    • The Complete Slumber Party Essentials Kit

    You can’t attend a slumber party without all the necessary items like plush robes, face masks, and of course a polaroid camera to snap photos of all the memories being made!

    By Alex Taylor

    Slumber parties are a staple part of any young woman’s childhood. It’s the special night where she and all her girlfriends get together to eat all the junk food in the world, dance crazily, and simply have a blast (while sneaking in some prank calling and potentially TPing the neighbor’s house). Here are the must-have items for every slumber party and where to get them!

    • Face Masks

      What’s more fun or fitting for a slumber party than a slimy, colorful face mask?! Nothing, that’s what. shopjustice.com

    • Pajama Set

      There’s no need to be too matchy-matchy, but you can never go wrong with one cute pajama set to throw on anytime you’re planning on having a sleepover! crazy8.com

    • Photo Booth Accessories

      You can’t have a slumber party without taking an overload of photos! Spice it up with a wall full of funny faces and props to add that extra element of crazy! etsy.com

    • Robes

      You can’t put on a face mask without wearing a plush robe, duh! These are ultra-comfy and instantly put you in the pampering mood! etsy.com

    • Nail Polish

      Okay, so you’ve got the robe and face mask, all that’s left for the ultimate spa-like treatment is the perfect nail polish set! bloomingdales.com

    • Pillow/Floor Lounger

      Now this isn’t just any pillow—it stretches out so you can easily use it as a sleeping bag or even a mattress! Not only will you arrive in style, but in comfort too. butterflycraze.com

    • Polaroid Camera

      Rather than waiting for photos to be printed of the fun-filled night, simply snap some photos on this adorable polaroid camera and all of your memories are presented right before you! walmart.com

    • Sleeping Mask

      Even though there’s never much actual sleeping at sleepovers, you still gotta have this adorable mask to keep up the illusion! swoozies.com

    • Toiletry Bag

      You can’t forget your toothbrush and other important toiletries, so snag this bag that has so many compartments; you can bring almost your entire bathroom with you! potterybarnkids.com


