    • The Spring 2018 Issue Of New York Family Baby

    The spring 2018 issue of New York Family Baby, featuring “Top Chef” star Gail Simmons, the year’s best baby gear and maternity fashion, info on the 2018 New York Baby Show, and more

     By New York Family
    Gail Simmons on the cover of the spring 2018 issue of New York Family Baby

    Photo by Karen Haberberg Photography. Gail Simmons wears a HATCH Collection jumpsuit and Kate Spade New York ear jackets.

    Features

    Gail Simmons is Back for Seconds: The “Top Chef” star and NYC mama talks food, family, and baby No. 2

    Beyond the Birds & the Bees: Essential info from savvy sex-perts on navigating sex before, during, and after pregnancy

    Columns

    Events & Offers: A warm welcome to the New York Baby Show, as well as two fab giveaways

    Resource Guide: A selective guide to NYC’s best prenatal and parenting resources

    Last Word: One mama opens up about what she’s doing differently during her second pregnancy

    Pregnancy

    Summer of Style: The best warm weather maternity looks—and how to accessorize them

    Picking Your Baby’s Birthplace: A Primer: The real deal on birth at a hospital, birth center, or at home

    Food Facts: What to eat (and what to avoid) when you’re pregnant and breastfeeding

    So, You’re Having Twins: Quick tips for twin parents-to-be from a twin expert

    Gender Reveal #Goals: A modern etiquette guide for sharing your baby news on social media

    Baby & Toddler

    Back To Basics: Dr. Tanya Altmann’s latest book speaks to 150 of new parents’ most common concerns

    Go Gourmet with Baby-Led Feeding: In her new book, Jenna Helwig is putting babies in charge of mealtime

    5th Tri’s The Charm: The Fifth Trimester founder and former Glamour editor Lauren Smith Brody is helping working moms live their best lives

    Co-Parenting Pros: Six keys to a great parenting partnership

    Safety First: Critical info—straight from an expert—on installing your car seat correctly

    Cute Babies Of Instagram: These cool kids rule on social media

    Gear Guides

    Heart & Stroll: The 50 best strollers of the year

    Welcome to the Milky Way: The best baby bottles and breast pumps of 2018

    Gender Neutral Baby Shower Gifts: These cute picks are sure to satisfy any parent-to-be

