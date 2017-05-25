The Best Time Ever With KIDZ BOP

I had the best time ever meeting the new kids of KIDZ BOP (Ahnya, Cooper, Freddy, Isaiah, Julianna, and Sierra!) during their visit to NYC and learning about their Best Time Ever Tour.

KIDZ BOP recently held a nationwide casting call to find a new group of talented young performers. Thousands of kids from across the country auditioned and KIDZ BOP flew the 15 finalists to Hollywood and that’s how these six singing and dancing phenoms got picked.

Kids of all ages know and love KIDZ BOP and their kid-friendly versions of today’s pop hits. I could sing and dance all day to their new album KIDZ BOP 34 and can’t wait to share what the Kids had to say about the tour and much more!

Top Ten Things to Know About KIDZ BOP and the Best Time Ever Tour

1. The Kids favorite part of KIDZ BOP is getting to see all the cool fans because they’re so nice and supportive, doing what they love and getting to hang out with the other kids.

2. They each have favorite emojis just like us!

3. Rehearsals are going well and are filled with fun. And sometimes funny things happen. Freddy shared that when shooting a commercial with big bouncing balls Julianna jumped on one of them and it rolled away and she fell! Oh my!

4. You can warm up your vocal chords just like KIDZ Bop. Want to try it at home? Sierra tells us to count “ 5-6-7-8” and sing “how, now, brown, cow” and get higher and higher until you sing as high as you can and then sing back down.

5. KIDZ BOP gets ready to take the stage before a show by doing a special handshake. They put all hands in and sing: “Feel the rhythm, feel the rhyme, get on up, it’s KIDZ BOP time!”

6. KIDZ BOP members each have a favorite number that they perform on tour. Cooper’s is “Best Time Ever” since they have props that a lot of kids will like–confetti and scooters and stuff; Ahnya likes “The Greatest” because they have boxing gloves; Isaiah’s fav is Uptown Funk and Freddy’s is “24K Magic” and you’ll just have to go to the concert to see why!

7. They get excited about their favorite dances numbers from the tour, too. What are their favorite dances? “Best Time Ever” is the top pick with four votes (Ahnya, Isaiah, Cooper and Freddy), followed closely by “Can’t Stop That Feeling” (Isaiah, Freddy, and Cooper) and then a tie between “This is What You Came For” (Freddy and Sierra) and “Shake It Off” (Sierra and Julianna).

8. You can try some of their favorite dance moves at home like Freddy’s fav arm flicks (move both arms up in the air to one side and flick your hands) and Isaiah’s favorite, the air guitar (play your guitar and jump up and down).

9. There are some surprises in store for the tour like props that will excite the audience (think confetti poppers and beach balls getting thrown into audience). And Cooper gave us the scoop that they might even have special guests from the audience on stage. Wow!

10. The Best Time Ever Tour will be the best KIDZ BOP tour ever. Sierra tells us, “Fans will be excited to see whole new set (the lights are really cool), new songs, new dance moves and it’s going to be the best.” Ahnya added, “There’s a whole playground on the stage which is really cool”—and the Kids added, “like a slide, ramp, tunnel and ladders.” All the Kids agree that their favorite part is the slide—it goes super-fast!

When asked to name the three best words to describe the concert and KIDZ BOP experience, the KIDZ Bop Kids said “exciting” and “fun” but then unanimously decided on the “Best Time Ever!”

Don’t miss the upcoming KIDZ BOP performances in the NYC area:

June 24: Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre: Wallingford, CT

July 15: Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall: Atlantic City, NJ

July 16: Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk: Brooklyn, NY

August 13: PNC Bank Arts Center: Holmdel, NJ

For all the kids who dream of joining KIDZ BOP, follow this expert advice: Cooper says, “Don’t let anyone tell you [that] you can’t do it because you can!” Ahnya added, “Keep trying no matter if any obstacles are in your way; just keep going around them.” And Sierra says, “You just have to believe in yourself and have stamina because you can do it, if you believe in yourself!”

KIDZ BOP Best Time Ever Tour tickets and info can be found here: kidzbop.com/tour!

Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.

