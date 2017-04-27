The Spring 2017 Issue Of New York Family Baby

The New York Baby Show is coming up on the weekend of May 20-21 at Pier 94 in NYC. Click HERE for tickets & information!

SHOW DIRECTORY

Tickets & Info

Show Programming & Experts

Exhibitors

Thank You To Our Sponsors & Charity Partners

Dream Nursery Giveaway: A giveaway for a Dream Nursery from Babyletto

Special Honorees: A salute to the 2017 New York Baby Show’s Honorary Parent Ambassadors and Special Honorees

FEATURES

Gearing Up With The BabyGuy, The 2017 New York Baby Show’s Keynote Speaker: With his hit Facebook community, Jamie Grayson brings humor and fresh insight to baby product reviews

Stroller Eclipse: Our guide to the best strollers of 2017

The Whole Nine Months: A handy guide to every trimester of pregnancy

Bottle Service: Our selective guide to the best baby bottles and breast pumps on the market this year

Smart Shopping For Easy Feeding: An expert guide to buying a breast pump and baby bottles

Breastfeeding Helper: What to expect from a lactation consultant

10 Tips For A Better Hospital Birth: An experienced registered nurse explains everything moms should consider before they go into labor

Labor-At-Home Mom: A certified doula shares her best tips for having a non-hospital birth

Shopping For Two: Top local baby and maternity retailers share their favorite new trends and products

Life In The FAB Lane: With her inspiring blog and new book, Jill Simonian helps new parents find their confidence

Nine Months Of Summer: Essential pieces for warm weather maternity style

Safety First: Critical information—straight from an expert—for installing your car seat correctly

The Joys Of Raising Twins: A mom-of-multiples reflects on the three gifts her kids have given her

Family Photos 101: Four simple tips and tricks for making memories in the first three years

10 Cookbooks For Expectant And New Moms: Recipes, advice, and vital health info for pregnant women and new parents

The Good, The Not-So-Good & The Very Messy: The unexpected things that expecting dads should really expect

Safety House: Essential safety tips for young children around the home from the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association

Resource Guide: A selective guide to New York City’s best pre- and post-natal classes, retailers, and support resources

Last Word: How one mom found a special new way to bond with her toddler

