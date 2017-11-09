The November/December 2017 Issue Of New York Family
“Top Chef” star Padma Lakshmi, holiday fun in NYC, our biggest gift guide ever, and more
FEATURES
Sweetness & Spice: “Top Chef” star Padma Lakshmi’s recipe for success? A job she loves, quality mother-daughter time, and engagement with causes she cares about
Party City: A neighborhood guide to the best birthday party venues in and around New York City
It’s My Mitzvah: From venues to photographers, here are 70+ top picks for making your child’s mitzvah celebration a day to remember
All About Early Education: Five experts weigh in on the best brain-boosting practices for the first 1,000 days of your child’s life
FAMILY FUN GUIDE
10 Great Events For Winter: “The Velveteen Rabbit” at TPAC, “Peter and the Wolf” with Isaac Mizrahi, Spongebob on Broadway, and more
Holiday Fun Guide: Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at some of our favorite local holiday attractions
HOME & AWAY
Quality Time: Put a personal touch on holiday gifts by crafting your own DIY wrapping paper
COLUMNS
Editor’s Note: Warm wishes for the holiday season
Events & Offers: A Smuggler’s Notch family getaway contest, the scoop on our upcoming Camp Fairs, and more
Scoop: The chicest kids’ gear retailer, a girl power-infused fashion collaboration, a local resource for grandparents, a new meal-prep delivery service, and a great childcare app
Treats: Our biggest holiday gift guide ever with picks for pregnancy, baby & toddler, kids, tweens, moms, dads, pets, and nannies & teachers
Good Idea: Now celebrating 10 years of helping families grow, Help Us Adopt is an invaluable resource for individuals dreaming of becoming parents
Spotlight: Gymnastics: We talked to some of our favorite gymnastics programs in the city to find out what’s new in the year to come
Parent in Profile: In the latest season of “This Is Life,” acclaimed journalist Lisa Ling aims to open minds, break barriers, and set an example for her young daughters
Giving Back: Celebrate the season of giving by donating time or money to some of NYC’s worthiest charitable organizations
Last Word: This holiday season, one mom gives thanks for the fact that her kids are still smartphone-free
