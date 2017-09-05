The September/October 2017 Issue Of New York Family

New York Family Magazine
    “Blacklist” star Megan Boone, the coolest back-to-school clothes and shoes, Halloween tricks and treats, and more

     By New York Family

    Photo by Sarah Merians Photography. Megan Boone wears an Orla Kiely dress.

    FEATURES

    Megan Boone: Mother On A Mission: The “Blacklist” star opens up about work, parenthood, and her passion for environmental activism

    Admissions 201: Part 2 of our Fall 2017 guide to acing NYC’s private school admissions process–including tips on what to look for on a school tour, as well as advice on first choice letters and letters of reference

    Class-ified Information: Fuel your child’s passion and curiosity with our guide to NYC’s top classes and enrichment programs

    FAMILY FUN GUIDE

    15 Great Events For Fall: The Rolex Central Park Horse Show, Carnegie Hall Fall Family Day, Honey Weekend at Wave Hill, and more

    Halloween Haunts: Party with your little ghouls at these wickedly fun Halloween events

    HOME & AWAY

    Travel: Follow the sun to three great family vacation locales: Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Los Cabos

    Real Estate: Our guide to the 10 top awe-inspiring residential buildings for families

    Quality Time: Seasonal stickers and festive Washi Tape make for easy and mess-free DIY treat bags for Halloween

    COLUMNS

    Editor’s Note: A change in the weather

    Events & Offers: The scoop on Blackboard Award nominations, a Very Hungry Caterpillar contest, and more

    Scoop: Important milkshake news, a new enrichment center location, Zumba for babies, a great wellness book for moms, and the sweetest nursery paint

    Spotlight: Music: Take our quiz with your kids to find the perfect music program for them

    Treats: Study up on the hottest clothes and shoes of the back-to-school season for kids of all ages

    Special Needs: Enter Laughing gives kids with learning differences a platform for their strengths

    Last Word: A new Kindergartner’s hopes and fears for her first day

