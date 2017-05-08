The May/June 2017 Issue Of New York Family
“Kimmy Schmidt” Star Ellie Kemper, the 2017-2018 Ultimate Guide to Raising Kids in the City, Summer Fun, and More
FEATURES
Sunny Girl: Actress Ellie Kemper talks motherhood, comedy, and “Kimmy Schmidt”—and, yes, it’s as delightful as it sounds!
FAMILY FUN GUIDE
15 Great Events For Summer: The 10th Annual World Science Festival, Philharmonic Families, the Big Apple BBQ Block Party, and more
Fun In The Sun: Our ultimate summer fun guide to New York City’s best warm weather activities
COLUMNS
Editor’s Note: Here comes the sun
Events & Offers: The inside scoop on the 2017 New York Baby Show and a Dream Nursery Giveaway
Scoop: The coolest cashmere sweaters for moms and kids, an app for new mothers, a new dance studio on the UWS, a meal kit subscription for lunch boxes, and a fertility-focused website
Spotlight: Golf, Swimming & Tennis: The city’s top three summer sports have something for kids of all ages and levels
Education: Our comprehensive playbook on preschool admissions in New York City
Parent In Profile: With her new book, Lyss Stern aims to help moms survive, thrive, and laugh through the ups and downs of parenting
Last Word: Why one mom is trying to be mindful about viewing her kids’ summer camp pictures online
HOME & AWAY
Travel: Our editor recounts his memorable family trip to London, Normandy, and Paris last summer
Real Estate: Top brokers hone in on the hot neighborhoods for families
THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO RAISING KIDS IN THE CITY
Classes: A selective guide to NYC’s best kids’ classes and enrichment programs for all ages
Birthdays: Celebrate in style at the city’s coolest birthday venues—plus, real families share favorite moments from memorable parties
Museums: Everything you need to see this year at 10 of our favorite museums
Attractions: Our guide to each borough’s top attractions—from classic favorites to under-the-radar wonders
Shopping: Our executive editor shares insider insight into her favorite local shopping spots
Health & Wellness: Kids can get in on the same work-out trends their parents love at these programs aimed at developing healthy physical habits
New & Expectant Parents: Ten reasons it’s great to be pregnant in New York City
Education: The city’s best resources for choosing the right school for your child
Theater & Live Performance: The best theatrical productions for kids happening in NYC this year
