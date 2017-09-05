The September/October 2017 Issue Of New York Family

FEATURES

Megan Boone: Mother On A Mission: The “Blacklist” star opens up about work, parenthood, and her passion for environmental activism

Admissions 201: Part 2 of our Fall 2017 guide to acing NYC’s private school admissions process–including tips on what to look for on a school tour, as well as advice on first choice letters and letters of reference

Class-ified Information: Fuel your child’s passion and curiosity with our guide to NYC’s top classes and enrichment programs

FAMILY FUN GUIDE

15 Great Events For Fall: The Rolex Central Park Horse Show, Carnegie Hall Fall Family Day, Honey Weekend at Wave Hill, and more

Halloween Haunts: Party with your little ghouls at these wickedly fun Halloween events

HOME & AWAY

Travel: Follow the sun to three great family vacation locales: Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Los Cabos

Real Estate: Our guide to the 10 top awe-inspiring residential buildings for families

Quality Time: Seasonal stickers and festive Washi Tape make for easy and mess-free DIY treat bags for Halloween

COLUMNS

Editor’s Note: A change in the weather

Events & Offers: The scoop on Blackboard Award nominations, a Very Hungry Caterpillar contest, and more

Scoop: Important milkshake news, a new enrichment center location, Zumba for babies, a great wellness book for moms, and the sweetest nursery paint

Spotlight: Music: Take our quiz with your kids to find the perfect music program for them

Treats: Study up on the hottest clothes and shoes of the back-to-school season for kids of all ages

Special Needs: Enter Laughing gives kids with learning differences a platform for their strengths

Last Word: A new Kindergartner’s hopes and fears for her first day

