create games in Scratch, progress to websites in Javascript, as well as work in many other tools and languages depending on what keeps them both engaged and challenged. They learn these things without tutorials, but rather by learning to think critically and create their own solutions to problems. thecodingspace.com

Collina Italiana: Italian language and culture programs are offered at Collina Italiana. Children’s programming, developed for toddlers (2 and up) through teens, includes singing, dancing, theater, storytelling, games, and movies in Italian. Older kids can even create a play and perform it all on stage in Italian. collinaitaliana.com

Columbus Gym: Active tots and school-aged children can sign up for classes at Columbus Gym, the largest gym on the Upper West Side. Classes feature age-appropriate activities for ages 10-17 months up to 12 years. The 3,000-square-ft gymnasium features tumbling mats, a soft jungle gym, a trampoline, beams, rings, and bars where kids can test their gymnastics, movement, motor skills, balance, and coordination. columbusgymnyc.com

ConstructionKids: ConstructionKids’ afterschool classes are for both experienced and new builders ages 4-9. Children learn basic tool safety and how to assemble materials in these active, creative classes. Children work with blueprints, learn the history and context of building traditions, and work with a variety of materials. Vacation camps and home-school options are also offered. constructionkids.com

The Craft Studio: In the Craft Studio’s crafting classes, let your kids create uninhibitedly with the most fun, creative, and trendy art supplies. Supportive and caring instructors, not to mention fun philosophies, help kids make neon wrap bracelets, wallets and pocketbooks, multimedia self-portraits, and so much more. There’s something for everyone, available in the studio, your school, or other spaces. craftstudionyc.com

The Diller-Quaile School of Music: Since 1920, Diller-Quaile has been developing the innate musicality in each individual, inspiring participation for a lifetime. The school is comprised of early childhood, instrumental and vocal, adult, teacher training, and outreach departments. Rug concerts, master classes, and faculty concerts occur throughout the year. diller-quaile.org

Eastside Westside Music Together: This internationally recognized music program for babies, toddlers, and children up to age 8 is located on both the Upper East and West Sides. Baby and mixed age groups encourage each child to move, chant, sing, and explore musical instruments with lots of parent participation. Older kids will learn basic music literacy combined with play, laying the foundation for school or private instruction. eswsmusictogether.com

EBL Coaching: EBL Coaching offers afterschool and weekend courses for students in grades pre-K-12 in reading, writing, math, and study skills. They use research-based, multi-sensory methods that are individualized according to the needs of each student. Summer courses and specialized programs for students with learning disabilities and ADHD are also available. eblcoaching.com

Fastbreak Kids: Fastbreak offers a variety of developmental sports programming for all levels from ages 2-18. The 7,000-square-ft indoor facility on the Upper East Side includes a state-of-the-art basketball court, private training area, parent viewing area, and party room. With basketball, baseball, flag football, soccer, lacrosse, floor hockey, and more, there’s something for every active city kid. fastbreakkids.com

French Institute Alliance Francais (FIAF): FIAF, located on the Upper East Side, offers education and arts classes for exploring French culture. Classes are designed for toddlers, kids, and teens to learn the French language. Kids and family events and story hours are held in the library, and other performing arts events are held during the year. fiaf.org

German-American School: Since 1892, teachers have been educating children of all races and cultures in German at the German-American School. Meeting once weekly, classes prepare students for a variety of tests up to college level. No previous German language knowledge is required. german-american-school.org

Gotham Tennis: Gotheam Tennis is dedicated to providing high-quality tennis instruction to children ages 3 and up (of all levels). Their tennis programs are offered year-round in facilities throughout NYC and the Hamptons. At Gotham Tennis, they are passionate about helping kids improve all aspects of their tennis game. Summer camps and elite training options are also available. gothamtennis.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues: There’s so much for kids to get involved in at this Upper East Side facility, from early enrichment and preschool alternative classes to creative art and cooking to gymnastics and sports. Classes are broken up into age groups for ages 6 months to 16 years. While babies and toddlers learn to play, move, and explore using gross motor and early language skills, older kids can create crafts or learn about nutrition in classes like Kids in the Kitchen. gymtime.net

HiArt!: This art studio features a variety of classes that inspire kids. Ages 2-10 can sign up for Opera ‘N Art, which incorporates visits to New York City museums, art galleries, and operas with mixed media art projects. Other classes for older kids (up to age 16) include painting, sculpting, and manga drawing. Holiday camps and mini-camps are also offered. hiartkids.com

HudsonWay Immersion School: HudsonWay Immersion School starts a new semester of its hands-on and interactive After School Enrichment (for kids up to age 12) in the fall. Classes are offered in both Mandarin and English. hwis.org

Jazz at Lincoln Center: Kids and families can participate in the family concert series, Jazz for Young People, in which they go behind the scenes and learn about famous jazz performers and jazz styles at Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side. WeBop, an early childhood jazz education program for ages 8 months to 5 years and their parents, teaches improvisation and lets kids jam with a live quartet, swing to nursery rhymes, and more. jazz.org

JCC Manhattan: This community center on the Upper West Side serves families with a variety of classes and programs for members of all ages and abilities. The health club offers swimming lessons as well as sports and wellness classes. Other classes cover art, science, cooking, gymnastics, Russian language, dance, music, acting, and performing arts. Programming is also available for children with special needs. jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym: This year, Jodi’s Gym celebrates 35 years of providing NYC kids ages 9 months to 12 years with the highest level of fun and fitness. Their step-by-step, positive approach ensures that every child feels a sense of accomplishment, improves his or her skills, and has tons of fun! For the tiniest tumblers to the more advanced gymnasts, class offerings include gymnastics (mommy and me, preschool, and grades K-6), gym and music combos, dance, fitness, holiday camps, open play, private lessons, and the best birthdays ever. jodisgym.com

Karma Kids Yoga: Karma Kids Yoga offers a fun and creative approach for infants through teenagers. Magical yoga adventures with puppets, songs, stories, and games keep young kids engaged; classes for older kids include simple and challenging poses for increasing strength, coordination, balance, focus, and confidence. Included are kid-friendly music, fun yoga games, and relaxation time. Pre- and post-natal yoga, CircusYoga, and private sessions are also available. karmakidsyoga.com

Kids at Art: Kids at Art is one of NYC’s premiere art studios for children. They focus on the basics of visual arts, with age-appropriate projects for ages 2-11 in painting, drawing, collage, and much more, all in a nurturing environment. kidsatartnyc.com

Kids in Sports: Kids can sign up for this specialized sports program located throughout Manhattan for ages 12 months through 9 years. Learn the fundamentals of baseball, basketball, flag football, floor hockey, soccer, and volleyball through multi-sport or sport-specific classes. Kids In Sports also offers indoor camps for ages 2.5-5, and an outdoor camp for ages 4-9. kisnyc.com

Kumon: Kumon is the world’s largest afterschool math and reading program. The Kumon Method has helped millions of children achieve more than they ever thought they could. At Kumon, your child will build skills that lead to success inside and outside the classroom. They have locations throughout the city. kumon.com

LAUNCH Math and Science Center: LAUNCH teaches basic math concepts to young children, using objects and themes that they encounter every day. Through small group activities, little ones ages 3-5 will learn counting, geometric designs, math vocabulary, measuring, estimation, patterns, time, and more. Kids in grades K-8 learn using fun computer-based instruction, hands-on tools, and problem-solving. launchmath.com

Lucy Moses School at the Kaufman Music Center: This Hebrew arts school located at the Kaufman Center offers dance, music, and theater classes for preschoolers through teens. Preschoolers develop dance techniques through ballet, creative dance, rhythmic games, songs, and stories, while older kids learn modern dance and jazz combinations, Broadway music, and children’s theater. Music classes range from instrument instruction to composition to advanced music theory. kaufman-center.org/lms

Lycee Français de New York (LFNY): LFNY provides a French-based bilingual education to students from 50-plus nationalities from grades pre-K-12. They offer a dual-language French-English academic program that draws on the best of the French and American educational traditions. All students start Mandarin in grade 3. A special French immersion program is offered for pre-K students with little to no knowledge of French, and a bilingual summer camp, Camp Quartier d’Eté, is open to students ages 2.8-11 years from across the New York area. lfny.org

MAGIC Activity Center: MAGIC offers one of NYC’s most comprehensive enrichment programs, with a wide array of classes in its MAP program (early-preschool and preschool alternative classes), and MAGIC program (music, art, gymnastics, and cooking classes). Sharing a building with Epiphany Community Nursery School, children will find state-of-the-art classrooms, a baby- and a fully-equipped gym as well as an outdoor rooftop playground. magicactivitycenter.com

NY Kids Club: Sign your child up for classes at one of these eleven children’s enrichment centers, located throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. There are baby fitness and music classes for infants ages 2-5 months, plus a variety of classes for preschoolers and school-age children. Choose from art, music, dance/theater, fitness, cooking, science, Spanish, or combo classes. nykidsclub.com

PandaTree: Children ages 5 and up can build foreign language fluency and confidence with PandaTree’s carefully screened, friendly tutors. Each one-on-one session is tailored to your child’s interests and language level, and conversations focus on making learning fun. All their native-fluency tutors have been kid-tested and teacher-reviewed. Online video sessions are easy to schedule and happen in the convenience of your home—no driving needed! Mandarin Chinese courses are available now. Spanish and French courses are coming soon. PandaTree is available online and available to all. pandatree.com

Physique Swimming: Physique Swimming offers classes year-round at all skill levels, starting at 4 months. In addition to swim lessons, Physique Swimming offers a summer camp at the Pine Street School with swim instruction, an educational art program, and exciting sports activities every day. physiqueswimming.com

Pins & Needles: Pins & Needles is a sewing and crafting boutique and studio. Their Children/Teen Sewing & Crafting Classes for ages 7 and up teach the fundamentals of machine sewing, how to read basic patterns, project construction, choosing fabrics, creative expression, and much more. Projects focus on fashion, accessory, home decor sewing, design, and other stitching techniques. Class curricula are fresh and relevant to the interest and skill levels of the students and new projects are added each semester. pinsandneedlesnyc.com

Pixel Academy: Coding, Minecraft, 3D printing, game design, digital music, and laser cutting classes are all offered at the Pixel Academy! Through a hands-on approach to learning, the one-of-a-kind makerspace experience has a Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, location and two locations in Manhattan. pixelacademy.org

The Prenatal Yoga Center: The first yoga center of its kind in NYC, the Prenatal Yoga Center’s schedule includes Pre-and Post-natal Yoga, Mommy & Me Yoga, Infant Massage, and a Breastfeeding Support Circle, all conducted in a calm, peaceful environment. prenatalyogacenter.com

RoboFun: Children ages 3-12 will love building robots using LEGOs. During LEGO Pre-Robotics, parents of Kindergarteners can join in on the fun and create a battery-powered robot together. Using creativity, children can build their own robots using motors and sensors during LEGO Robotics. In Stop Motion Animation, children in grades 4-6 can create their own animations using their own script and designs. robofun.org

SciTech Kids: Working alongside real scientists, children ages 4-15 engage in experiments and building projects that teach them to think and problem solve like the pros. The program offers age-based classes with a curriculum integrating numerous branches of science and invention-based activities like robot building and CSI forensic studies. Summer camp, preschool and afterschool programs, and special events are also available. sci-techkids.com

SwimJim: SwimJim classes are a fun way to learn swimming and water safety year-round. They believe children learn best in a friendly, loving environment where they feel safe and at ease, which enables young swimmers to learn basic and advanced skills while helping parents feel reassured. With five NYC locations and classes ranging from infants to adult, SwimJim has a class for everyone. swimjim.com

TADA! Youth Theater: Sing, dance, and act! TADA! Youth Theater runs weekly musical theater classes—and whenever school is out, TADA! is in with one-day and week-long camps. Toddlers through children in grade 8 build performing skills with original TADA! music. tadatheater.com

Taste Buds Kitchen: Kids ages 2 through teens can sign up for weekly cooking classes and have a new culinary adventure each week at Taste Buds Kitchen. They’ll learn to make everything from cupcakes to mac and cheese to special cuisine from around the world. Sign up to learn how to cook with the whole family. Special summer camps and day-long or week-long camps are also available during school holidays. tastebudskitchen.com

Tennis Innovators: Starting at a young age, children can learn the basics of tennis and become interested in the sport. Lessons are taught by trained instructors creating a positive energy towards the sport. There are several different Tennis Innovators locations throughout New York City. tennisinnovators.com

TLB Music: TLB Music is a music studio and play space located on the Upper East Side. Group classes for ages 4 months to 6 years are designed to enhance development while introducing children to all genres of music and classical and folk instruments. Its eco-friendly playroom for children ages 6 months to 6 years is perfect for playdates and birthday parties. A music-inspired art class and Spanish and French language immersion music classes are also available. tlbmusic.com

Trevor School: Trevor offers an afterschool program called Encore for students in nursery school through grade 5. Encore offers a selection of age-appropriate enrichment classes and a homework lab for older students. Additionally, their Music Conservatory is available to kids in grades K-12, and they have robotics and chess teams on the menu for Upper School students. trevor.org

Wildlife Conservation Society: Spend time learning at the zoo! Children will discover the natural world around them in this exciting wildlife adventure at classes at NYC’s zoos. Youngsters will participate in a variety of hands-on activities including live animal encounters, exhibit visits, crafts, and more! wcs.org/programs

YMCA NYC: Located throughout New York City, local branches of the Y offer a variety of programs for kids of all ages, from pre-K through teen. There are traditional sport clinics, parent/child and group swimming lessons, fitness, art, music, dance, performing arts and visual art classes, and for older kids, martial arts training and academic enrichment classes. ymcanyc.org

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association (YYAA): The goal at YYAA is for kids to have fun playing sports. Their programs operate all week long, for boys and girls in grades pre-K-12. YYAA exists to serve the children and families of New York City through quality programs that promote community and friendship. Their motto is: “Competition, Camaraderie, and Community.” yyaa.org

