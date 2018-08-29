The Hard Rock Riviera Maya Offers Sun & Fun In Rock-&-Roll Style

The Riviera Maya offers a triple threat of gorgeous views of the jewel-hued Caribbean Sea, opportunities for adventure and family fun, and ample opportunity for pure relaxation. Plus, the flight time from NYC is manageable, the food is delicious, and the atmosphere is welcoming and laid back.

Stay:

Music-loving families will love the accommodations and amenities at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The HRH features both an adults-only side (Heaven) and a family-friendly side (Hacienda) so fams can be assured an age-appropriate vibe—plus, mom and dad can feel free to check out the Heaven facilities sans kids if they’d like (it’s a short walk between the two, or there are golf cart shuttles throughout the day). Mom and dad can also take advantage of a golf club, a super-relaxing spa (with an extensive menu of treatments—we tried the Chocolate Body Scrub!), and artisanal cocktails at Jigger & Shaker while the kiddos are enjoying the pool, the beach, and an array of other child-friendly activity options.

In addition to comfy rooms and suites (think, balconies outfitted with hammocks and roof decks featuring private Jacuzzis), the property welcomes guests with the unique Hard Rock aesthetic—which means one-of-a-kind music memorabilia on display throughout—combined with elements that draw on the beautiful natural environment. In the space of five minutes, you can see a bathrobe worn by Elvis on display in the Hacienda lobby, and then walk outside and see monkeys frolicking on the grounds. Of course, an impressive menu of pools, beaches, outdoor bars and food stations, restaurants, and souvenir shops are also available to guests.

Get Moving:

Two of HRH Riviera Maya’s most exciting features have to do with fitness and wellness for the whole family. First, kids and adults alike are encouraged to check out Woodward Riviera Maya, a collaboration between the hotel and renowned action sports facility Camp Woodward. It’s the first action-sport purpose-built facility in Mexico, and it allows kids to try sports like BMX, parkour, gymnastics, trampoline, skateboarding, and more, all under expert supervision, with classes and safety training available in a state-of-the-art facility. The 29,000-square-ft Woodward facility also includes an interactive digital media space, an outdoor “Ninja Warrior”-style obstacle course called the Woodward WreckTangle, an indoor concrete skate park, and more. It’s a truly unique on-property experience that kids are sure to love, whether they’re seasoned action sports enthusiasts or first-timers.

For yogis in the family, try Hard Rock’s new Rock Om Yoga program. You have the option to practice in your room with on-demand yoga videos available via the TV, or to schedule an outdoor session with a teacher in one of the Insta-worthy beachside bungalows. In the Hard Rock spirit, Rock Om is about music as well as yoga—special music has been created just for the Rock Om yoga sessions to help fuse the “serenity of yoga and the vibrancy of music.”

Rock & Roll:

Obviously, when most of us think of HRH, we think of music. HRH Riviera Maya definitely plays into the brand’s sonic heritage. Guests can enjoy Music Lab on-site (for ages 12 and up), which includes Jam Band, Spin Session, and RockTube programs and is a great way for families with tweens to bond together. There’s also Sound of Your Stay, which allows guests to create a personalized music experience in their room with vinyl records and a record player, or with a Fender guitar. For even more immersive music experiences, there are themed suites, listening stations in the restaurants and bars, with no shortage of tunes (live music in the lobbies, DJs by the pools, and much more) and music history at every turn.

