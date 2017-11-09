New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • The November/December 2017 Issue Of New York Family

    “Top Chef” star Padma Lakshmi, holiday fun in NYC, our biggest gift guide ever, and more

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By New York Family

     

    FEATURES

    Sweetness & Spice: “Top Chef” star Padma Lakshmi’s recipe for success? A job she loves, quality mother-daughter time, and engagement with causes she cares about

    Party City: A neighborhood guide to the best birthday party venues in and around New York City

    It’s My Mitzvah: From venues to photographers, here are 70+ top picks for making your child’s mitzvah celebration a day to remember

    All About Early Education: Five experts weigh in on the best brain-boosting practices for the first 1,000 days of your child’s life

    FAMILY FUN GUIDE

    10 Great Events For Winter: “The Velveteen Rabbit” at TPAC, “Peter and the Wolf” with Isaac Mizrahi, Spongebob on Broadway, and more

    Holiday Fun Guide: Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at some of our favorite local holiday attractions

    HOME & AWAY

    Quality Time: Put a personal touch on holiday gifts by crafting your own DIY wrapping paper

    COLUMNS

    Editor’s Note: Warm wishes for the holiday season

    Events & Offers: A Smuggler’s Notch family getaway contest, the scoop on our upcoming Camp Fairs, and more

    Scoop: The chicest kids’ gear retailer, a girl power-infused fashion collaboration, a local resource for grandparents, a new meal-prep delivery service, and a great childcare app

    Treats: Our biggest holiday gift guide ever with picks for pregnancy, baby & toddler, kids, tweens, moms, dads, pets, and nannies & teachers

    Good Idea: Now celebrating 10 years of helping families grow, Help Us Adopt is an invaluable resource for individuals dreaming of becoming parents

    Spotlight: Gymnastics: We talked to some of our favorite gymnastics programs in the city to find out what’s new in the year to come

    Parent in Profile: In the latest season of “This Is Life,” acclaimed journalist Lisa Ling aims to open minds, break barriers, and set an example for her young daughters

    Giving Back: Celebrate the season of giving by donating time or money to some of NYC’s worthiest charitable organizations

    Last Word: This holiday season, one mom gives thanks for the fact that her kids are still smartphone-free

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides