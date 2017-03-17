The March/April 2017 Issue Of New York Family

Ginger Zee & Ben Aaron, Best Birthday Parties & Mitzvahs, Shopping For Baby, And More

FEATURES

All’s Fair In Love & Broadcast: Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron are in love, on air, and living their best lives as new parents

Full Theme Ahead: Where to sing, jump, build, and boogie your way to your kid’s next birthday party—plus, cute picks to help customize your celebration

Mitzvah Guide: The ultimate guide to Bar and Bat Mitzvahs—including a list of fabulous local venues and planning tips from industry pros

Here Comes The Sun: Fill your child’s summer days with fun and enrichment at these programs we love

FAMILY FUN GUIDE

15 Events For Spring: Sakura Matsuri at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, the Macy’s Flower Show, “PAW Patrol Live!” and more

HOME & AWAY

Camp Countdown: The pros and cons of sending your child to camp with a friend

COLUMNS

Editor’s Note: Spring forward

Events & Offers: The scoop on the 2017 New York Baby Show, Blackboard Awards for Teachers nominations, and a giveaway from the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, VA

Scoop: An app for making mom-friends, chic designer baby gear, a bilingual bookstore on the UES, a funny new parenting book, and eco-chic kids’ clothes

Spotlight: Tech: Coding makes the digital world go ‘round and NYC is full of great tech classes to set kids up for bright futures

Education: The most important things to know about independent school admissions in NYC

Starting Out: Experts from the city’s best parent-and-me classes share advice and wisdom on the importance of bonding with baby

Treats: Top local baby and maternity retailers share their favorite new trends and products

Special Place: With a big move to Tribeca, a growing preschool, and a new extended-day program, Citibabes expands its special presence in the lives of Downtown families

Parent In Profile: With her inspiring blog and new book, Jill Simonian helps new parents find their confidence

Growing Up: With “drop-off” programs anchored at local enrichment venues, Project Playdate offers babysitting with a twist

Good Idea: Kidz Central Station offers parents a super search engine for local children’s classes

Last Word: Concerned by the conservative climate around her, one mom considers the case for homeschool

