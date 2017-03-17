New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • The March/April 2017 Issue Of New York Family

    Ginger Zee & Ben Aaron, Best Birthday Parties & Mitzvahs, Shopping For Baby, And More

     By New York Family

    Photo by Lindsay May for Classic Kids Photography. Ginger Zee wears a La Petite Robe Chiara Boni dress and Elizabeth Stone jewelry.

    FEATURES

    All’s Fair In Love & Broadcast: Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron are in love, on air, and living their best lives as new parents

    Full Theme Ahead: Where to sing, jump, build, and boogie your way to your kid’s next birthday party—plus, cute picks to help customize your celebration

    Mitzvah Guide: The ultimate guide to Bar and Bat Mitzvahs—including a list of fabulous local venues and planning tips from industry pros

    Here Comes The Sun: Fill your child’s summer days with fun and enrichment at these programs we love

    FAMILY FUN GUIDE

    15 Events For Spring: Sakura Matsuri at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, the Macy’s Flower Show, “PAW Patrol Live!” and more

    HOME & AWAY

    Camp Countdown: The pros and cons of sending your child to camp with a friend

    COLUMNS

    Editor’s Note: Spring forward

    Events & Offers: The scoop on the 2017 New York Baby Show, Blackboard Awards for Teachers nominations, and a giveaway from the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, VA

    Scoop: An app for making mom-friends, chic designer baby gear, a bilingual bookstore on the UES, a funny new parenting book, and eco-chic kids’ clothes

    Spotlight: Tech: Coding makes the digital world go ‘round and NYC is full of great tech classes to set kids up for bright futures

    Education: The most important things to know about independent school admissions in NYC

    Starting Out: Experts from the city’s best parent-and-me classes share advice and wisdom on the importance of bonding with baby

    Treats: Top local baby and maternity retailers share their favorite new trends and products

    Special Place: With a big move to Tribeca, a growing preschool, and a new extended-day program, Citibabes expands its special presence in the lives of Downtown families

    Parent In Profile: With her inspiring blog and new book, Jill Simonian helps new parents find their confidence

    Growing Up: With “drop-off” programs anchored at local enrichment venues, Project Playdate offers babysitting with a twist

    Good Idea: Kidz Central Station offers parents a super search engine for local children’s classes

    Last Word: Concerned by the conservative climate around her, one mom considers the case for homeschool

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    See More Related Articles

      SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

      Please verify your information.

      Weekly Scoop See Sample
      Weekend Planner See Sample
      New York Family Partners See Sample
      New York Family Baby See Sample
      New York Family Sports See Sample
      New York Family Camps See Sample

      To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    • New York Family Magazine

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides