The March/April 2017 Issue Of New York Family
Ginger Zee & Ben Aaron, Best Birthday Parties & Mitzvahs, Shopping For Baby, And More
FEATURES
All’s Fair In Love & Broadcast: Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron are in love, on air, and living their best lives as new parents
Full Theme Ahead: Where to sing, jump, build, and boogie your way to your kid’s next birthday party—plus, cute picks to help customize your celebration
Mitzvah Guide: The ultimate guide to Bar and Bat Mitzvahs—including a list of fabulous local venues and planning tips from industry pros
Here Comes The Sun: Fill your child’s summer days with fun and enrichment at these programs we love
FAMILY FUN GUIDE
15 Events For Spring: Sakura Matsuri at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, the Macy’s Flower Show, “PAW Patrol Live!” and more
HOME & AWAY
Camp Countdown: The pros and cons of sending your child to camp with a friend
COLUMNS
Editor’s Note: Spring forward
Events & Offers: The scoop on the 2017 New York Baby Show, Blackboard Awards for Teachers nominations, and a giveaway from the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, VA
Scoop: An app for making mom-friends, chic designer baby gear, a bilingual bookstore on the UES, a funny new parenting book, and eco-chic kids’ clothes
Spotlight: Tech: Coding makes the digital world go ‘round and NYC is full of great tech classes to set kids up for bright futures
Education: The most important things to know about independent school admissions in NYC
Starting Out: Experts from the city’s best parent-and-me classes share advice and wisdom on the importance of bonding with baby
Treats: Top local baby and maternity retailers share their favorite new trends and products
Special Place: With a big move to Tribeca, a growing preschool, and a new extended-day program, Citibabes expands its special presence in the lives of Downtown families
Parent In Profile: With her inspiring blog and new book, Jill Simonian helps new parents find their confidence
Growing Up: With “drop-off” programs anchored at local enrichment venues, Project Playdate offers babysitting with a twist
Good Idea: Kidz Central Station offers parents a super search engine for local children’s classes
Concerned by the conservative climate around her, one mom considers the case for homeschool
