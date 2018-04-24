The spring 2018 issue of New York Family Baby, featuring “Top Chef” star Gail Simmons, the year’s best baby gear and maternity fashion, info on the 2018 New York Baby Show, and more

Features

Gail Simmons is Back for Seconds: The “Top Chef” star and NYC mama talks food, family, and baby No. 2

Beyond the Birds & the Bees: Essential info from savvy sex-perts on navigating sex before, during, and after pregnancy

Columns

Events & Offers: A warm welcome to the New York Baby Show, as well as two fab giveaways

Resource Guide: A selective guide to NYC’s best prenatal and parenting resources

Last Word: One mama opens up about what she’s doing differently during her second pregnancy

Pregnancy

Summer of Style: The best warm weather maternity looks—and how to accessorize them

Picking Your Baby’s Birthplace: A Primer: The real deal on birth at a hospital, birth center, or at home

Food Facts: What to eat (and what to avoid) when you’re pregnant and breastfeeding

So, You’re Having Twins: Quick tips for twin parents-to-be from a twin expert

Gender Reveal #Goals: A modern etiquette guide for sharing your baby news on social media

Baby & Toddler

Back To Basics: Dr. Tanya Altmann’s latest book speaks to 150 of new parents’ most common concerns

Go Gourmet with Baby-Led Feeding: In her new book, Jenna Helwig is putting babies in charge of mealtime

5th Tri’s The Charm: The Fifth Trimester founder and former Glamour editor Lauren Smith Brody is helping working moms live their best lives

Co-Parenting Pros: Six keys to a great parenting partnership

Safety First: Critical info—straight from an expert—on installing your car seat correctly

Cute Babies Of Instagram: These cool kids rule on social media

Gear Guides

Heart & Stroll: The 50 best strollers of the year

Welcome to the Milky Way: The best baby bottles and breast pumps of 2018

Gender Neutral Baby Shower Gifts: These cute picks are sure to satisfy any parent-to-be