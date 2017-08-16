The Best Local Mediation Studios For Moms

Inscape

Step inside Inscape and you'll think you've walked into the universe's most relaxing space ship. Known for their meditation smartphone app, Inscape brings their app to life through their classes, with the same voices that guide the online meditations guiding your in person sessions. They offer two different types of experiences, meditation classes and relaxation classes, within their 5,000-square-ft studio, with each room looking more colorful and calming than the next. Meditation classes use focused techniques to target specific needs, like focus, mindfulness, and visualization. Relaxation classes allow you to lie down, slow your heart rate, and find your zen with classes like Deep Sound, which uses handcrafted sounds to guide you into a meditative state, and Deep Breath, which uses breathing techniques to target your nervous system.



Photo Credit: Christian Harder/Inscape