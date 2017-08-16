The Best Local Mediation Studios For Moms
Feel zen and find calm at these local mediation studios.
From running errands with a baby in tow to juggling play dates, mommy & me classes, and school pick ups, motherhood can feel like a constant flurry of responsibilities. Luckily, there are great studios around NYC that offer moms a quiet place to unwind, relax, and come back to center in preparation for the busy week ahead.
MNDFL
The calming, greenery-filled atmosphere at MNDFL is enough to make anyone feel instantly zen. With classes for all skill levels, no dress code, and complimentary comfy cushions, moms will love stopping by for a 30, 45, or 60 minute mediation class. Classes range from mantra and strech-based meditations to more focused meditations about emotions, energy, intention, and sleep. They even have meditation for kids ages 8-12, so you can pass your zen experience on to your little ones!
Inscape
Step inside Inscape and you'll think you've walked into the universe's most relaxing space ship. Known for their meditation smartphone app, Inscape brings their app to life through their classes, with the same voices that guide the online meditations guiding your in person sessions. They offer two different types of experiences, meditation classes and relaxation classes, within their 5,000-square-ft studio, with each room looking more colorful and calming than the next. Meditation classes use focused techniques to target specific needs, like focus, mindfulness, and visualization. Relaxation classes allow you to lie down, slow your heart rate, and find your zen with classes like Deep Sound, which uses handcrafted sounds to guide you into a meditative state, and Deep Breath, which uses breathing techniques to target your nervous system.
Photo Credit: Christian Harder/Inscape
The Path
For anyone who is at the beginning stages of their meditation journey, this is the perfect place to get started because the classes are a bit larger and more casual. Instead of a fancy studio, The Path hosts events and retreats all over NYC instead of being in one central location. Every Tuesday at The Standard East Village you can join their Tuesday Sits, where you can enjoy a 30 minute meditation and some complimentary treats. They also have Community Sits which rotate around the city at different locations and encourage people of all meditation levels to join in on the zen.